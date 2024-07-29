I'm a Stylist—5 Summer Evening Bags That Are Chic, Polished and Always Spark Compliments

By
published
in Features

Imagine this: you're in (*inserts dream holiday destination), you've spent a whole day at the beach and now you're on the balcony with a bag of Lays and a Fanta limón about to get ready for the evening ahead. Life. Is. Good. And sometimes, when you're just heading out for dinner or a few drinks, a switch of shoes and bag is all you need to take a look into after-dark territory. So it's important to make sure your holiday packing list includes your favourite carry-everything supersize straw bag, a crossbody for exploring and come evening, you can forget about the functional need and just wear styles that look fun with your summer looks.

Not just for holiday, either, evening bags have a place in your wardrobe even if you're just popping out for after-work drinks with the girls. Not sure which summer evening bags to try for 2024? I've narrowed it down to five styles I've already spotted everyone wearing this season––from pretty beading to mini woven styles.

Shop the Best Summer Evening Bags:

1. Beaded

Amy wearing beaded bag

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: Pretty beaded bags are a favourite for summer, wedding guest looks and party season. So, if you get one now, it's a guarantee you'll wear them all year round. Not the most function of choices, though, these are best left for special occasions like Amy's evening holiday look.

Shop the Look:

Staud, Timmy Small beaded shoulder bag
Staud
Timmy Small beaded shoulder bag

Here to brighten up every summer outfit.

Beaded Handbag
MANGO
Beaded Handbag

Brown is everywhere at the moment.

Lagrima Beaded Top Handle Bag
ARANAZ
Lagrima Beaded Top Handle Bag

This would work so well with silver jewellery and denim.

Cora Beaded Wood and Linen Tote
CULT GAIA
Cora Beaded Wood and Linen Tote

Practical? No. Cute? Yes.

Rhinestone Studded Clutch Bag
& Other Stories
Rhinestone Studded Clutch Bag

This will see you through party season, too.

2. East-West

Marilyn wearing pencil case bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Alaïa put the skinny East-West bag on the map with its Teckel bag worn by everyone, including Marilyn. Polished, sleek and big enough to hold the evening essentials, it's a summer favourite to wear with everything from capri pants to slip dresses.

Shop the Look:

Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

White will work all year round.

Braided Cylindrical Bag
MANGO
Braided Cylindrical Bag

Silver accessories aren't going anywhere.

Abby Small Suede Shoulder Bag
The Row
Abby Small Suede Shoulder Bag

You'll find any excuse to wear this one, forever.

Massimo Dutti , Mini Leather Bag
Massimo Dutti
Mini Leather Bag

This sleek mini bag also comes in black or brown suede.

Barrel Bag in Pebbled Coachtopia Leather
COACH®
Barrel Bag in Pebbled Coachtopia Leather

The bag charms are ticking off two trends in one.

3. Mini Woven

Lucy wearing woven bag

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Straw, raffia, crochet or leather, any material goes, as long as it has that summery woven look. Make like Lucy and leave your supersize daytime styles at home, for evening, it's all about the mini versions.

Shop the Look:

Dragon Diffusion, mini Rosanna tote bag
Dragon Diffusion
mini Rosanna tote bag

This mini Dragon Diffusion will also work for weddings, too.

John Lewis Anyday Raffia Scoop Bag
John Lewis ANYDAY
Anyday Raffia Scoop Bag

Add the strap for daytime strolls on holiday.

miu miu bag
miu miu
Raffia-effect crochet fabric tote bag

No doubt this will be a new cult style for summer.

The Mini Santorini | Natural Basket Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Mini Santorini | Natural Basket Black Smooth | Demellier

Basket bags aren't just for day looks.

Mini Sling Bag - Raffia
COS
Mini Sling Bag - Raffia

Designer vibes. And on sale!

4. Classic Clutch

Sasha wearing clutch

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: A night out in the early '00s wouldn't have been complete without a clutch (most likely envelope) bag. While these are firmly in the past, clutch bags in box or squishy form have made a return. Sasha proves they're still the perfect companion to a black dress.

Shop the Look:

Vittoria Clutch
Reformation
Vittoria Clutch

I'm seeing this with a pastel pink dress at a beachside restaurant.

Womens Cult Gaia Gold Nala Clutch Bag | Harrods Uk
Cult Gaia
Gold Nala Clutch Bag | Harrods Uk

A talking point bag will never go unnoticed.

T-Lock Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Clutch

So sleek.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

The removable straps makes this squishy bag a two-for-one buy.

Straw Clutch
H&M
Straw Clutch

Raffia and a clutch? It's a win-win!

5. '90s Shoulder Bag

Emili wearing Fendi bag

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: If you prefer to be hands-free when heading out for dinner or drinks, a simple shoulder bag is the answer. Emili opts for a vintage Fendi baguette, but any style goes this season.

Shop the Look:

Fendi, Baguette Glitter Handbag
Fendi
Baguette Glitter Handbag

You can always find the best vintage Fendi bags at Vestiaire.

Elena Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Elena Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Firmly on my wish list.

Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Shoulder Bag

We all know butter yellow is still the colour of the season.

Demi Embellished Leather-Trimmed Mesh Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Demi Embellished Leather-Trimmed Mesh Shoulder Bag

The next It bag? I think so.

Harlee Shoulder Bag - Silver
JW PEI
Harlee Shoulder Bag

I love this directional shape

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

