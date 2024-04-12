Louis Vuitton's Elegant New Bags Are Instant Classics

(Image credit: TIM EL KAIM FOR LOUIS VUITTON)

If you're searching for a handbag that'll still be in style ten, twenty, or even fifty years from now, look no further than Louis Vuitton's latest launch. The house has just unveiled its new Low Key bag collection comprised of two styles, each available in three colors: black, cognac, and limestone. True to their name, these handbags are understated yet undeniably elegant. There's certainly a time and a place for bold, of-the-moment purchases, but this classic collection is guaranteed to defy the trend cycle altogether.

The first style is the Low Key Hobo ($3600), a minimalist masterpiece that will easily fit your laptop and anything else you bring to the office or on the airplane. (Am I the only one who insists on schlepping everything but the kitchen sink?) The slouchy silhouette gives it a laidback feel, but make no mistake: It's a sophisticated bag through and through. Oh, and did I mention the strap is adjustable so you can carry it on your shoulder or as a crossbody? Louis Vuitton truly thought of everything with this one.

If you don't need such a roomy bag, the new Low Key Shoulder Bag ($2950) is for you. More structured than the Hobo version, the bag is similarly sleek and timeless. The term "quiet luxury" may be overused these days (guilty as charged), but there's no better descriptor for this gem of a handbag.

And now for the finer details. "A defining accent on both bags, the padlock is linked to Louis Vuitton’s history as a trunk maker," the house explained in a press release. "In the 1880s, it functioned to secure hand luggage and leather goods, while the LV initials within a circle date to the 1970s. In this way, Low Key highlights the padlock for its heritage and enduring aesthetic." Scroll down to shop the new Louis Vuitton Low Key collection.

Shop the New Louis Vuitton Low Key Collection

LOUIS VUITTON Low Key Hobo MM $3600 SHOP NOW I'd style this bag with brown and beige pieces for a tonal look.

LOUIS VUITTON Low Key Hobo MM $3600 SHOP NOW This light hue is absolutely perfect for spring and summer.

LOUIS VUITTON Low Key Hobo MM $3600 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with classic black.

LOUIS VUITTON Low Key Shoulder Bag $2950 SHOP NOW "Less is more" may as well be the motto of the new Low Key collection.

LOUIS VUITTON Low Key Shoulder Bag $2950 SHOP NOW All of the bags in the Low Key collection feature a supple suede interior lining.