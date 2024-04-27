These 5 NYC Ladies Are the Queens of Personal Style in My Book

Spend any single day on the streets of NYC and you’re bound to spot not just one, but a myriad of people who could qualify as the most stylish New Yorkers . In SOHO, you’ll spot women dressed up as if every day is a special occasion. On the Lower East Side, sit at a sidewalk cafe and do a little people watching—the area is abound with twenty-somethings in the next emerging designers. Personally, outfit-spotting is one of my favorite parts about living in the city. As a Brooklyn resident, when I’m grabbing coffee on the weekends, the go-to look is something a little bit more casual , fashionable, but with an effortlessness. Now, a decade into my tenure, there are five women in particular who I find myself drawn to for their personal style.

They're the quintessential New York icon, Chloe Sevigny, on my list, but I’ve also scouted women who may be a little bit less on the radar, for now including fashion industry peers like Vogue’s Naomi Elizée. While each woman’s style is unique, what makes all of them remarkable is their commitment to having fun with getting dressed. Whether it be via bold colors, fun prints, or simply embracing quirky designers, I’m inspired by the way that each shapes clothing into a thoughtful, evolved personal style. Discover each of them below, and shop pieces inspired by their looks.

Ella Emhoff

The Gen-Z trendsetter who has helped to define the style of Dimes Square, Ella Emhoff (Kamala Harris' stepdaughter) is ushering in a new era of NYC style. A model and knitting enthusiast, she's often in the IYKYK downtown labels like Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, and Puppets & Puppets.

Gil Rodriguez Pink Capri Leggings $100 SHOP NOW A cool style for layering.

Puppets and Puppets Black Mini Cookie Bag $325 SHOP NOW Warning: may induce hunger.

Eckhaus Latta Lapped Crewneck Baby Tee $215 SHOP NOW A tee that goes beyond basic.

BP. Crochet Daisy Headscarf $15 SHOP NOW Crochet is a signature element of her wardrobe.

Marco Rambaldi Pink Crocheted Bag $185 SHOP NOW How about a textured bag, too.

Collina Strada Wide Leg Cargo Pants $475 SHOP NOW Baggy pants aren't going anywhere.

Amy Lefevre

Influencer Amy Lefevre is my go-to for sophisticated, tailored looks that are still dripping with cool. She partners with luxury labels like Chanel and Ferragamo, but also more affordable options including Sezane and Steve Madden, so there's really something for everyone in her feed.

Steve Madden Legaci Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $100 SHOP NOW Pumps with a touch of attitude.

Sezane Ewan Jacket $330 SHOP NOW Embroidery adds a luxe touch.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants $100 SHOP NOW Comfy, chic trousers.

Simkhai Alice One-Shoulder Satin Top $295 SHOP NOW A top for nights on the town.

Alexis Bittar Large Molten Bangle Bracelet $225 SHOP NOW Statement made.

Ferragamo Archive Shoulder Bag $2200 SHOP NOW A luxury bag makes an entire look expensive.

Naomi Elizée

This Vogue editor manages to make luxury pieces feel relaxed and unfussy. She's a daring dresser, not afraid of bold colors or prints. She's also a champion for emerging Black designers, often wearing looks from Christopher John Rogers, Theophilio, Telfar and more.

Christopher John Rogers Oversized Striped Brushed Wool Sweater $895 SHOP NOW A playful sweater that's designed to stand out.

Louisa Ballou Yellow Graphic Polo $250 SHOP NOW A vacation-ready piece.

PAIGE Zoey Jeans $249 SHOP NOW Jeans help dress down designer pieces.

Schutz Maryana Pointed Toe Boot $258 SHOP NOW Elizee isn't one to shy away from a heel.

Moose Knuckles x Telfar Black Medium Shopper Tote $385 SHOP NOW A bag that fits it all.

R13 R13 Baseball Hat $125 SHOP NOW A casual touch.

Chloe Sevigny

I couldn't create a New York icons list and not include Chloe Sevigny. The actor, model, and longtime NYC has remained not just relevant, but beloved through the decades. Her style can be restrained (she's modeled for Proenza Schouler and Miu Miu), but generally she mixes designer with cool vintage pieces and relaxed basics.

GANNI White V-Neck Shirt $130 SHOP NOW This collar is the drama.

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafer $175 SHOP NOW The ideal shoe for everyday.

Le Specs Hypnosis 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW Cat-eye glasses are a Sevigny signature.

Simone Rocha Red Bow Ribbon Stud Earrings $420 SHOP NOW All in the details.

RE/DONE Re/done X Pam 90s Baby Long Sleeve Girl Sparkle Tee $250 SHOP NOW '90s inspired pieces are right up Sevigny's alley.

AGOLDE Parker Long Vintage Shorts $148 SHOP NOW Comfortable, classic, and casual.

Telsha Anderson-Boone

As the founder of boutique T.A., Anderson-Boone is an expert in sourcing emerging labels and styling them alongside luxury pieces. I'm always drawn to her accessories (like her killer Spinelli Kilcollin x Horsenbuhs engagement ring), and her play with colors.

Tibi Oversized Cutout Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt $295 SHOP NOW Not your usual sweatshirt.

Jenny Bird Maeve Knotted Single Ear Cuff $98 SHOP NOW A bold addition to the ear.

Zara Animal Effect Skirt $50 SHOP NOW A print that's basically a neutral.

Vince Straw Bucket Hat $195 SHOP NOW Summer accessorizing solved.

Rosie Assoulin Gathered Checked Organza and Taffeta Top $695 SHOP NOW The perfect party top.