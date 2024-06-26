My Friend Is a Plus One for a Cancun Wedding—8 Outfit Ideas I Texted Her

If I’m being completely honest, I haven’t been to Cancun yet. However, I have visited the neighboring town called Tulum and with a similar climate and vacation vibe—I have heard that the packing list should be about the same. I have a friend who’s going to a wedding in Cancun and she doesn’t know anyone who will be there besides her date, so I decided to steer her in the right direction by compiling some outfit ideas for a vacation at this destination.

So here’s what I’m thinking. Your wardrobe should be a mix of fun yet casual beachwear with a few polished outfits to wear in the family friendly settings that you might encounter. I’m thinking tailored pieces will pull together the vacation wardrobe for dinners at the resort or on the town. You’ll have an all-encompassing packing list with pieces that you can style in many different ways throughout your trip, enjoy.

When I think of traveling to Mexico, I think of the warm neutrals that I see in a lot of the architecture. A matching set that coincides with this theme is definitely a good idea. I’m obsessed with the fact that this top looks like a necklace.

Sezane Lelio Top $145 SHOP NOW

Sezane Giovanni Trousers $190 SHOP NOW

Le Specs Poseidon Deux Oval Sunglasses $85 SHOP NOW

If you couldn’t tell, we love a printed dress. This would be my outfit of choice for a day spent out and about the resort or the town in cancun. I also love using it as a swimsuit coverup on top of anything in your collection.

Charo Ruiz Ibiza Faye Mini Dress $447 SHOP NOW

Staud Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag $250 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird The Cateye $190 SHOP NOW

When it comes to swimwear, it’s really all about how you accessorize. You can wear just one bikini a million and one ways and it will still feel brand new every time when you change the coverup and add a cute hat or chic woven bag.

Loeffler Randall Jocelyn Raffia Bucket Hat $95 SHOP NOW

Maaji Zebra Frost Balmy Reversible Bikini Top $66 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Crochet Mini Short $79 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Paper Straw Shopper Tote $55 SHOP NOW

A no-brainer for your packing list definitely has to be a maxi dress, an equally bright and fun bag is the perfect accessory to go right along with it. I’d tell a friend to pack this as an easy option to slip into for dinner after a full day spent at the beach.

Treasure & Bond Floral Maxi Dress $119 SHOP NOW

Tom Ford Medium Monarch Leather Hobo Bag $2990 SHOP NOW

Monica Rich Kosann Mother of Pearl Necklace $1995 SHOP NOW

There simply has to be a glam night on every vacation I attend. A sparkly mini dress feels like the perfect thing to wear for a night out in Cancun. Whether you’re going to a club or just having a fun dinner, it’s a must.

Diotima Queen Mini Dress $349 SHOP NOW

Mango Sequin Handbag $59 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Double Knot Earrings $110 SHOP NOW

There’s no better time to try mixing prints than when wearing a bikini. I’m convinced that any cool bikini goes with quite literally everything. The opportunities are endless, try adding a contrasted printed shirt like this.

Bananhot Summer Top $129 $90 SHOP NOW

Sandro Floaty Patterned Shirt $395 SHOP NOW

Gap Logo Baseball Hat $12 SHOP NOW

Bermuda shorts are everywhere right now and you’d be surprised how good they can look in Mexico. Swap out your denim shorts for these if you want to add an elevated vibe to any top that you own.

Tory Burch Ella Large Crochet Tote Bag $398 SHOP NOW

Cult Gaia Orli Cropped Cutout Woven Top $228 $114 SHOP NOW

Babaton Pleated Bermuda Short $98 SHOP NOW

When packing for trips like this, I like to bring outfits that can transition easily from day to night or easily be worn for both. A white set like this is the best to have in your suitcase because you can also wear the items as separates.

Abercrombie Linen-Blend Tie-Front Vest Top $40 SHOP NOW