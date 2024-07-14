12 Ways Women in Paris, London, and NYC Dress for Rainy Summer Days

Throughout history, many songs have been written about summer, more specifically, rainstorms. Like them or not, showers have remained a source of inspiration for artists for centuries (while simultaneously being the foe of fashion people). Don't get me wrong; I relish an afternoon rainstorm in the summertime. It gives us a respite from heatwaves and carte-blanche to bump rain-centric melodies (think: Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten"). However, that doesn't take away from the fact that it's hard to discern what to wear when it's raining, especially in the summertime. Sure, you can wear those more obvious items such as rain boots or trench coats, but beyond that? Well, that's hard to tell.

Even for those who reside in cities where rainfall is expected—e.g., London, New York, Paris, and so on—it can take years to hone the skillset of selecting the perfect outfit when precipitation is in the forecast. But if you're short on time, don't fret. In the vein of making dressing for wet days a bit less wearisome, I did extensive image research to craft the ultimate guide. Ahead, you'll find 12 summer rainy day outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations. If these stylish outfits don't make you turn into the type of person who wants to sing in the rain, nothing will.

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Trend Coat + White Mini Dress + Black Ballet Flats + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: What's one of the easiest ways to make your summer staples more rain-ready? Make simple swaps. For example, while sandals are great in the summer, if it's pouring outside, consider opting for a close-toed option (such as ballet flats or sneakers), as it will make your favorite white dress more pragmatic for the weather.

Mango Classic Trench Coat with Belt $140 SHOP NOW The great thing about trench coats? They always look expensive no matter how much you actually spend.

Reformation Anabella Linen Dress $228 SHOP NOW Be still my heart.

STEVE MADDEN Cherish Black Patent Slip-On Heels $80 SHOP NOW Such a steal.

What You'll Need: Trench Coat + T-Shirt + Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops + Woven Tote Bag

Styling Notes: If you can't stand wearing closed-toe shoes in the summer, it's understandable. The next easiest way to make any summer ensemble work for oncoming storms is to incorporate a trench coat into your look. Whether you pair it with a t-shirt and slip or a mini dress, this classic outerwear can make anything weather-proof.

Everlane The Cotton Long Trench Coat $298 $208 SHOP NOW Don't be afraid to opt for this classic staple in a different color.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Anagram Medium Appliquéd Leather-Trimmed Perforated Raffia Tote $1100 SHOP NOW Just because it's not sunny outside doesn't mean you can't pretend you're by the beach with this tote bag.

Banana Republic Factory Hammered Satin Midi Slip Skirt $48 SHOP NOW With the proper styling, you can wear this skirt year round.

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Button-Down Shirt + Slip Dress + Mules + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: When it's far too humid outside to put on a trench coat, consider turning to another trusted staple: the slip dress. When rain showers are in the forecast, you can't go wrong with keeping it simple by styling a slip with a button-down shirt and heeled mules. Just don't forget to bring an umbrella!

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin $98 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a cotton button-down.

Aritzia Wilfred New Only Slip Satin Maxi Dress $128 SHOP NOW Slip dresses are always worth every single cent.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mules $80 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the toe on these mules.

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Pendant Necklace + Maxi Dress + Jelly Sandals + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If you live in a less humid climate, rainstorms can be a bit chillier—luckily, the outfit above is the perfect solution. Opting for a maxi dress with jelly sandals will ensure you're comfortable no matter the outside climate.

Melie Bianco The Brigitte Satchel Oversized Edition $148 SHOP NOW Yes, it's big enough to fit your umbrella.

DISSH Sienna Black Knit Midi Dress $150 SHOP NOW For colder rainy days, consider opting for a knitted maxi dress.

Melissa Possession Fresh Sandals $70 SHOP NOW Jelly sandals are the style of the season.

What You'll Need: Dainty Jewelry + White Babydoll Mini Dress + Rain Boots + Umbrella

Styling Notes: When it's warm and wet outside, there are two things you don't want to wear: tight dresses and open-toed shoes. Luckily, there's a solution: recreate the outfit above. Pairing a breezy baby doll mini dress paired with rain boots will allow you to avoid the pitfalls of rainy days, while still looking pretty.

Kara Yoo Dorothy Earrings $205 SHOP NOW When the weather isn't great, you use accessories to brighten your day.

Free People Sandy Shores Babydoll Dress $148 SHOP NOW Easy breezy.

Hunter Original Tall'rain Boot $175 SHOP NOW These boots so good, you'll basically be begging for a rainstorm so you can wear them.

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Shoulder Bag + T-Shirt + Long Denim Shorts + Cowboy Boots

Styling Notes: If you find the idea of wearing rainboots during a rainstorm reductive, let me give you a "wild" alternative: cowboy boots. Sure, there are plenty of other types of boots you can wear in the rain, but these shoes feel particularly cool—especially when they're styled with long denim shorts, a t-shirt, a shoulder bag, and shades.

