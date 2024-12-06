There are a few items I know Londoners wear on repeat, and jeans just so happen to be one of them. Although they're a year-round staple across the world, with our cooler climate, they're a wardrobe staple we get decent wear of each and ever season, and winter is naturally one of them.

Owing to their thicker fabric—I always wear denim when the forecast is extra chilly—jeans help to shield us from the elements whilst still looking rather stylish. This is something I think the people have down to a fine art—creating chic and inspiring winter jeans outfits. So, today, I thought I'd spotlight some of my favourites from this year so far.

So, how are Londoners styling their jeans right now? Naturally, they’re incorporating their denim into ensembles that are easy and fuss-free, with a few choice additions that help them look trendier by association.

Below I've charted seven fashionable winter jeans outfits I've seen on Londoners this week. As you’ll see, the types of ensembles run the gamut—whether you’re interested in creating a casual ensemble or something more dressed up for winter evenings out, these Brit girls have got you. Scroll on to see their winter jeans looks.

7 Winter Jeans Outfits I'm Stealing from London Fashion People

1. Blazer + Tote + Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: Give your jeans instant polish with a sharp blazer—styles with high necklines are perfect for combating the winter chill. While boots inevitably work in this set up, loafers and chunky socks prove just as viable.

Shop the Look

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW

THOMAS SABO Silver Small Chunky Hoop Earrings £80 SHOP NOW

COS Studio Bowling Bag £225 SHOP NOW

ZARA Wide Leg High-Rise Jeans £30 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Wynnie Burnished Leather Loafer £189 SHOP NOW

2. Leopard Coat + Scarf + Jeans + Colourful Trainers

Style Notes: I work remotely now, but my colleagues keep telling me that everyone is wearing leopard print coats on their commute. Jeans act as a tonic to the bold print, but that doesn't mean you need to keep the rest of your outfit pared back. Lean into the statement with some colourful trainers and kooky accessories.

Shop the Look

Abercrombie & Fitch Faux Fur Coat £160 SHOP NOW

MANGO Thin Striped Scarf - Women | Mango United Kingdom £18 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories High-Neck Alpaca-Knit Jumper £67 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo Wide Straight Jeans £35 SHOP NOW

Adidas Gazelle Trainers £90 SHOP NOW

3. Suede Jacket + Cardigan + Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: Suede jackets are like gold dust right now, and it seems London's most stylish are the reason why they're so scarce—everyone seems to own one! While brown is the suede jacket hue of choice, adding a colour-pop cardigan will make this jeans look all your own.

Shop the Look

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets £329 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cece Alpaca Ribbed Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Lyocell Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Cary Leather Loafers £1120 SHOP NOW

4. Leather Jacket + Jeans + Top-Handle Bag + Slingbacks

Style Notes: Blue jeans don't deserve all the attention; this winter, white and ecru jeans are proving almost as popular on the streets of London. Personally, I don't think this combination of cream, black and burgundy can be bettered.

Shop the Look

Pixie Market Brown Cropped Leather Trench £305 SHOP NOW

Whistles Grey Ultimate Cashmere Crew Neck £195 SHOP NOW

Demellier The Midi New York Bag £445 SHOP NOW

Jigsaw Tyne Wide Leg Cropped Jean £95 SHOP NOW

ZARA Buckled Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW

5. Crop Jacket + Jeans + Bag + Pointed-Toe Boots

Style Notes: Another jeans colour that I keep seeing across the capital is grey jeans. Take your cues from this elegant look by embracing a monochrome ensemble—that's wearing one colour from top-to-toe to create a pulled-together outfit.

Shop the Look

Abercrombie Wool-Blend Short Coat £125 SHOP NOW

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini Bag £380 SHOP NOW

River Island Grey Denim Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans £48 SHOP NOW

Topshop Natalia High Heeled Ankle Boots in Black £45 SHOP NOW

6. Trench Coat + Denim Shirt + Jeans + Suede Boots

Style Notes: Water-repellent trench coats are a staple in the British wardrobe, so, naturally, they go hand-in-hand with equally classic blue jeans. While just about any casual top would fit this scenario, I love the addition of a coordinating blue denim shirt. The suede accessories give the entire thing a high-end finish.

Shop the Look

H&M Twill Trench Coat £50 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Denim Shirt £650 SHOP NOW

Toteme Belted Suede Tote Granite £870 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Ona Suede Ankle Boots £1220 SHOP NOW

7. Biker Jacket + Triangle Scarf + Long-Sleeve T-Shirt + Jeans

Style Notes: Biker jackets never go out of style, and no one seems to adhere to this notion quite like cool Londoners, who wear them all the time. Add a pair of indigo jeans and personality-honing accessories such as a cute knitted triangle scarf and you've got a look that will carry you through tepid winter days.

Shop the Look

EXTREME CASHMERE N°35 Bandana Cashmere-Blend Scarf £129 SHOP NOW

ACNE STUDIOS Belted Leather Biker Jacket £1400 SHOP NOW

John Lewis John Lewis Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt £14 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie High Rise Vintage Straight Jean £75 SHOP NOW