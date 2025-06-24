5 Major Jewelry Trends That Will Define 2025

For the first time, I attended the Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas—a fine jewelry and timepiece event that brings together leading designers from across the world. It offers a chance to meet with designers ranging from heritage houses to new brands and see their latest creations under one roof. I spent two days hopping from booth to booth to see the newest designs from jewelry brands and came away with some observations about key trends and the shopping pieces to know before they’re everywhere.

One observation I made instantly was the abundance of color and playful elements. There was a sense of lightheartedness that imbued many of the designs, whether in the form of shells encrusted with diamonds, pieces with vibrant gemstones, or . Another topic that continued to come up in conversation was the soaring price of gold, which impacted the materials designers have been using which translated to an uptick in the use of alternative materials such as wood and leather cords. Ahead, see the 5 biggest trends from the Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas and shop my edit of the best pieces to tap into each of them.

Gemstone Chokers

The choker necklace is returning in a reimagined form, with the addition of gemstone pendants. Strung along everything from diamond chains at Anita Ko to leather cords at Beck, the pieces run the gamut from fine to high jewelry.

From the Sea

Seaside motifs were running theme. This was executed in a range of ways, but particularly with the use of shells. At Jenna Blake, colorful shells were framed with pink sapphires while at Dezso by Sara Beltran, shells were studded with diamonds.

Cocktail Rings

Is it time for the comeback of the cocktail ring? The signs point to yes. Not only were the rings a running theme within jewelry cases, but they were also one of the pieces designers and public relations representatives were often spotted wearing themselves. Especially noteworthy are pieces from Beck and Jade Ruzzo, designed with graduated ridges.

Alternative Materials

With the rising cost of gold, many designers discussed how it has influenced their latest collections with the use of alternative materials. This translated to the rise of leather and nylon cords, wood, and a variety of non-gold metals.

Color Story

Bring on the color! From soft blue pastels at Tabayer to bold, saturated shades at Emily P. Wheeler, designers didn't shy away from beautiful, color-forward pieces.