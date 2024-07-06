The Anti-Jorts Shorts Trend Fashion People Are Wearing in Spain and the South of France
It feels like summer has snuck up on us, and all of a sudden I'm left staring into my wardrobe full of hardy jeans and cosy knits in need of something lightweight and playful to get me into the summer spirit.
Whilst I'm partial to denim shorts, this summer shorts trends have never been more varied nor covetable. Between longline styles and classic white pairs, shorts are proving more popular than ever this summer, and it seems fashion people are constantly on searching for new trending styles to try. And what would you know? They've just found one.
Lightweight and casual with a boho charm literally woven into them, influencers are embracing crochet shorts in a big way this season. Styling the trend with both simple bikinis and perfect shades as well as matching tops and linen shirts, it turns out there's more versatility to crochet shorts than I may have previously thought.
Available in both classic white styles that easily blend with your capsule wardrobe and technicolour pairs that can inject some fun into your summertime ensembles, the crochet shorts trend is peppering shop fronts like never before.
Composed of breathable fabrics crafted to create interesting knitted designs, the trending shorts offer a chic silhouette with a truly comfortable finish. Ideal for styling across the most sweltering summer destinations (I'm seeing lots of influencers wearing crochet shorts in Spain and the South of France right now), look for pairs with a wide-stitch design that allow for plenty of airflow. On home soil, however, you might feel more comfortable in crochet shorts with a tighter weave, but that's entirely down to personal preference. Either way, I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of crochet shorts in London and other major European cities this summer.
Inspired by the growing summer trend, below I've rounded up several of the chicest ways I've seen fashion people style the crochet shorts trend this summer. Then, continue on to browse my edit of the best crochet shorts to shop right now.
HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE STYLING TO CROCHET SHORTS TREND:
Style Notes: Opt for a matching set for an elevated take on beach-front style.
Style Notes: This optimistic colour palette makes dressing for summer all the more fun.
Style Notes: These are a new non-negotiable in my summer holiday packing list.
Style Notes: Style with a relaxed long sleeve tee for a laid-back silhouette.
Style Notes: Every outfit looks better when paired with pancakes.
Style Notes: A matching set is the easiest way to ensure you nail the new season trend.
SHOP THE CROCHET SHORTS TREND:
Add a splash of colour to your swimwear collection.
Style the set together or mix and match with the rest of your swimwear collection.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
