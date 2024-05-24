These Anti-Trend Summer Outfits May Be Simple, But They're Dripping in Elegance
Sometimes we tend to overcomplicate fashion. (I'm including myself in this statement!) While there's always room for a statement piece or head-to-toe colorful outfit, sometimes the best outfits are the simplest. And when temperatures are high in the summer, the last thing you want to be doing is overcomplicating your wardrobe.
To prepare you for the season ahead, I pulled outfits that require minimal styling yet are still dripping in elegance. Think linen vests with white airy skirts, black tank tops with jeans, and poplin shirts with comfortable dresses—all pieces that act as key buys for your closet but when styled correctly can have you earning compliments this summer. It all comes down to honing in on the correct outfit formulas. Keep scrolling for more, and be prepared to add these looks to your Pinterest board.
What you'll need: white poplin shirt + black fitted maxi dress + mesh flats
What you'll need: black tank top + wide-leg jeans + black-and-silver belt + silver necklace
What you'll need: satin maxi dress + tan flats
What you'll need: white poplin shirt + denim shorts + black slingback heels