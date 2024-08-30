6 Classic '90s Handbags that Everyone Will Be Carrying Again This Autumn
While I was only a kid in the '90s, I do have (she's going to love me for writing this) a very stylish mum. So, growing up, I always got to see so many different trends. And mum's love of clothes and shopping definitely played a huge part in why I wanted to work in fashion. I've lost count of the times mum says "I used to wear (insert trend here) back in (insert decade here)." And now in my 30s, I finally understand what it feels like to see trends you've once worn come back around. Just look at capri pants––or as they'll always be known to me 'pedal pushers'––for example. These were more of a Y2K thing, and I may not be able to say I wore certain '90s trends, but I definitely can still spot them a mile off––mainly from trying on all of my mum's favourite bags and heels.
Now, I'm seeing so many of these bags come back around. So I wanted to find out which iconic '90s celebrities wore the hero styles the first time round. What did I find? Of course Sarah Jessica Parker wore the Fendi baguette bag, Jennifer Aniston showed everyone how to wear leopard accessories way in 1998 and Naomi Campbell was already decorating her tote bag with bag charms in 1992. And the best part is, you can shop all of these for autumn this year.
Keep going to see the key ‘90s handbag styles you'll want to add to your autumn 2024 outfits.
6 Of the Best ‘90s Handbags To Buy In 2024:
1. Baguette Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: Basically the poster girl for the Fendi baguette bag since the '90s, off-duty Carrie Bradshaw (aka Sarah Jessica Parker) wore hers with a slip dress. And I would quite happily recreate this entire look now––with a vintage Fendi most likely found at Vestiaire.
Shop the Style:
2. Leopard Print
Style Notes: There's no avoiding the print this season, and why would you when it can add interest to quite literally any outfit? Jennifer Aniston's 1998 look overhauled a LWD with a leopard print bag, and I've found a very similar style from Isabel Marant, below.
Shop the Style:
Ticking off that boho trend.
I still have a leopard print bag from Topshop's Oxford Street store (RIP).
3. Top-handle Tote
Style Notes: CPHFW was pretty must a love letter to the bag charm. And if you want to know who started it (aside from Miu Miu for 2024), then look to Naomi Campbell. A plastic watch around her Hermès Kelly bag in 1992 is iconic. Copy and paste the aesthetic by adding any kind of key rings to your favourite top-handle tote.
Shop the Style:
This will be the hero bag of the season, and it's firmly on my wish list.
4. Satin
Style Notes: We all know model Kaia Gerber, but of course she got her style credentials from her mum Cindy Crawford. I love how she wore so many baggy suits, but I'm also a huge fan of the supermodel's evening outfits. Satin bags were the order of the day in 1997 (as seen on Cindy), and everyone including Mango, & Other Stories and Neous has iterations as we step closer to party season.
Shop the Style:
5. Micro Mini
Style Notes: Giant carry-everything-including-the-sink bags have been key for quite some time, thanks to the likes of Loewe putting them on the catwalks. Now, it's time for the juxtaposed micro mini to take over. They may only be able to fit a pack of gum and a bank card, but A-listers like Halle Berre––who wore them the first time round in 1998––will be pleased to know they're back.
Shop the Style:
6. Clutch
Style Notes: Hands up who wouldn't have left the house without a clutch bag for a night out out in the early '00s? Well, the box bag was actually a '90s favourite, too. Model Claudia Schiffer wore the not-so-practical box clutch back in 1995, and I'm seeing them everywhere at the moment. And let's face it, fashion is rarely functional.
Shop the Style:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.