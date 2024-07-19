It's True: Trainers Pair Perfectly With Shorts, And These 6 Combos Prove It

As someone who has never tried the trainers with a dress look, the thought of trainers with shorts feels slightly unnerving to me. But considering it's only been the last few years I've truly embraced the joys of wearing trainers, this isn't surprising, is it? I feel like I'm not alone with the thought of it being a tricky duo to master, though, as there's quite a lot to consider. Do you wear long socks (Gen Z would always say yes), ankle socks or no socks at all? This is the first dilemma. And is it weird to wear a chunky trainer with a summery linen short? The answer to both question is: there's no right or wrong. But with this being said, of course some shorts and trainer styles simply look better together than others.

And as a full-fledged summer shorts person, I delved into Instagram to get some inspiration on how to style them with trainers. For all those non-sandal weather days we've been having. What did I find? Sleek racer style trainers are having a moment and work best with oversized jorts, red and yellow kicks have been swapped for blue and sporty trainers look best with sporty shorts. Consider this your definitive guide on how to wear trainers with shorts this summer.

TRAINERS TO WEAR WITH SHORTS THIS SUMMER:

1. Sporty Trainers

Style Notes: Sporty—often vintage—shorts are a thing this summer, and what better way to style them than with matchy-matchy sports trainers? The combo, as worn by Lauren, goes together like strawberries and cream.

Shop the Look:

COS Single-Breasted Linen Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Size up for a slouchy fit.

Adidas Originals Firebird Shorts in Black £35 SHOP NOW These come in so many colours.

Nike Initiator Women's Shoes £75 SHOP NOW Lauren's P-6000 style has sold out in nearly all sizes but these are so similar.

2. Designer Trainers

Style Notes: Denim shorts, jorts, Bermuda shorts; whatever you choose to call them, they're a key part of anyone's summer wardrobe. While easily worn with sandals, for outdoorsy activities and hot girl walks, Olivia shows how they can be elevated with a neutral pair of designer kicks.

Shop the Look:

RIXO ⋆ Ellery - White £145 SHOP NOW This pretty top also comes in two other colours and sizes 6-26.

AGOLDE Stella Organic Denim Shorts £200 SHOP NOW Agolde denim will always be top tier.

LOEWE Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers £595 SHOP NOW The new tan logo colourway is chic with a capital C.

3. Bright Trainers

Style Notes: Let's face it, colourful Adidas trainers are still the style du jour this year. While Sambas may be stepping to one side, Gazelle and SL 72 iterations are still sticking around. Instead of popular red or yellow, though, why not make like Francesca and opt for cool blue?

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Garment-Dyed T-Shirt £35 SHOP NOW Love the long sleeves on this one.

Arket Cotton Pull-On Shorts £37 SHOP NOW All about that comfy stretch waist.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede and Nylon Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Who knew blue and butter yellow worked so well?

4. Hi Top Trainers

Style Notes: The 'wrong shoe theory' is still trending on TikTok, and it works. Sometimes an unlikely pairing can give an otherwise simple outfit a cool new spin. Need further proof? Just look at Aniyah's light linen shorts with hi top Jordan's.

Shop the Look:

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW Arket always has the best basics.

COS Elasticated Linen Shorts £55 SHOP NOW Naturally I want the matching shirt, too.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes £130 SHOP NOW They also come in half sizes.

5. Chunky Trainers

Style Notes: Chunky, dad style trainers have been the key kicks to wear for quite some time now. And they're popularity shows no sign of waning this side of summer, either. While New Balance will always be a firm favourite (as seen on Hollie, above) there are so many other brands bringing out iterations this season. Enter: Ba&sh, below.

Shop the Look:

RIXO ⋆ Ria Aquarius T-shirt £75 SHOP NOW Obsessed with Rixo's zodiac tees.

M&S Collection Pure Linen High Waisted Shorts £30 SHOP NOW Warm-weather essentials.

Ba&sh X Saysh Saba sneaker £195 SHOP NOW From the new collaboration with athlete, Allyson Felix, no doubt these chunky trainers will be an Instagram favourite.

6. Racer-Style Trainers

Style Notes: Sneakerheads predicted Puma's new Speedycat racer-style trainers would be key for 2024, and they weren't wrong. The red pairs have already sold out on most sites, with only the lucky few (hey, Emili) managing to grab a pair. But it's all about that sleek, streamline shape that so many of the most stylish women are wearing with their trusty denim jorts.

Shop the Look:

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Ribbed Striped Cashmere Polo Sweater £295 SHOP NOW The perfect summer top.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Xavier Relaxed-Fit High-Rise Denim Shorts £155 SHOP NOW Of course The Frankie Shop has a suitably oversized pair.