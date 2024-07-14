12 Ways Women in Paris, London, and NYC Dress for Rainy Summer Days

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
How-to

Throughout history, many songs have been written about summer, more specifically, rainstorms. Like them or not, showers have remained a source of inspiration for artists for centuries (while simultaneously being the foe of fashion people). Don't get me wrong; I relish an afternoon rainstorm in the summertime. It gives us a respite from heatwaves and carte-blanche to bump rain-centric melodies (think: Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten"). However, that doesn't take away from the fact that it's hard to discern what to wear when it's raining, especially in the summertime. Sure, you can wear those more obvious items such as rain boots or trench coats, but beyond that? Well, that's hard to tell.

Even for those who reside in cities where rainfall is expected—e.g., London, New York, Paris, and so on—it can take years to hone the skillset of selecting the perfect outfit when precipitation is in the forecast. But if you're short on time, don't fret. In the vein of making dressing for wet days a bit less wearisome, I did extensive image research to craft the ultimate guide. Ahead, you'll find 12 summer rainy day outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations. If these stylish outfits don't make you turn into the type of person who wants to sing in the rain, nothing will. 

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a tan trench coat over a white mini dress with black ballet flats and a black shoulder bag

(Image credit: @maryljean)

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Trend Coat + White Mini Dress + Black Ballet Flats + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: What's one of the easiest ways to make your summer staples more rain-ready? Make simple swaps. For example, while sandals are great in the summer, if it's pouring outside, consider opting for a close-toed option (such as ballet flats or sneakers), as it will make your favorite white dress more pragmatic for the weather.

Classic Trench Coat with Belt

The great thing about trench coats? They always look expensive no matter how much you actually spend.

Anabella Linen Dress

Be still my heart.

Cherish Black Patent Slip-On Heels

Such a steal.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a tan trench coat over a white t-shirt and off-white satin slip skirt with brown flip flops and a woven tote bag

(Image credit: @monikh)

What You'll Need: Trench Coat + T-Shirt + Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops + Woven Tote Bag

Styling Notes: If you can't stand wearing closed-toe shoes in the summer, it's understandable. The next easiest way to make any summer ensemble work for oncoming storms is to incorporate a trench coat into your look. Whether you pair it with a t-shirt and slip or a mini dress, this classic outerwear can make anything weather-proof.

The Cotton Long Trench Coat

Don't be afraid to opt for this classic staple in a different color.

+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Medium Appliquéd Leather-Trimmed Perforated Raffia Tote

Just because it's not sunny outside doesn't mean you can't pretend you're by the beach with this tote bag.

Hammered Satin Midi Slip Skirt

With the proper styling, you can wear this skirt year round.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a white button-down shirt over a white slip dress with black mules, black sunglasses, and a shoulder bag

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Button-Down Shirt + Slip Dress + Mules + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: When it's far too humid outside to put on a trench coat, consider turning to another trusted staple: the slip dress. When rain showers are in the forecast, you can't go wrong with keeping it simple by styling a slip with a button-down shirt and heeled mules. Just don't forget to bring an umbrella!

Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin

You can't go wrong with a cotton button-down.

Wilfred New Only Slip Satin Maxi Dress

Slip dresses are always worth every single cent.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mules

I'm obsessed with the toe on these mules.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a black maxi dress and rubber sandals

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Pendant Necklace + Maxi Dress + Jelly Sandals + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If you live in a less humid climate, rainstorms can be a bit chillier—luckily, the outfit above is the perfect solution. Opting for a maxi dress with jelly sandals will ensure you're comfortable no matter the outside climate.

The Brigitte Satchel Oversized Edition

Yes, it's big enough to fit your umbrella.

Sienna Black Knit Midi Dress

For colder rainy days, consider opting for a knitted maxi dress.

Possession Fresh Sandals

Jelly sandals are the style of the season.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a dainty earrings, a white mini dress, and green rain boots

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue )

What You'll Need: Dainty Jewelry + White Babydoll Mini Dress + Rain Boots + Umbrella

Styling Notes: When it's warm and wet outside, there are two things you don't want to wear: tight dresses and open-toed shoes. Luckily, there's a solution: recreate the outfit above. Pairing a breezy baby doll mini dress paired with rain boots will allow you to avoid the pitfalls of rainy days, while still looking pretty.

Dorothy Earrings

When the weather isn't great, you use accessories to brighten your day.

Sandy Shores Babydoll Dress

Easy breezy.

Original Tall'rain Boot

These boots so good, you'll basically be begging for a rainstorm so you can wear them.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a white t-shirt with a Celine shoulder bag, long denim shorts, and green cowboy boots

(Image credit: @emilie_tla)

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Shoulder Bag + T-Shirt + Long Denim Shorts + Cowboy Boots

Styling Notes: If you find the idea of wearing rainboots during a rainstorm reductive, let me give you a "wild" alternative: cowboy boots. Sure, there are plenty of other types of boots you can wear in the rain, but these shoes feel particularly cool—especially when they're styled with long denim shorts, a t-shirt, a shoulder bag, and shades.

