7 Stylish Outfits With Jeans That London Fashion People Are Wearing This Winter
There are a few items I know Londoners wear on repeat, and jeans just so happen to be one of them. Although they're a year-round staple across the world, with our cooler climate, they're a wardrobe staple we get decent wear of each and ever season, and winter is naturally one of them.
Owing to their thicker fabric—I always wear denim when the forecast is extra chilly—jeans help to shield us from the elements whilst still looking rather stylish. This is something I think the people have down to a fine art—creating chic and inspiring winter jeans outfits. So, today, I thought I'd spotlight some of my favourites from this year so far.
So, how are Londoners styling their jeans right now? Naturally, they’re incorporating their denim into ensembles that are easy and fuss-free, with a few choice additions that help them look trendier by association.
Below I've charted seven fashionable winter jeans outfits I've seen on Londoners this week. As you’ll see, the types of ensembles run the gamut—whether you’re interested in creating a casual ensemble or something more dressed up for winter evenings out, these Brit girls have got you. Scroll on to see their winter jeans looks.
7 Winter Jeans Outfits I'm Stealing from London Fashion People
1. Blazer + Tote + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Give your jeans instant polish with a sharp blazer—styles with high necklines are perfect for combating the winter chill. While boots inevitably work in this set up, loafers and chunky socks prove just as viable.
Shop the Look
2. Leopard Coat + Scarf + Jeans + Colourful Trainers
Style Notes: I work remotely now, but my colleagues keep telling me that everyone is wearing leopard print coats on their commute. Jeans act as a tonic to the bold print, but that doesn't mean you need to keep the rest of your outfit pared back. Lean into the statement with some colourful trainers and kooky accessories.
Shop the Look
3. Suede Jacket + Cardigan + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Suede jackets are like gold dust right now, and it seems London's most stylish are the reason why they're so scarce—everyone seems to own one! While brown is the suede jacket hue of choice, adding a colour-pop cardigan will make this jeans look all your own.
Shop the Look
4. Leather Jacket + Jeans + Top-Handle Bag + Slingbacks
Style Notes: Blue jeans don't deserve all the attention; this winter, white and ecru jeans are proving almost as popular on the streets of London. Personally, I don't think this combination of cream, black and burgundy can be bettered.
Shop the Look
5. Crop Jacket + Jeans + Bag + Pointed-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Another jeans colour that I keep seeing across the capital is grey jeans. Take your cues from this elegant look by embracing a monochrome ensemble—that's wearing one colour from top-to-toe to create a pulled-together outfit.
Shop the Look
6. Trench Coat + Denim Shirt + Jeans + Suede Boots
Style Notes: Water-repellent trench coats are a staple in the British wardrobe, so, naturally, they go hand-in-hand with equally classic blue jeans. While just about any casual top would fit this scenario, I love the addition of a coordinating blue denim shirt. The suede accessories give the entire thing a high-end finish.
Shop the Look
7. Biker Jacket + Triangle Scarf + Long-Sleeve T-Shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: Biker jackets never go out of style, and no one seems to adhere to this notion quite like cool Londoners, who wear them all the time. Add a pair of indigo jeans and personality-honing accessories such as a cute knitted triangle scarf and you've got a look that will carry you through tepid winter days.
Shop the Look
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
