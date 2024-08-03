8 Major Fall Trends Celebs Are Already Wearing

By
published
in Features

If anyone is an early adopter, it’s most definitely one of the celebrities whose style is living on my Pinterest board. I wouldn’t expect less from the people who have a team of stylists and decision makers behind their every move. Even though I really don’t want this summer to end, I am starting to warm up (or cool down) to the idea of fall being on the horizon. With that in mind, I’ve been seeing these celebrities' outfits from a different light. What their wearing might just be the inspiration behind my fall purchases.

This year, I’m still in a bit of an anti-trend headspace so I was picking up on themes and motifs from celeb style in the past few weeks that feel truly timeless to me. I ended up deciding to highlight my 8 favorite outfits here so we can shop the fall trends that inspired them. Below, see the best looks.

Rihanna in Sporty Attire

Rihanna in cargo pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m currently quite invested in sportswear especially with football season on the rise. Rihanna is already acting like my favorite season of the year is here by wearing a sportswear top. If you’re someone who loves streetwear, this one is for you.

Uncusl Tee
Diesel
Uncusl Tee

Fern Long Pant
The Attico
Fern Long Pant

Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Lilly Rose Depp in the Minimalist Bag

Lilly Rose Depp in top and jeans

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Right now, there isn’t a logo in sight amongst my bag collection. I’ve been loving the minimalist bag trend that’s been ruling the shelves for quite some time now. It’s the ultimate luxury and seeing Lilly Rose Depp in this The Row bag is the ultimate vibe.

White Shanti Tank Top
Gimaguas
White Shanti Tank Top

The Row, '90s Leather Shoulder Bag
The Row
'90s Leather Shoulder Bag

Amber Low Rise Straight
AGOLDE
Amber Low Rise Straight

Daisy Edgar Jones in the Bohemian Dress

Daisy Edgar Jones in bohemian dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar Jones is on a press tour that features a lot of the recent Chloé collection no one can shut up about. If you needed to be convinced of trying out the boho dress trend, look no further. Every moment of her casually wearing these impeccable gowns while casually walking down New York City streets holding a coffee is enough to convince me.

Semi-Transparent Skirt Dress With Brooch
Mango
Semi-Transparent Skirt Dress With Brooch

Wholeness Convertible 18-Karat Yellow and White Gold Diamond Necklace
FOUNDRAE
Wholeness Convertible Necklace

Jennifer Lopez in the Unique Blazer

Jennifer Lopez in blazer and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blazers aren’t just cut and dry anymore. They come with cut-outs, unique sizing and more. The fact that J.Lo wore this trend in the hot city streets of New York in July means that it’s worth investing in for sure.

Sicily Snatched Blazer
SANS FAFF
Sicily Snatched Blazer

Ayla Rigid High-Rise Baggy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Rigid High-Rise Baggy Jeans

Schmaltzy 60mm Aviator Sunglasses
Le Specs
Schmaltzy 60mm Aviator Sunglasses

Rosie Huntington Whitley in Animal Print

Rosie Huntington Whitley in printed skirt and black top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I used to think of animal print that was long ago left in the 2000s but it just always has a way of finding itself back in mode. This recent moment of Rosie Huntington Whitley in the South of France wearing this elevated zebra print skirt has me absolutely sold on buying into this trend come fall.

Tozzi Zebra Suede Skirt
Jacquemus
Tozzi Zebra Suede Skirt

Ceinture Leather Belt
Saint Laurent
Ceinture Leather Belt

+ Net Sustain Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank

Natalie Portman in '70s Flares

Natalie Portman in jeans and a top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now here’s proof that the ‘70s are back in more ways than one. Natalie Portman is seen wearing flare denim and she’s not the only style star I’ve seen in this timeless rendition on a good pair of jeans. This denim style is incredible flattering so don’t waste time and get into it.

Pierre Cashmere-Blend T-Shirt
KHAITE
Pierre Cashmere-Blend T-Shirt

Sailor Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Courrèges
Sailor Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Oversized Raffia Tote
SAINT LAURENT
Oversized Raffia Tote

Katie Holmes in Graphic Prints

Katie Holmes in a floral-print tank top and black pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’ve noticed graphic prints are currently having a moment and coming in all shapes and forms. Katie Holmes recently attended a Chanel event wearing a flower tank top that we all want on our radars. Hers may be from Chanel but I have many others I’m currently coveting.

Embroidered Cotton Tank Top
Bottega Veneta
Embroidered Cotton Tank Top

Corrine Crocheted Cotton-Trimmed Gathered Ramie Maxi Skirt
Ulla Johnson
Corrine Crocheted Cotton-Trimmed Gathered Ramie Maxi Skirt

Zendaya in Menswear Inspired Style

Zendaya in a blazer and t

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These days, there’s no such thing as too much menswear. Whether it be a fabulous tie, button-down shirt, or just full on Grandpa attire—you can’t convince me this isn’t a look that’s chic. My fall won’t be complete without finding an excuse to wear an outfit like this.

Houndstooth Double Breasted Blazer
Ralph Lauren
Glen Plaid Tweed Blazer

Pinstripe Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Frame
Pinstripe Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

knit tie
Ralph Lauren
Crest-Embroidered Striped Knit Silk Tie

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

Latest