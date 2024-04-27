These 5 NYC Ladies Are the Queens of Personal Style in My Book
Spend any single day on the streets of NYC and you’re bound to spot not just one, but a myriad of people who could qualify as the most stylish New Yorkers. In SOHO, you’ll spot women dressed up as if every day is a special occasion. On the Lower East Side, sit at a sidewalk cafe and do a little people watching—the area is abound with twenty-somethings in the next emerging designers. Personally, outfit-spotting is one of my favorite parts about living in the city. As a Brooklyn resident, when I’m grabbing coffee on the weekends, the go-to look is something a little bit more casual, fashionable, but with an effortlessness. Now, a decade into my tenure, there are five women in particular who I find myself drawn to for their personal style.
They're the quintessential New York icon, Chloe Sevigny, on my list, but I’ve also scouted women who may be a little bit less on the radar, for now including fashion industry peers like Vogue’s Naomi Elizée. While each woman’s style is unique, what makes all of them remarkable is their commitment to having fun with getting dressed. Whether it be via bold colors, fun prints, or simply embracing quirky designers, I’m inspired by the way that each shapes clothing into a thoughtful, evolved personal style. Discover each of them below, and shop pieces inspired by their looks.
Ella Emhoff
The Gen-Z trendsetter who has helped to define the style of Dimes Square, Ella Emhoff (Kamala Harris' stepdaughter) is ushering in a new era of NYC style. A model and knitting enthusiast, she's often in the IYKYK downtown labels like Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, and Puppets & Puppets.
Amy Lefevre
Influencer Amy Lefevre is my go-to for sophisticated, tailored looks that are still dripping with cool. She partners with luxury labels like Chanel and Ferragamo, but also more affordable options including Sezane and Steve Madden, so there's really something for everyone in her feed.
Naomi Elizée
This Vogue editor manages to make luxury pieces feel relaxed and unfussy. She's a daring dresser, not afraid of bold colors or prints. She's also a champion for emerging Black designers, often wearing looks from Christopher John Rogers, Theophilio, Telfar and more.
A playful sweater that's designed to stand out.
Chloe Sevigny
I couldn't create a New York icons list and not include Chloe Sevigny. The actor, model, and longtime NYC has remained not just relevant, but beloved through the decades. Her style can be restrained (she's modeled for Proenza Schouler and Miu Miu), but generally she mixes designer with cool vintage pieces and relaxed basics.
'90s inspired pieces are right up Sevigny's alley.
Telsha Anderson-Boone
As the founder of boutique T.A., Anderson-Boone is an expert in sourcing emerging labels and styling them alongside luxury pieces. I'm always drawn to her accessories (like her killer Spinelli Kilcollin x Horsenbuhs engagement ring), and her play with colors.