Vintage Pocket Tee

You'll never regret investing in an oversized t-shirt for summer.

Risha Organic Denim Shorts

Your search for the perfect pair of denim shorts for summer is done.

Embroidered Metallic Recycled Faux Leather Cowboy Boots

Giddy up.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a brown baseball cap with a black blazer, white t-shirt, straight-leg jeans, brown converse, and a brown handbag

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

What You'll Need: Baseball Cap + Blazer + T-Shirt + Jeans + Sneakers + Handbag

Styling Notes: When it's pouring outside, sometimes it's best to pick an outfit that allows you to be a bit more covered up—enter the look above. Not only is it smart to wear some form of a hat, but opting for a blazer, jeans, and sneakers will ensure you don't end up dripping wet.

Relaxed Fit Blazer

Light layers are the secret to surviving summer showers in style.

Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Insider tip: try to avoid baggier denim silhouettes when it's raining (unless you want your puddle pants to be covered in puddle stains).

Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker

Mud meet your match.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a black umbrella, polka dot blouse, black capri pants, black heeled mules, and a white woven Bottega Veneta Bag

(Image credit: Jade Tillman Belmes for Who What Wear; PICTURED: @anna__laplaca)

What You'll Need: Blouse + Capri Pants + Mules + Crescent Handbag + Umbrella

Styling Notes: While dressing pragmatically for the rain is important, it's only natural to want to look cute, too. Luckily, you can do both (refer to the outfit above). Pairing a printed blouse with pedal pushers, mules, a shoulder bag, and an umbrella will make you want to dance in the rain because you feel so cute.

Remi Top

Trés chic.

Slim Capri Jeans With Decorative Stitching

ICYMI, capri pants are on their comeback tour!

Banana Bag

Forget dreaming of sunnier days when you can fantasize about this bag.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a white lightweight sweater over a tank with printed silk trousers, black strappy flat sandals, a cord necklace, black sunglasses, and a black shoulder bag

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Light Sweater + Tank + Silk Trousers + Thong Sandals + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Some rain showers make you want to dance, others make you want to snuggle up. If you're leaning towards the latter, it's worth embracing light layers with your ensemble (like above). Try styling a tank top and silk trousers with a light knit ontop for an outfit that's both cozy and chic.

Knitted Circle-Cut T-Shirt

The perfect lightweight knit for summer.

Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Don't these trousers look so cozy?

Matilda Sandals

It doesn't get more timeless than these sandals.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a yellow sweater vest over a white t-shirt with white linen shorts, white socks, black loafers, black sunglasses, and a black handbag

(Image credit: @claire_most)

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Layered Jewelry + Sweater Vest + T-Shirt + Linen Shorts + Socks + Loafers + Mini Bag

Styling Notes: When it's too hot to wear a full sweater, consider opting for one in sweater vest form. Not only will it strike the perfect balance between being light enough for warm weather but still cozy enough for a rainy day, but it will also pair perfectly with other staples (e.g., tank tops, linen shorts, and loafers).

Easy Street Sweater Vest

The cream hue of this vest is so chic.

Drawstring Pull-On Shorts in Twill

Linen shorts will make even the most humid summer days far better.

Lianna Super Bit Weejuns® Penny Loafers

The chunkier lug sole on these loafers ensure less slippage in the rain.

a photo of summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a black waistcoat over a white tank top with a black maxi skirt, white socks, samba sneakers, bangles, and black sunglasses

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Tank + Waistcoat + Bangles + Slip Skirt + Socks + Sneakers

Styling Notes: Although layering in knitwear is a great way to make summer outfits a bit more rain-ready, when it's far too humid, it's worth swapping in other separates instead. Instead of wearing a sweater vest, opt for a waistcoat—it will allow you to layer without the materials being too heavy. Just be sure to style it with other comfortable items, such as a slip skirt and sneakers.

Tailored Linen Vest

Without a doubt, this waistcoat will become the unsung hero of your summer wardrobe.

The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt

Slip skirts are an essential for summer.

Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker

Pro tip: Look for sneakers with a rubber sole to withstand rainstorms.

a photo of a summer rainy day outfit with a woman wearing a cropped tan trench coat over a black tank maxi dress with black fishnet mesh ballet flats, a black handbag, and a stretchy black headband

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

What You'll Need: Headband + Cropped Trench Coat + Maxi Tank Dress + Fishnet Ballet Flats + Handbag

Styling Notes: Hopefully, by now, you've got a good grasp on what to wear when it's raining outside during the summer. But I'll leave you with one last reminder: when showers roll in, keep it simple. You won't regret throwing a cropped trench over a maxi tank dress—it's pragmatic, polished, and perfect for whatever the forecast has in store.

Short Trench Coat

You'll wear this well into the fall.

Rib Maxi Tank Dress

Tank dresses are perfect for fluctuating temperatures.

Mia Flats

Mesh flats are great for those muggy summer days.

