This Royalty-Approved Brand Just Dropped Summer's New It Bag
'Come for the royals, stay for the craftsmanship. While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may be the reason Strathberry first came onto my radar, I've since learned that the Scottish brand has so much more to offer than just celebrity endorsements (although A-list approval certainly never hurts!). Its bags are handmade in Spain by talented artisans and are the epitome of luxury.
Now, the brand has some exciting news to share: It has collaborated with the highly curated shopping platform Collagerie on a capsule collection consisting of four handbags, a wristlet pouch, and a scarf. "Collagerie is my go-to destination for fashion and lifestyle, and Lucinda’s impeccable style and eye for curation are are really reflected in this new range," Strathberry co-founder and owner Leeanne Hundleby said in a press release. "I am grateful for the creativity and boldness they injected into this collection, and I hope our customers will appreciate the artisanal skills and fashion-forward aesthetic behind it." Scroll down to shop the chic new collab.
Shop the New Collab
You can never go wrong with a classic black-and-white color combo.
This is bound to sell out on Nordstrom's website.
