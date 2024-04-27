These 5 NYC Ladies Are the Queens of Personal Style in My Book

published

Chloe Sevigny outfit

(Image credit: @chloesevigny)

Spend any single day on the streets of NYC and you’re bound to spot not just one, but a myriad of people who could qualify as the most stylish New Yorkers. In SOHO, you’ll spot women dressed up as if every day is a special occasion. On the Lower East Side, sit at a sidewalk cafe and do a little people watching—the area is abound with twenty-somethings in the next emerging designers. Personally, outfit-spotting is one of my favorite parts about living in the city. As a Brooklyn resident, when I’m grabbing coffee on the weekends, the go-to look is something a little bit more casual, fashionable, but with an effortlessness. Now, a decade into my tenure, there are five women in particular who I find myself drawn to for their personal style.

They're the quintessential New York icon, Chloe Sevigny, on my list, but I’ve also scouted women who may be a little bit less on the radar, for now including fashion industry peers like Vogue’s Naomi Elizée. While each woman’s style is unique, what makes all of them remarkable is their commitment to having fun with getting dressed. Whether it be via bold colors, fun prints, or simply embracing quirky designers, I’m inspired by the way that each shapes clothing into a thoughtful, evolved personal style. Discover each of them below, and shop pieces inspired by their looks.

a woman in a blue jacket

(Image credit: @ellaemhoff)

Ella Emhoff

The Gen-Z trendsetter who has helped to define the style of Dimes Square, Ella Emhoff (Kamala Harris' stepdaughter) is ushering in a new era of NYC style. A model and knitting enthusiast, she's often in the IYKYK downtown labels like Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, and Puppets & Puppets.

Pink Capri Leggings
Gil Rodriguez
Pink Capri Leggings

A cool style for layering.

Black Mini Cookie Bag
Puppets and Puppets
Black Mini Cookie Bag

Warning: may induce hunger.

Lapped Crewneck Baby Tee
Eckhaus Latta
Lapped Crewneck Baby Tee

A tee that goes beyond basic.

Crochet Daisy Headscarf
BP.
Crochet Daisy Headscarf

Crochet is a signature element of her wardrobe.

Pink Crocheted Bag
Marco Rambaldi
Pink Crocheted Bag

How about a textured bag, too.

Wide Leg Cargo Pants
Collina Strada
Wide Leg Cargo Pants

Baggy pants aren't going anywhere.

a woman in a black outfit

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Amy Lefevre

Influencer Amy Lefevre is my go-to for sophisticated, tailored looks that are still dripping with cool. She partners with luxury labels like Chanel and Ferragamo, but also more affordable options including Sezane and Steve Madden, so there's really something for everyone in her feed.

Legaci Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Legaci Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Pumps with a touch of attitude.

Sezane, Ewan Jacket
Sezane
Ewan Jacket

Embroidery adds a luxe touch.

The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants

Comfy, chic trousers.

Alice One-Shoulder Satin Top
Simkhai
Alice One-Shoulder Satin Top

A top for nights on the town.

Large Molten Bangle Bracelet
Alexis Bittar
Large Molten Bangle Bracelet

Statement made.

Archive Shoulder Bag
Ferragamo
Archive Shoulder Bag

A luxury bag makes an entire look expensive.

a woman in a furry jacket

(Image credit: @naomielizee)

Naomi Elizée

This Vogue editor manages to make luxury pieces feel relaxed and unfussy. She's a daring dresser, not afraid of bold colors or prints. She's also a champion for emerging Black designers, often wearing looks from Christopher John Rogers, Theophilio, Telfar and more.

Oversized Striped Brushed Wool Sweater
Christopher John Rogers
Oversized Striped Brushed Wool Sweater

A playful sweater that's designed to stand out.

Yellow Graphic Polo
Louisa Ballou
Yellow Graphic Polo

A vacation-ready piece.

Zoey Jeans
PAIGE
Zoey Jeans

Jeans help dress down designer pieces.

Maryana Pointed Toe Boot
Schutz
Maryana Pointed Toe Boot

Elizee isn't one to shy away from a heel.

Black Medium Shopper Tote
Moose Knuckles x Telfar
Black Medium Shopper Tote

A bag that fits it all.

R13 Baseball Hat
R13
R13 Baseball Hat

A casual touch.

chloe sevigny in a prada outfit

(Image credit: @chloessevigny)

Chloe Sevigny

I couldn't create a New York icons list and not include Chloe Sevigny. The actor, model, and longtime NYC has remained not just relevant, but beloved through the decades. Her style can be restrained (she's modeled for Proenza Schouler and Miu Miu), but generally she mixes designer with cool vintage pieces and relaxed basics.

White V-Neck Shirt
GANNI
White V-Neck Shirt

This collar is the drama.

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafer

The ideal shoe for everyday.

Hypnosis 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Le Specs
Hypnosis 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Cat-eye glasses are a Sevigny signature.

Red Bow Ribbon Stud Earrings
Simone Rocha
Red Bow Ribbon Stud Earrings

All in the details.

Re/done X Pam 90s Baby Long Sleeve Girl Sparkle Tee
RE/DONE
Re/done X Pam 90s Baby Long Sleeve Girl Sparkle Tee

'90s inspired pieces are right up Sevigny's alley.

Parker Long Vintage Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Vintage Shorts

Comfortable, classic, and casual.

telsha anderson in a black outfit

(Image credit: @telshaanderson)

Telsha Anderson-Boone

As the founder of boutique T.A., Anderson-Boone is an expert in sourcing emerging labels and styling them alongside luxury pieces. I'm always drawn to her accessories (like her killer Spinelli Kilcollin x Horsenbuhs engagement ring), and her play with colors.

Oversized Cutout Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
Tibi
Oversized Cutout Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt

Not your usual sweatshirt.

Maeve Knotted Single Ear Cuff
Jenny Bird
Maeve Knotted Single Ear Cuff

A bold addition to the ear.

Zara skirt
Zara
Animal Effect Skirt

A print that's basically a neutral.

Straw Bucket Hat
Vince
Straw Bucket Hat

Summer accessorizing solved.

Gathered Checked Organza and Taffeta Top
Rosie Assoulin
Gathered Checked Organza and Taffeta Top

The perfect party top.

Gazelle Sneaker
adidas
Gazelle Sneaker

Sneakers that ooze cool.

