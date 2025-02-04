Directional Outfit Ideas That Tap Into 2025's Biggest Trends
If the spring 2025 collections are any indication, directional fashion will include standout trends such as soft romance, maximalist opulence, individualism, and powder pink in the months to come. While many of the looks from the runways are more editorial in nature and likely to land on a magazine cover or a red carpet look, I’m most interested to see how the biggest trends of the season will translate to outfit ideas.
Early adopters have already been putting many of the latest style ideas from designers to the test, wearing outfits that tap into 2025's biggest trends and demonstrating where fashion is headed. Ahead, see directional outfits that interpret the top trends in wearable ways.
Oversize Optical Glasses
On the Saint Laurent S/S 25 runway, statement eyeglasses made a major impact and are primed to be in demand once they are released later this year. Kendall Jenner already wore a look that positions the glasses as a hero item.
Funnel-Neck Outerwear, Cont.
The funnel-neck outerwear silhouette has taken hold of the fashion set for several seasons, and we continue to see updated ways to style the jackets.
Powder Pink
This powder-pink outfit worn by Vanessa Traina is from 2015 but feels as relevant and directional as ever.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.