I Didn't Know What Shoes to Wear With My Linen Pants Until I Found These 5 Styles
The other day, I was raving about linen for summer, and I got a comment that said something along the lines of, "Duh, that's obvious." Okay, that's a fair point, but I have a rebuttal. In my many years of working in fashion, I have never seen linen have as big of a moment as it has in 2024. Everywhere I go, linen follows. The internet is more in love with the fabric than ever—to the point that simply styling linen pants with a classic top is considered a fashion-person look. While linen might be obvious for summer, it's truly in its peak at this time.
Now, to be specific, let's discuss linen pants and how to style them. The most commonly asked question I've gotten about this staple is what shoes to wear with it. We're going to start with the obvious answer, and then we're going to get into the more interesting responses you might find. Below, discover the linen pants I love and five pairs of shoes to wear with them.
1. Thong Sandals
When I think about linen pants, my mind immediately takes me to vacation. The natural though when styling a pair of linen pants is to simply add flat thong sandals and go. While I love this look for a trip or casual weekend, there are so many other shoes to wear with linen pants. I'm going to highlight my love for flat thong sandals here, and then we'll get into a few more exciting options.
2. Mesh Flats
Mesh flats emerged last summer and are still riding the wave of being spotted among the Anne Hathaways of the world. You'll find that this is a styling opportunity for your linen pants that feels adventurous and fresh. Whether you go for Alaïa or a fast-fashion route, these are summer shoes that will always look elevated to me.
3. Ballet Flats
My answer for city dwellers looking to style a pair of linen pants is to try ballet flats. The fear of exposed toes on the streets of places like New York City and Paris is enough to send many of us reeling. Ballet flats are a polished solution that keeps your feet away from the bustling corners.
4. Kitten Heels
There comes a time when you want your linen pants to appear a little bit more dressed up. My suggestion in this case is to style them with a sturdier pair of pants that still come in linen form and then add kitten heels. A bit of added height keeps those flared legs from touching the ground and is incredibly flattering.
5. Sneakers
If you see a cool girl wearing linen pants, just know that she has It sneakers to pair right along with them. Here's another solution for city people or anyone who is truly getting their steps in while wearing linen: Add sneakers and you're off to the races.
