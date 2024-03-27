I Have the Sudden Urge to Wear Dresses Again, Specifically With This Anti-Trend Shoe

Whilst early spring comes with its own fashion struggles, it does offer up a moment for me to indulge in one of my favourite styling combinations: Boots and dresses. Tired of donning trousers throughout the winter months, the rising temperature of these initial spring days presents the opportunity to re-introduce dresses into my wardrobe rotation—without having to cover them up in jumpers, scarves and coats at last! Whilst I've been waiting for this very specific time in the calendar for months now, I can't get ahead of myself—it's might be dress season but my sandals still have some time to wait before they're ushered out from storage.

With this in mind, it's time to debut my favourite spring outfit combination. Keen to purge tights from my outfits yet still requiring shielding from the elements, I find myself reaching for knee boots specifically for this purpose. Not only are knee boots the most polished boot silhouette going IMO, but they're also timeless also work well with every dress trend I can think of. For midis, they disappear under the fabric to create a seamless finish where another boot style, say ankle boots, wouldn't. With miniskirts they look inherently cool and work to balance out hemlines. Truly, dresses and knee boots make for a formidable pairing, and I'm not the only one who thinks so.

I keep daily tabs on what's being searched for on Google. Yes, there's a surprising amount of queries around air fryers and iPads but, amongst the tech and kitchen gadgetry, I can see searched for the term dresses with knee boots are up by 100% since last week. Proof you all seem to love the pairing just as much as I do.

Assuming, then, that you're on the hunt for some dresses with knee-boots outfits to wear right now, below I've assembled five looks that perfectly demonstrate how handy this pairing is. From minis to midis, heels to flats, scroll on to see the chicest ways to style the combination this spring.

5 DRESSES AND KNEE-BOOTS OUTFITS TO TRY

1. SILK DRESS AND HEELED BOOTS

Style Notes: Giving her beloved heeled boots an even more elegant spin, influencer and stylist Sylvie Mus styled them with elegant silk dress for an evening out in Paris. Retaining a sophisticated silhouette, the tall boots pairing added warmth and height to her evening outfit, without distracting from the refined dress.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Reformation Evangeline Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW This striking silk dress also comes in red.

Zara Straight Leg High-Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW Style with a pleated mini or wear with a silk maxi.

2. PINAFORE DRESS AND COWBOY BOOTS

Style Notes: A pinafore dress is a summer time staple, but with a light layer thrown into the mix, you can get your wear out of it during spring-time too. Style with a chunky cowboy boot to toughen up the feminine dress and pair with tights if there's a breeze in the air.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Pleated Dress £18 SHOP NOW Wear over a white tee or a crisp cotton shirt.

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a white t-shirt, and this is a personal favourite.

Ganni Embroidered Leather Cowboy Boots £625 SHOP NOW These embroidered cowboy boots top so many wish lists.

3. WHITE MAXI DRESS AND BLACK BOOTS

Style Notes: Tap into the blossoming boho trend by means of a few key buys. A draping white maxi dress will instil the effortless energy and a knee-boot pairing will add a relaxed edge whilst working to polish the look. For extra points layer on gold necklaces and you'll have channelled a very 2024 take on the late '00s trend.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Self-Portrait Tiered Pintucked Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress £460 SHOP NOW Style with barley-there sandals or wear with your favourite knee-high boot.

Toteme Leather Knee-High Boots £860 SHOP NOW Drawing on equestrian inspiration, these boots are an easy way to add some interest into your day-to-day wardrobe.

4. KNITTED DRESS AND BROWN BOOTS

Style Notes: When spring's sunshine isn't playing ball, reach for a cosy kitted dress and trending brown boot to see you through. Insulating you from those biting breezes, this comfortable combination will nod towards the growing brown colour trend, whist keeping you snug in the process.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Free-Est Walk About Maxi Dress £78 SHOP NOW This cosy dress also comes in grey and cream.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW The brown boot trend is one of my favourite to arise over the past six months.

5. MINI DRESS AND KNEE BOOTS

Style Notes: Channel the summer spirit and pull out your favourite summer mini a little early this year. To close the temperature gap, style with warm tights and a knee-high boot—and don't be afraid to keep a light layer close to hand.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Rixo Hebe Polka-Dot Silk Mini Dress £275 SHOP NOW I come back to Rixo year after year for their joy-sparking summer dresses.