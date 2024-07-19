It's True: Trainers Pair Perfectly With Shorts, And These 6 Combos Prove It
As someone who has never tried the trainers with a dress look, the thought of trainers with shorts feels slightly unnerving to me. But considering it's only been the last few years I've truly embraced the joys of wearing trainers, this isn't surprising, is it? I feel like I'm not alone with the thought of it being a tricky duo to master, though, as there's quite a lot to consider. Do you wear long socks (Gen Z would always say yes), ankle socks or no socks at all? This is the first dilemma. And is it weird to wear a chunky trainer with a summery linen short? The answer to both question is: there's no right or wrong. But with this being said, of course some shorts and trainer styles simply look better together than others.
And as a full-fledged summer shorts person, I delved into Instagram to get some inspiration on how to style them with trainers. For all those non-sandal weather days we've been having. What did I find? Sleek racer style trainers are having a moment and work best with oversized jorts, red and yellow kicks have been swapped for blue and sporty trainers look best with sporty shorts. Consider this your definitive guide on how to wear trainers with shorts this summer.
TRAINERS TO WEAR WITH SHORTS THIS SUMMER:
1. Sporty Trainers
Style Notes: Sporty—often vintage—shorts are a thing this summer, and what better way to style them than with matchy-matchy sports trainers? The combo, as worn by Lauren, goes together like strawberries and cream.
Shop the Look:
Lauren's P-6000 style has sold out in nearly all sizes but these are so similar.
2. Designer Trainers
Style Notes: Denim shorts, jorts, Bermuda shorts; whatever you choose to call them, they're a key part of anyone's summer wardrobe. While easily worn with sandals, for outdoorsy activities and hot girl walks, Olivia shows how they can be elevated with a neutral pair of designer kicks.
Shop the Look:
The new tan logo colourway is chic with a capital C.
3. Bright Trainers
Style Notes: Let's face it, colourful Adidas trainers are still the style du jour this year. While Sambas may be stepping to one side, Gazelle and SL 72 iterations are still sticking around. Instead of popular red or yellow, though, why not make like Francesca and opt for cool blue?
Shop the Look:
Who knew blue and butter yellow worked so well?
4. Hi Top Trainers
Style Notes: The 'wrong shoe theory' is still trending on TikTok, and it works. Sometimes an unlikely pairing can give an otherwise simple outfit a cool new spin. Need further proof? Just look at Aniyah's light linen shorts with hi top Jordan's.
Shop the Look:
5. Chunky Trainers
Style Notes: Chunky, dad style trainers have been the key kicks to wear for quite some time now. And they're popularity shows no sign of waning this side of summer, either. While New Balance will always be a firm favourite (as seen on Hollie, above) there are so many other brands bringing out iterations this season. Enter: Ba&sh, below.
Shop the Look:
From the new collaboration with athlete, Allyson Felix, no doubt these chunky trainers will be an Instagram favourite.
6. Racer-Style Trainers
Style Notes: Sneakerheads predicted Puma's new Speedycat racer-style trainers would be key for 2024, and they weren't wrong. The red pairs have already sold out on most sites, with only the lucky few (hey, Emili) managing to grab a pair. But it's all about that sleek, streamline shape that so many of the most stylish women are wearing with their trusty denim jorts.
Shop the Look:
Of course The Frankie Shop has a suitably oversized pair.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.