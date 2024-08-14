Copenhagen Just Declared Which Trends Will (and Won't) Continue Into 2025

(Image credit: Courtesy of Baum und Pferdgarten)

Copenhagen's star continues to rise. We've already discussed the stellar street style scene at this season's edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week, and now it's time to turn our attention to the runway. Local designers such as Baum und Pferdgarten, Gestuz, and Rotate pulled out all the stops this season, offering plenty of fantastic outfit inspiration for spring 2025. (Yes, we're already talking about next year!) Specifically, I noticed a trio of major 2024 trends that CPHFW designers have officially endorsed for 2025.

As for which current trends I didn't spot on the runway? There was a notable absence of brat green, a major color trend we've been discussing recently. I also noticed very few racing jackets, which were huge in the Danish capital earlier this year. Plus, last year we reported on the runway trend of sweaters tied around the shoulders, which was seen at Bottega Veneta, Proenza Schouler, Brandon Maxwell, and other heavy hitters. However, if you take Copenhagen's word for it, next year will all be about sweaters tied around the waist. Yes, I know it's a subtle difference, but fashion has always been about the details!

In case you weren't aware, Copenhagen Fashion Week doesn't only feature Danish designers. The event draws top talent from all of Scandinavia, including Filippa K from Sweden and Marimekko from Finland. Having traveled to the event many times over the past six years, I can assuredly declare CPH the fifth fashion capital of the world (after Paris, New York, London, and Milan, naturally). Keep reading for my full breakdown of the top S/S 25 runway trends.

1. Striped Polo Shirts

(Image credit: Courtesy of OperaSport)

OpéraSport stayed true to its name and offered up athletic-inspired pieces for S/S 25, including this striped polo shirt.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Baum und Pferdgarten)

Always a trend leader, Baum und Pferdgarten also presented striped polo shirts for the season.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marimekko)

Marimekko's polo dress was a standout from the Finnish brand's new collection.

2. Sweaters Tied at the Waist

(Image credit: Courtesy of Baum und Pferdgarten)

At Baum und Pferdgarten, a gray sweater was nonchalantly tied around the model's waist.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Operasport)

On the OpéraSport runway, a striped sweater tied around the waist completed the look.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Skall Studio)

At Skall Studio, a denim jacket had a belt-like effect when tied around the waist.

3. Capri Pants

(Image credit: Gestuz)

Gestuz is clearly on board with the capri-pant trend.

(Image credit: Courtesy of A. Roege Hove)

A. Roege Hove presented a chic interpretation of the trend for S/S 25.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Filippa K)

Hailing from Stockholm, Filippa K is known for its chic, minimalist designs.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Remain)

Remain also jumped on board the capri train.

