What to Wear to Afternoon Tea: 9 Outfits That Embody Elevated Elegance

I've been to London quite a few times and have done every touristy thing in the books, but I rarely used to go to afternoon tea. Ever since my first experience a few years ago, I decided I must see all of the best tea sites in the city. Instead of hopping through museums and historic venues, I'm all about scones and clotted cream these days. During my most recent trip, I stopped by the Beaumont Hotel and absolutely loved the experience, I've also found Sketch London to be quite a fun journey into an Alice in Wonderland–like world. I most recently stayed at the Dorset Square Hotel and had the most incredible time, and its afternoon tea is next on my schedule.

There's something so charming about the experience of afternoon tea, from the first pop of champagne to the cucumber sandwiches—it's the perfect excuse to slow down, sip something warm, and dress up just enough to make the occasion feel special. For some, getting the right look can be tricky, but I've become quite the expert over the years, so you can trust me on this one.

Whether you're heading to a formal tea room in London or your favorite spot in your hometown, I've curated a range of outfit ideas that balance elegance with ease. These looks will have you feeling like the main character in your own classic day out.

Sylvie Mus in skirt and hourglass top.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

This hourglass shape is absolutely captivating and pairs so well with a straight-up maxi skirt. This is my ideal afternoon tea look when I want to feel dressed up but forever classic.

Ioanna Strapless Top
Simkhai
Ioanna Strapless Top

Ankle Length Leather Skirt
Enza Costa
Ankle Length Leather Skirt

Livv Perez in a sweater.

(Image credit: @livvperez)

A luxe-looking sweater with high-quality accessories will always be the move. This outfit is comprised of pieces you'll find yourself wearing again and again.

Asymmetric Half Zip Sweater
Nordstrom
Asymmetric Half Zip Sweater

Thin Suede Belt
j.crew
Thin Suede Belt

Lee Radziwill Petite Leather Double Bag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Petite Leather Double Bag

Tylynn Nguyen in maxi dress.

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

A maxi cardigan that sweeps the floor is my kind of blanket. I love the contrast of taupe and black in this look and the way that a fabulous maxi dress can feel more casual when styled with this sweater.

Oversize Long Cardigan
MANGO
Oversize Long Cardigan

Calvin Klein, Midi Slip Dress
Calvin Klein
Midi Slip Dress

Emma Leger in fur vest.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Afternoon tea sure does have a cozy vibe to it. Add a brown faux-fur vest to your favorite fitted sweater and you'll feel like you're at a ski resort.

Laila Vest
Apparis
Laila Vest

Danila Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Danila Wideleg Rinse-Wash Jeans

Kit Keenan in minidress.

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Go for all the glam in a red minidress. Paired with sheer tights, this is the perfect look for a birthday or special-occasion tea.

The Ingnué Dress in Red
Mirror Palais
The Ingnué Dress in Red

Calzedonia, Sheer Diamonds and Dots Tights
Calzedonia
Sheer Diamonds and Dots Tights

Grece Ghanem in scarf and jacket.

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

I love how classic it is to style a scarf like this with a suede barn jacket. This is a great look if you have casual activities on your agenda and are dropping in for afternoon tea on the way to your next adventure.

Suz Suede Dickey Chore Coat
Veronica Beard
Suz Suede Dickey Chore Coat

Check Scarf With Fringed Ends - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Check Scarf With Fringed Ends

Le High Flare Jeans
FRAME
Le High Flare Jeans

Sierra Mayhew wearing a matching skirt set.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

A matching set will always take the guesswork out of getting dressed. I love that this one makes for incredible separates that you can style in different ways to get the look.

Chelsea Jacket-Suede-Navy
Cartolina
Chelsea Jacket in Suede Navy

Maisie Skirt-Suede-Navy
Cartolina
Maisie Skirt in Suede Navy

Woman wearing corset top and knee length skirt.

(Image credit: @maria_bernad)

I've had my eye on this Vivienne Westwood corset for quite some time, and here's proof that it looks just as good in person. It's quite the top, and an office siren skirt is going to be the best thing you could style it with.

Sunday Tartan-Check Corset Top
Vivienne Westwood
Sunday Tartan-Check Corset Top

Pinstripe-Pattern High-Waisted Pencil Skirt
Saint Laurent
Pinstripe-Pattern High-Waisted Pencil Skirt

Woman wearing jacket and pants.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Bring on the suede—this jacket will certainly be a head turner in the world of outerwear. Styling it with your favorite designer bag will never fail you.

Veda Reed Leather Jacket
Reformation x Veda
Reed Leather Jacket

Hermes, Togo Birkin 25 Black
Hermès
Togo Birkin 25 Black

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of experience in the fashion industry to the editorial team. Since joining Who What Wear in 2021, Sierra has made her mark by expertly blending luxury and accessible fashion content. Whether she's decoding the latest runway presentations or crafting a perfectly curated shopping list, Sierra's keen eye and relatable approach have solidified her as a trusted voice in the fashion space. She's also reported on major industry events like Paris Fashion Week and lent her expertise to red carpet coverage, ensuring her audience gets an insider's view of the most glamorous moments in style. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. Her ability to translate editorial expertise into viral social media content sets her apart, seamlessly bringing her articles and personality to life for a new generation of readers and followers. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra brings a unique perspective to the fashion industry that is informed by her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

