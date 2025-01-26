What to Wear to Afternoon Tea: 9 Outfits That Embody Elevated Elegance
I've been to London quite a few times and have done every touristy thing in the books, but I rarely used to go to afternoon tea. Ever since my first experience a few years ago, I decided I must see all of the best tea sites in the city. Instead of hopping through museums and historic venues, I'm all about scones and clotted cream these days. During my most recent trip, I stopped by the Beaumont Hotel and absolutely loved the experience, I've also found Sketch London to be quite a fun journey into an Alice in Wonderland–like world. I most recently stayed at the Dorset Square Hotel and had the most incredible time, and its afternoon tea is next on my schedule.
There's something so charming about the experience of afternoon tea, from the first pop of champagne to the cucumber sandwiches—it's the perfect excuse to slow down, sip something warm, and dress up just enough to make the occasion feel special. For some, getting the right look can be tricky, but I've become quite the expert over the years, so you can trust me on this one.
Whether you're heading to a formal tea room in London or your favorite spot in your hometown, I've curated a range of outfit ideas that balance elegance with ease. These looks will have you feeling like the main character in your own classic day out.
This hourglass shape is absolutely captivating and pairs so well with a straight-up maxi skirt. This is my ideal afternoon tea look when I want to feel dressed up but forever classic.
A luxe-looking sweater with high-quality accessories will always be the move. This outfit is comprised of pieces you'll find yourself wearing again and again.
A maxi cardigan that sweeps the floor is my kind of blanket. I love the contrast of taupe and black in this look and the way that a fabulous maxi dress can feel more casual when styled with this sweater.
Afternoon tea sure does have a cozy vibe to it. Add a brown faux-fur vest to your favorite fitted sweater and you'll feel like you're at a ski resort.
Go for all the glam in a red minidress. Paired with sheer tights, this is the perfect look for a birthday or special-occasion tea.
I love how classic it is to style a scarf like this with a suede barn jacket. This is a great look if you have casual activities on your agenda and are dropping in for afternoon tea on the way to your next adventure.
A matching set will always take the guesswork out of getting dressed. I love that this one makes for incredible separates that you can style in different ways to get the look.
I've had my eye on this Vivienne Westwood corset for quite some time, and here's proof that it looks just as good in person. It's quite the top, and an office siren skirt is going to be the best thing you could style it with.
Bring on the suede—this jacket will certainly be a head turner in the world of outerwear. Styling it with your favorite designer bag will never fail you.
