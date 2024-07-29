I'm a Stylist—5 Summer Evening Bags That Are Chic, Polished and Always Spark Compliments
Imagine this: you're in (*inserts dream holiday destination), you've spent a whole day at the beach and now you're on the balcony with a bag of Lays and a Fanta limón about to get ready for the evening ahead. Life. Is. Good. And sometimes, when you're just heading out for dinner or a few drinks, a switch of shoes and bag is all you need to take a look into after-dark territory. So it's important to make sure your holiday packing list includes your favourite carry-everything supersize straw bag, a crossbody for exploring and come evening, you can forget about the functional need and just wear styles that look fun with your summer looks.
Not just for holiday, either, evening bags have a place in your wardrobe even if you're just popping out for after-work drinks with the girls. Not sure which summer evening bags to try for 2024? I've narrowed it down to five styles I've already spotted everyone wearing this season––from pretty beading to mini woven styles.
Shop the Best Summer Evening Bags:
1. Beaded
Style Notes: Pretty beaded bags are a favourite for summer, wedding guest looks and party season. So, if you get one now, it's a guarantee you'll wear them all year round. Not the most function of choices, though, these are best left for special occasions like Amy's evening holiday look.
Shop the Look:
2. East-West
Style Notes: Alaïa put the skinny East-West bag on the map with its Teckel bag worn by everyone, including Marilyn. Polished, sleek and big enough to hold the evening essentials, it's a summer favourite to wear with everything from capri pants to slip dresses.
Shop the Look:
3. Mini Woven
Style Notes: Straw, raffia, crochet or leather, any material goes, as long as it has that summery woven look. Make like Lucy and leave your supersize daytime styles at home, for evening, it's all about the mini versions.
Shop the Look:
Basket bags aren't just for day looks.
4. Classic Clutch
Style Notes: A night out in the early '00s wouldn't have been complete without a clutch (most likely envelope) bag. While these are firmly in the past, clutch bags in box or squishy form have made a return. Sasha proves they're still the perfect companion to a black dress.
Shop the Look:
5. '90s Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: If you prefer to be hands-free when heading out for dinner or drinks, a simple shoulder bag is the answer. Emili opts for a vintage Fendi baguette, but any style goes this season.
Shop the Look:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.