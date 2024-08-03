8 Major Fall Trends Celebs Are Already Wearing
If anyone is an early adopter, it’s most definitely one of the celebrities whose style is living on my Pinterest board. I wouldn’t expect less from the people who have a team of stylists and decision makers behind their every move. Even though I really don’t want this summer to end, I am starting to warm up (or cool down) to the idea of fall being on the horizon. With that in mind, I’ve been seeing these celebrities' outfits from a different light. What their wearing might just be the inspiration behind my fall purchases.
This year, I’m still in a bit of an anti-trend headspace so I was picking up on themes and motifs from celeb style in the past few weeks that feel truly timeless to me. I ended up deciding to highlight my 8 favorite outfits here so we can shop the fall trends that inspired them. Below, see the best looks.
Rihanna in Sporty Attire
I’m currently quite invested in sportswear especially with football season on the rise. Rihanna is already acting like my favorite season of the year is here by wearing a sportswear top. If you’re someone who loves streetwear, this one is for you.
Lilly Rose Depp in the Minimalist Bag
Right now, there isn’t a logo in sight amongst my bag collection. I’ve been loving the minimalist bag trend that’s been ruling the shelves for quite some time now. It’s the ultimate luxury and seeing Lilly Rose Depp in this The Row bag is the ultimate vibe.
Daisy Edgar Jones in the Bohemian Dress
Daisy Edgar Jones is on a press tour that features a lot of the recent Chloé collection no one can shut up about. If you needed to be convinced of trying out the boho dress trend, look no further. Every moment of her casually wearing these impeccable gowns while casually walking down New York City streets holding a coffee is enough to convince me.
Jennifer Lopez in the Unique Blazer
Blazers aren’t just cut and dry anymore. They come with cut-outs, unique sizing and more. The fact that J.Lo wore this trend in the hot city streets of New York in July means that it’s worth investing in for sure.
Rosie Huntington Whitley in Animal Print
I used to think of animal print that was long ago left in the 2000s but it just always has a way of finding itself back in mode. This recent moment of Rosie Huntington Whitley in the South of France wearing this elevated zebra print skirt has me absolutely sold on buying into this trend come fall.
Natalie Portman in '70s Flares
Now here’s proof that the ‘70s are back in more ways than one. Natalie Portman is seen wearing flare denim and she’s not the only style star I’ve seen in this timeless rendition on a good pair of jeans. This denim style is incredible flattering so don’t waste time and get into it.
Katie Holmes in Graphic Prints
I’ve noticed graphic prints are currently having a moment and coming in all shapes and forms. Katie Holmes recently attended a Chanel event wearing a flower tank top that we all want on our radars. Hers may be from Chanel but I have many others I’m currently coveting.
Zendaya in Menswear Inspired Style
These days, there’s no such thing as too much menswear. Whether it be a fabulous tie, button-down shirt, or just full on Grandpa attire—you can’t convince me this isn’t a look that’s chic. My fall won’t be complete without finding an excuse to wear an outfit like this.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.