Jenni Kayne Vintage Pocket Tee $95 SHOP NOW You'll never regret investing in an oversized t-shirt for summer.

AGOLDE Risha Organic Denim Shorts $190 SHOP NOW Your search for the perfect pair of denim shorts for summer is done.

GANNI Embroidered Metallic Recycled Faux Leather Cowboy Boots $825 SHOP NOW Giddy up.

What You'll Need: Baseball Cap + Blazer + T-Shirt + Jeans + Sneakers + Handbag

Styling Notes: When it's pouring outside, sometimes it's best to pick an outfit that allows you to be a bit more covered up—enter the look above. Not only is it smart to wear some form of a hat, but opting for a blazer, jeans, and sneakers will ensure you don't end up dripping wet.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer $100 SHOP NOW Light layers are the secret to surviving summer showers in style.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans $65 SHOP NOW Insider tip: try to avoid baggier denim silhouettes when it's raining (unless you want your puddle pants to be covered in puddle stains).

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker $65 SHOP NOW Mud meet your match.

What You'll Need: Blouse + Capri Pants + Mules + Crescent Handbag + Umbrella

Styling Notes: While dressing pragmatically for the rain is important, it's only natural to want to look cute, too. Luckily, you can do both (refer to the outfit above). Pairing a printed blouse with pedal pushers, mules, a shoulder bag, and an umbrella will make you want to dance in the rain because you feel so cute.

Fait Par Foutch Remi Top $215 SHOP NOW Trés chic.

MANGO Slim Capri Jeans With Decorative Stitching $50 $36 SHOP NOW ICYMI, capri pants are on their comeback tour!

Bottega Veneta Banana Bag $4800 SHOP NOW Forget dreaming of sunnier days when you can fantasize about this bag.

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Light Sweater + Tank + Silk Trousers + Thong Sandals + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Some rain showers make you want to dance, others make you want to snuggle up. If you're leaning towards the latter, it's worth embracing light layers with your ensemble (like above). Try styling a tank top and silk trousers with a light knit ontop for an outfit that's both cozy and chic.

COS Knitted Circle-Cut T-Shirt $89 SHOP NOW The perfect lightweight knit for summer.

TOTEME Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $700 SHOP NOW Don't these trousers look so cozy?

Stuart Weitzman Matilda Sandals $250 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more timeless than these sandals.

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Layered Jewelry + Sweater Vest + T-Shirt + Linen Shorts + Socks + Loafers + Mini Bag

Styling Notes: When it's too hot to wear a full sweater, consider opting for one in sweater vest form. Not only will it strike the perfect balance between being light enough for warm weather but still cozy enough for a rainy day, but it will also pair perfectly with other staples (e.g., tank tops, linen shorts, and loafers).

Free People Easy Street Sweater Vest $78 SHOP NOW The cream hue of this vest is so chic.

Madewell Drawstring Pull-On Shorts in Twill $75 $40 SHOP NOW Linen shorts will make even the most humid summer days far better.

G.H.BASS Lianna Super Bit Weejuns® Penny Loafers $196 SHOP NOW The chunkier lug sole on these loafers ensure less slippage in the rain.

What You'll Need: Sunglasses + Tank + Waistcoat + Bangles + Slip Skirt + Socks + Sneakers

Styling Notes: Although layering in knitwear is a great way to make summer outfits a bit more rain-ready, when it's far too humid, it's worth swapping in other separates instead. Instead of wearing a sweater vest, opt for a waistcoat—it will allow you to layer without the materials being too heavy. Just be sure to style it with other comfortable items, such as a slip skirt and sneakers.

ZARA Tailored Linen Vest $50 SHOP NOW Without a doubt, this waistcoat will become the unsung hero of your summer wardrobe.

By Anthropologie The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt $98 SHOP NOW Slip skirts are an essential for summer.

adidas Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW Pro tip: Look for sneakers with a rubber sole to withstand rainstorms.

What You'll Need: Headband + Cropped Trench Coat + Maxi Tank Dress + Fishnet Ballet Flats + Handbag

Styling Notes: Hopefully, by now, you've got a good grasp on what to wear when it's raining outside during the summer. But I'll leave you with one last reminder: when showers roll in, keep it simple. You won't regret throwing a cropped trench over a maxi tank dress—it's pragmatic, polished, and perfect for whatever the forecast has in store.

H&M Short Trench Coat $40 SHOP NOW You'll wear this well into the fall.

Gap Rib Maxi Tank Dress $80 SHOP NOW Tank dresses are perfect for fluctuating temperatures.