The Anti-Jorts Shorts Trend Fashion People Are Wearing in Spain and the South of France

It feels like summer has snuck up on us, and all of a sudden I'm left staring into my wardrobe full of hardy jeans and cosy knits in need of something lightweight and playful to get me into the summer spirit.

Whilst I'm partial to denim shorts, this summer shorts trends have never been more varied nor covetable. Between longline styles and classic white pairs, shorts are proving more popular than ever this summer, and it seems fashion people are constantly on searching for new trending styles to try. And what would you know? They've just found one.

Lightweight and casual with a boho charm literally woven into them, influencers are embracing crochet shorts in a big way this season. Styling the trend with both simple bikinis and perfect shades as well as matching tops and linen shirts, it turns out there's more versatility to crochet shorts than I may have previously thought.

Available in both classic white styles that easily blend with your capsule wardrobe and technicolour pairs that can inject some fun into your summertime ensembles, the crochet shorts trend is peppering shop fronts like never before.

Composed of breathable fabrics crafted to create interesting knitted designs, the trending shorts offer a chic silhouette with a truly comfortable finish. Ideal for styling across the most sweltering summer destinations (I'm seeing lots of influencers wearing crochet shorts in Spain and the South of France right now), look for pairs with a wide-stitch design that allow for plenty of airflow. On home soil, however, you might feel more comfortable in crochet shorts with a tighter weave, but that's entirely down to personal preference. Either way, I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of crochet shorts in London and other major European cities this summer.

Inspired by the growing summer trend, below I've rounded up several of the chicest ways I've seen fashion people style the crochet shorts trend this summer. Then, continue on to browse my edit of the best crochet shorts to shop right now.

HOW FASHION PEOPLE ARE STYLING TO CROCHET SHORTS TREND:

Style Notes: Opt for a matching set for an elevated take on beach-front style.

Style Notes: This optimistic colour palette makes dressing for summer all the more fun.

Style Notes: These are a new non-negotiable in my summer holiday packing list.

Style Notes: Style with a relaxed long sleeve tee for a laid-back silhouette.

Style Notes: Every outfit looks better when paired with pancakes.

Style Notes: A matching set is the easiest way to ensure you nail the new season trend.

SHOP THE CROCHET SHORTS TREND:

H&M Crochet-Look Beach Shorts £22 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out.

LA DoubleJ Salt 'n' Vinegar Striped Crocheted Cotton Shorts £390 SHOP NOW Add a splash of colour to your swimwear collection.

Next Multi Relaxed Fit Square Knitted Crochet Shorts £24 SHOP NOW These come in sized 6—22.

Anna Kosturova Striped Crochet Cotton Shorts £140 SHOP NOW The chicest cover-up to shop this season.

Anna Sui Riviera Crochet Set £368 SHOP NOW Style the set together or mix and match with the rest of your swimwear collection.

Oceanus Ava Crochet Shorts £178 SHOP NOW The floral detailing gives these a bohemian twist.

Zimmerman Halliday Crocheted Cotton Shorts £475 SHOP NOW This chic cotton shorts make holiday dressing so easy.

Anna Kosturova Striped Crochet Cotton Shorts £143 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or wear with a boxy tee.

Farm Rio White Crochet Shorts £260 £182 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Free-est Orlanda Sweater Shorts £34 SHOP NOW These chic shorts look more expensive than they are.

Soft Goat Crochet Shorts £205 £164 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

The Upside Woodstock Hali Crochet Cotton Shorts £160 SHOP NOW The comfiest trend to invest in this season.