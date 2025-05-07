How Tracee Ellis Ross’s Stylist Prepared For the Met Gala This Year

Karla Welch is one of the biggest stylists in Hollywood. And last night was the Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion. To say Welch was busy would be an understatement.

For the Costume Institute's exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, Welch was dressing two celebrities for the red carpet, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anna Sawai. The red carpet dress code was 'tailored for you' and as expected, they were both amongst some of the best dressed of the night, in Marc Jacobs and Dior, respectively.

Below, Welch told us how she prepared for the big night and shared some snapshots of her evening, all taken with her Meta Rayban sunglasses, which was her choice accessory for the evening.

TG: You’ve prepared for the met gala before. How does prepping for the Met Gala differ from any other red carpet?

KW: For the Met, it’s all about the theme and it’s also the energy of NYC and everyone in fashion, arts, sports, culture converging! It’s so much fun!

Karla Welch presiding over the jewelry she was styling on Tracee Ellis Ross and Anna Sawai for the evening. (Image credit: Courtesy of Karla Welch

A close up of the jewelry. (Image credit: Courtesy of @karlawelchstylist

Do you still get nervous at all, or does it feel like any other styling job you’ve done at this point?

I’m in pursuit of excellence always. So nerves are there but we’re prepared. We’re ready always.

How did you decide to approach the dress code this year?

I always read the materials the Met provides and learn as much as I can...this might be my favorite theme yet!

Welch taking a break in between fittings. (Image credit: Courtesy of @karlawelchstylist

Tracee Ellis Ross's Marc Jacob's hat and shoes for the Met Gala. (Image credit: Courtesy of @karlawelchstylist

Walk me through what the morning of the met gala looks like for you.

Coffee. I was so fortunate to go to the preview then it’s meeting with the team, planning the moves and then getting to the day

A close up shot of Anna Sawai's Dior accessories for the night. (Image credit: Courtesy of @karlawelchstylist

The Marc Jacibs bag holding all of Ross's incredible pink exaggerated suit. (Image credit: Courtesy of @karlawelchstylist

Welch taking a selfie with her Meta Rayban sunglasses, which helped her prep for the big night. (Image credit: Courtesy of @karlawelch

I know you’ll be wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses to help your clients get ready for the red carpet! What do you love about sunglasses as an accessory?

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses look just like any other glasses, they’re sleek and lightweight, but then they have all of this incredible technology in them – I can make calls, listen to podcasts, take pictures, and ask Meta AI questions. As a stylist, I'm always on the go, juggling multiple tasks at once. That's why I love that these glasses allow me to stay connected and productive without needing to use my hands. As for sunglasses, you always look cool.