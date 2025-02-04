Directional Outfit Ideas That Tap Into 2025's Biggest Trends

If the spring 2025 collections are any indication, directional fashion will include standout trends such as soft romance, maximalist opulence, individualism, and powder pink in the months to come. While many of the looks from the runways are more editorial in nature and likely to land on a magazine cover or a red carpet look, I’m most interested to see how the biggest trends of the season will translate to outfit ideas.

Early adopters have already been putting many of the latest style ideas from designers to the test, wearing outfits that tap into 2025's biggest trends and demonstrating where fashion is headed. Ahead, see directional outfits that interpret the top trends in wearable ways.

Oversize Optical Glasses

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On the Saint Laurent S/S 25 runway, statement eyeglasses made a major impact and are primed to be in demand once they are released later this year. Kendall Jenner already wore a look that positions the glasses as a hero item.

Funnel-Neck Outerwear, Cont.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The funnel-neck outerwear silhouette has taken hold of the fashion set for several seasons, and we continue to see updated ways to style the jackets.

Powder Pink

(Image credit: Sandra Semburg)

This powder-pink outfit worn by Vanessa Traina is from 2015 but feels as relevant and directional as ever.

