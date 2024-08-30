6 Classic '90s Handbags that Everyone Will Be Carrying Again This Autumn

By
published
in Features

While I was only a kid in the '90s, I do have (she's going to love me for writing this) a very stylish mum. So, growing up, I always got to see so many different trends. And mum's love of clothes and shopping definitely played a huge part in why I wanted to work in fashion. I've lost count of the times mum says "I used to wear (insert trend here) back in (insert decade here)." And now in my 30s, I finally understand what it feels like to see trends you've once worn come back around. Just look at capri pants––or as they'll always be known to me 'pedal pushers'––for example. These were more of a Y2K thing, and I may not be able to say I wore certain '90s trends, but I definitely can still spot them a mile off––mainly from trying on all of my mum's favourite bags and heels.

Now, I'm seeing so many of these bags come back around. So I wanted to find out which iconic '90s celebrities wore the hero styles the first time round. What did I find? Of course Sarah Jessica Parker wore the Fendi baguette bag, Jennifer Aniston showed everyone how to wear leopard accessories way in 1998 and Naomi Campbell was already decorating her tote bag with bag charms in 1992. And the best part is, you can shop all of these for autumn this year.

Keep going to see the key ‘90s handbag styles you'll want to add to your autumn 2024 outfits.

6 Of the Best ‘90s Handbags To Buy In 2024:

1. Baguette Shoulder Bag

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: getty)

Style Notes: Basically the poster girl for the Fendi baguette bag since the '90s, off-duty Carrie Bradshaw (aka Sarah Jessica Parker) wore hers with a slip dress. And I would quite happily recreate this entire look now––with a vintage Fendi most likely found at Vestiaire.

Shop the Style:

Fendi
Baguette Leather Handbag

Vestiaire Collective is always the best place to find vintage Fendi baguettes.

Fendi bag
Fendi
Baguette Shoulder Bag

The new baguette bags are equally as chic.

Faux Leather Puffy Baguette Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Puffy Baguette Bag

This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Le Bambino Long Leather Shoulder Bag
JACQUEMUS
Le Bambino Long Leather Shoulder Bag

Everything will be chocolate brown for autumn.

2. Leopard Print

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: There's no avoiding the print this season, and why would you when it can add interest to quite literally any outfit? Jennifer Aniston's 1998 look overhauled a LWD with a leopard print bag, and I've found a very similar style from Isabel Marant, below.

Shop the Style:

Oskan Moon Leather-Trimmed Studded Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
ISABEL MARANT
Oskan Moon Leather-Trimmed Studded Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Ticking off that boho trend.

Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag

Love the shape of this one.

Leopard Small Ganni Bou Bag
GANNI
Leopard Small Ganni Bou Bag

A bag so good, Ganni made it in 16 other colours and prints.

Topshop Gima Leather Grab Bag in Leopard Print
Topshop
Gima Leather Grab Bag in Leopard Print

I still have a leopard print bag from Topshop's Oxford Street store (RIP).

3. Top-handle Tote

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: getty)

Style Notes: CPHFW was pretty must a love letter to the bag charm. And if you want to know who started it (aside from Miu Miu for 2024), then look to Naomi Campbell. A plastic watch around her Hermès Kelly bag in 1992 is iconic. Copy and paste the aesthetic by adding any kind of key rings to your favourite top-handle tote.

Shop the Style:

Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede

This will be the hero bag of the season, and it's firmly on my wish list.

Miu Miu , Aventure Nappa Leather Bag
Miu Miu
Aventure Nappa Leather Bag

Add charms to get the full Miu Miu runway look.

The Midi New York | Olive Suede & Olive Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York Olive Suede

Can you tell suede is the bag style of the season?

Medium Patrizia Bowling Bag
Reformation
Medium Patrizia Bowling Bag

I would style this with a top-to-toe burgundy outfit.

4. Satin

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: We all know model Kaia Gerber, but of course she got her style credentials from her mum Cindy Crawford. I love how she wore so many baggy suits, but I'm also a huge fan of the supermodel's evening outfits. Satin bags were the order of the day in 1997 (as seen on Cindy), and everyone including Mango, & Other Stories and Neous has iterations as we step closer to party season.

Shop the Style:

Large Satin Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Large Satin Shoulder Bag

This is way bigger than it looks.

Satin Bag With Metal Ring
MANGO
Satin Bag With Metal Ring

I'm imagining this with a slip dress and kitten heels.

Dorado 1.0 Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag
NEOUS
Dorado 1.0 Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag

So very chic.

Hai Esme Bag
Whistles
Hai Esme Bag

Ticking off two '90s trends in one with this satin shoulder bag.

5. Micro Mini

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Giant carry-everything-including-the-sink bags have been key for quite some time, thanks to the likes of Loewe putting them on the catwalks. Now, it's time for the juxtaposed micro mini to take over. They may only be able to fit a pack of gum and a bank card, but A-listers like Halle Berre––who wore them the first time round in 1998––will be pleased to know they're back.

Shop the Style:

celine bag
Celine
Mini Chain Claude Bag

Adorable.

Chain Mini Bag
MANGO
Chain Mini Bag

Ready for any wedding.

Numéro Un Micro - Textured Taupe
Polène
Numéro Un Micro Textured Taupe

Practical? Not at all. Cute? Absolutely.

Quilted Micro Bag
COS
Quilted Micro Bag

The supersized Cos bag everyone has loved for summer has shrunk for autumn.

6. Clutch

Claudia Schiffer

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Hands up who wouldn't have left the house without a clutch bag for a night out out in the early '00s? Well, the box bag was actually a '90s favourite, too. Model Claudia Schiffer wore the not-so-practical box clutch back in 1995, and I'm seeing them everywhere at the moment. And let's face it, fashion is rarely functional.

Shop the Style:

La Petite Pochette Rond Metallic Faux-Leather Clutch Bag
JACQUEMUS
La Petite Pochette Rond Metallic Faux-Leather Clutch Bag

I'm drawn to this like a magpie.

T-Lock Leather Clutch
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather Clutch

For the minimalists.

Sparkly Mirrored MinaudiÈre
ZARA
Sparkly Mirrored MinaudiÈre

I blast from the past.

Metal Clutch
H&M
Metal Clutch

I remember going clubbing with one very similar at University.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

Latest