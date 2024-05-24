These Anti-Trend Summer Outfits May Be Simple, But They're Dripping in Elegance

By
published

Sometimes we tend to overcomplicate fashion. (I'm including myself in this statement!) While there's always room for a statement piece or head-to-toe colorful outfit, sometimes the best outfits are the simplest. And when temperatures are high in the summer, the last thing you want to be doing is overcomplicating your wardrobe.

To prepare you for the season ahead, I pulled outfits that require minimal styling yet are still dripping in elegance. Think linen vests with white airy skirts, black tank tops with jeans, and poplin shirts with comfortable dresses—all pieces that act as key buys for your closet but when styled correctly can have you earning compliments this summer. It all comes down to honing in on the correct outfit formulas. Keep scrolling for more, and be prepared to add these looks to your Pinterest board.

@hannamw wearing white button down, black dress, and mesh flats

(Image credit: @hannamw)

What you'll need: white poplin shirt + black fitted maxi dress + mesh flats

Cassandra Cotton-Poplin Shirt
ALEX MILL
Cassandra Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Tank Long Slip Dress - Onyx
SKIMS
Tank Long Slip Dress in Onyx

Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats

@sasha.mei taking a mirror selfie wearing black tank top, blue jeans, and silver necklace

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

What you'll need: black tank top + wide-leg jeans + black-and-silver belt + silver necklace

Nova Ribbed Cropped Stretch Organic Cotton and Tencel™ Lyocell-Blend Tank
Agolde
Nova Ribbed Cropped Stretch Organic Cotton and Tencel Lyocell-Blend Tank

Nadege High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Nili Lotan
Nadege High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Benny Leather Belt
KHAITE
Benny Leather Belt

Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace

@abimarvel wearing yellow satin dress and tan sandals leaning against a bookshelf

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

What you'll need: satin maxi dress + tan flats

@dawn.tan wearing black vest, white poplin skirt, and black ballet flats

What you'll need: black vest + white maxi skirt + black ballet flats

(Image credit: @tktktktktk)

Frayed Trim Satin Slipdress
Vince
Frayed Trim Satin Slipdress

Rosa Brandy Vacchetta Sandals
ATP Atelier
Rosa Brandy Vacchetta Sandals

Pintucked Crepe Vest
NORMA KAMALI
Pintucked Crepe Vest

+ Net Sustain Pleated Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
MATTEAU
+ Net Sustain Pleated Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

@nlmarilyn wearing white button-down, denim shorts, and black slingbacks

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

What you'll need: white poplin shirt + denim shorts + black slingback heels

Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
The Frankie Shop
Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Guacho Organic Denim Shorts
Citizens of Humanity
Guacho Organic Denim Shorts

Ines Heels
Larroudé
Ines Heels

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
Latest