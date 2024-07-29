I'm a Stylist—5 Summer Evening Bags That Are Chic, Polished and Always Spark Compliments

Imagine this: you're in (*inserts dream holiday destination), you've spent a whole day at the beach and now you're on the balcony with a bag of Lays and a Fanta limón about to get ready for the evening ahead. Life. Is. Good. And sometimes, when you're just heading out for dinner or a few drinks, a switch of shoes and bag is all you need to take a look into after-dark territory. So it's important to make sure your holiday packing list includes your favourite carry-everything supersize straw bag, a crossbody for exploring and come evening, you can forget about the functional need and just wear styles that look fun with your summer looks.

Not just for holiday, either, evening bags have a place in your wardrobe even if you're just popping out for after-work drinks with the girls. Not sure which summer evening bags to try for 2024? I've narrowed it down to five styles I've already spotted everyone wearing this season––from pretty beading to mini woven styles.

Shop the Best Summer Evening Bags:

1. Beaded

Style Notes: Pretty beaded bags are a favourite for summer, wedding guest looks and party season. So, if you get one now, it's a guarantee you'll wear them all year round. Not the most function of choices, though, these are best left for special occasions like Amy's evening holiday look.

Staud Timmy Small beaded shoulder bag £335 SHOP NOW Here to brighten up every summer outfit.

MANGO Beaded Handbag £46 SHOP NOW Brown is everywhere at the moment.

ARANAZ Lagrima Beaded Top Handle Bag £215 SHOP NOW This would work so well with silver jewellery and denim.

CULT GAIA Cora Beaded Wood and Linen Tote £165 SHOP NOW Practical? No. Cute? Yes.

& Other Stories Rhinestone Studded Clutch Bag £65 SHOP NOW This will see you through party season, too.

2. East-West

Style Notes: Alaïa put the skinny East-West bag on the map with its Teckel bag worn by everyone, including Marilyn. Polished, sleek and big enough to hold the evening essentials, it's a summer favourite to wear with everything from capri pants to slip dresses.

ALAÏA Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW White will work all year round.

MANGO Braided Cylindrical Bag £20 SHOP NOW Silver accessories aren't going anywhere.

The Row Abby Small Suede Shoulder Bag £1350 SHOP NOW You'll find any excuse to wear this one, forever.

Massimo Dutti Mini Leather Bag £129 SHOP NOW This sleek mini bag also comes in black or brown suede.

COACH® Barrel Bag in Pebbled Coachtopia Leather £350 SHOP NOW The bag charms are ticking off two trends in one.

3. Mini Woven

Style Notes: Straw, raffia, crochet or leather, any material goes, as long as it has that summery woven look. Make like Lucy and leave your supersize daytime styles at home, for evening, it's all about the mini versions.

Dragon Diffusion mini Rosanna tote bag £375 SHOP NOW This mini Dragon Diffusion will also work for weddings, too.

John Lewis ANYDAY Anyday Raffia Scoop Bag £35 SHOP NOW Add the strap for daytime strolls on holiday.

miu miu Raffia-effect crochet fabric tote bag £1150 SHOP NOW No doubt this will be a new cult style for summer.

DeMellier The Mini Santorini | Natural Basket Black Smooth | Demellier £225 SHOP NOW Basket bags aren't just for day looks.

COS Mini Sling Bag - Raffia £65 £38 SHOP NOW Designer vibes. And on sale!

4. Classic Clutch

Style Notes: A night out in the early '00s wouldn't have been complete without a clutch (most likely envelope) bag. While these are firmly in the past, clutch bags in box or squishy form have made a return. Sasha proves they're still the perfect companion to a black dress.

Reformation Vittoria Clutch £348 SHOP NOW I'm seeing this with a pastel pink dress at a beachside restaurant.

Cult Gaia Gold Nala Clutch Bag | Harrods Uk £310 SHOP NOW A talking point bag will never go unnoticed.

TOTEME T-Lock Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Clutch £730 SHOP NOW So sleek.

COS Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW The removable straps makes this squishy bag a two-for-one buy.

H&M Straw Clutch £33 SHOP NOW Raffia and a clutch? It's a win-win!

5. '90s Shoulder Bag

Style Notes: If you prefer to be hands-free when heading out for dinner or drinks, a simple shoulder bag is the answer. Emili opts for a vintage Fendi baguette, but any style goes this season.

Fendi Baguette Glitter Handbag £1495 SHOP NOW You can always find the best vintage Fendi bags at Vestiaire.

KHAITE Elena Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £2480 SHOP NOW Firmly on my wish list.

ZARA Shoulder Bag £30 SHOP NOW We all know butter yellow is still the colour of the season.

ALAÏA Demi Embellished Leather-Trimmed Mesh Shoulder Bag £950 SHOP NOW The next It bag? I think so.