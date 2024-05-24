These Anti-Trend Summer Outfits May Be Simple, But They're Dripping in Elegance

Sometimes we tend to overcomplicate fashion. (I'm including myself in this statement!) While there's always room for a statement piece or head-to-toe colorful outfit, sometimes the best outfits are the simplest. And when temperatures are high in the summer, the last thing you want to be doing is overcomplicating your wardrobe.

To prepare you for the season ahead, I pulled outfits that require minimal styling yet are still dripping in elegance. Think linen vests with white airy skirts, black tank tops with jeans, and poplin shirts with comfortable dresses—all pieces that act as key buys for your closet but when styled correctly can have you earning compliments this summer. It all comes down to honing in on the correct outfit formulas. Keep scrolling for more, and be prepared to add these looks to your Pinterest board.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

What you'll need: white poplin shirt + black fitted maxi dress + mesh flats

ALEX MILL Cassandra Cotton-Poplin Shirt $145 SHOP NOW

SKIMS Tank Long Slip Dress in Onyx $118 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats $400 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: black tank top + wide-leg jeans + black-and-silver belt + silver necklace

Agolde Nova Ribbed Cropped Stretch Organic Cotton and Tencel Lyocell-Blend Tank $100 SHOP NOW

Nili Lotan Nadege High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $450 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Benny Leather Belt $420 SHOP NOW

Ben-Amun Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace $245 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

What you'll need: satin maxi dress + tan flats

What you'll need: black vest + white maxi skirt + black ballet flats (Image credit: @tktktktktk)

Vince Frayed Trim Satin Slipdress $445 SHOP NOW

ATP Atelier Rosa Brandy Vacchetta Sandals $280 SHOP NOW

NORMA KAMALI Pintucked Crepe Vest $140 SHOP NOW

MATTEAU + Net Sustain Pleated Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt $350 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats $450 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: white poplin shirt + denim shorts + black slingback heels

The Frankie Shop Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt $185 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Guacho Organic Denim Shorts $250 SHOP NOW