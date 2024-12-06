7 Stylish Outfits With Jeans That London Fashion People Are Wearing This Winter

There are a few items I know Londoners wear on repeat, and jeans just so happen to be one of them. Although they're a year-round staple across the world, with our cooler climate, they're a wardrobe staple we get decent wear of each and ever season, and winter is naturally one of them.

Owing to their thicker fabric—I always wear denim when the forecast is extra chilly—jeans help to shield us from the elements whilst still looking rather stylish. This is something I think the people have down to a fine art—creating chic and inspiring winter jeans outfits. So, today, I thought I'd spotlight some of my favourites from this year so far.

So, how are Londoners styling their jeans right now? Naturally, they’re incorporating their denim into ensembles that are easy and fuss-free, with a few choice additions that help them look trendier by association.

Below I've charted seven fashionable winter jeans outfits I've seen on Londoners this week. As you’ll see, the types of ensembles run the gamut—whether you’re interested in creating a casual ensemble or something more dressed up for winter evenings out, these Brit girls have got you. Scroll on to see their winter jeans looks.

7 Winter Jeans Outfits I'm Stealing from London Fashion People

1. Blazer + Tote + Jeans + Loafers

London Winter Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: Give your jeans instant polish with a sharp blazer—styles with high necklines are perfect for combating the winter chill. While boots inevitably work in this set up, loafers and chunky socks prove just as viable.

2. Leopard Coat + Scarf + Jeans + Colourful Trainers

London Winter Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Style Notes: I work remotely now, but my colleagues keep telling me that everyone is wearing leopard print coats on their commute. Jeans act as a tonic to the bold print, but that doesn't mean you need to keep the rest of your outfit pared back. Lean into the statement with some colourful trainers and kooky accessories.

3. Suede Jacket + Cardigan + Jeans + Loafers

London Winter Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Suede jackets are like gold dust right now, and it seems London's most stylish are the reason why they're so scarce—everyone seems to own one! While brown is the suede jacket hue of choice, adding a colour-pop cardigan will make this jeans look all your own.

4. Leather Jacket + Jeans + Top-Handle Bag + Slingbacks

London Winter Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Blue jeans don't deserve all the attention; this winter, white and ecru jeans are proving almost as popular on the streets of London. Personally, I don't think this combination of cream, black and burgundy can be bettered.

5. Crop Jacket + Jeans + Bag + Pointed-Toe Boots

London Winter Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Style Notes: Another jeans colour that I keep seeing across the capital is grey jeans. Take your cues from this elegant look by embracing a monochrome ensemble—that's wearing one colour from top-to-toe to create a pulled-together outfit.

6. Trench Coat + Denim Shirt + Jeans + Suede Boots

London Winter Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Water-repellent trench coats are a staple in the British wardrobe, so, naturally, they go hand-in-hand with equally classic blue jeans. While just about any casual top would fit this scenario, I love the addition of a coordinating blue denim shirt. The suede accessories give the entire thing a high-end finish.

7. Biker Jacket + Triangle Scarf + Long-Sleeve T-Shirt + Jeans

London Winter Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Biker jackets never go out of style, and no one seems to adhere to this notion quite like cool Londoners, who wear them all the time. Add a pair of indigo jeans and personality-honing accessories such as a cute knitted triangle scarf and you've got a look that will carry you through tepid winter days.

