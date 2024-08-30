6 Classic '90s Handbags that Everyone Will Be Carrying Again This Autumn

While I was only a kid in the '90s, I do have (she's going to love me for writing this) a very stylish mum. So, growing up, I always got to see so many different trends. And mum's love of clothes and shopping definitely played a huge part in why I wanted to work in fashion. I've lost count of the times mum says "I used to wear (insert trend here) back in (insert decade here)." And now in my 30s, I finally understand what it feels like to see trends you've once worn come back around. Just look at capri pants––or as they'll always be known to me 'pedal pushers'––for example. These were more of a Y2K thing, and I may not be able to say I wore certain '90s trends, but I definitely can still spot them a mile off––mainly from trying on all of my mum's favourite bags and heels.

Now, I'm seeing so many of these bags come back around. So I wanted to find out which iconic '90s celebrities wore the hero styles the first time round. What did I find? Of course Sarah Jessica Parker wore the Fendi baguette bag, Jennifer Aniston showed everyone how to wear leopard accessories way in 1998 and Naomi Campbell was already decorating her tote bag with bag charms in 1992. And the best part is, you can shop all of these for autumn this year.

6 Of the Best ‘90s Handbags To Buy In 2024:

1. Baguette Shoulder Bag

(Image credit: getty)

Style Notes: Basically the poster girl for the Fendi baguette bag since the '90s, off-duty Carrie Bradshaw (aka Sarah Jessica Parker) wore hers with a slip dress. And I would quite happily recreate this entire look now––with a vintage Fendi most likely found at Vestiaire.

Fendi Baguette Leather Handbag £713 SHOP NOW Vestiaire Collective is always the best place to find vintage Fendi baguettes.

Fendi Baguette Shoulder Bag £2761 SHOP NOW The new baguette bags are equally as chic.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Puffy Baguette Bag £35 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

JACQUEMUS Le Bambino Long Leather Shoulder Bag £805 SHOP NOW Everything will be chocolate brown for autumn.

2. Leopard Print

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: There's no avoiding the print this season, and why would you when it can add interest to quite literally any outfit? Jennifer Aniston's 1998 look overhauled a LWD with a leopard print bag, and I've found a very similar style from Isabel Marant, below.

ISABEL MARANT Oskan Moon Leather-Trimmed Studded Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag £895 SHOP NOW Ticking off that boho trend.

ZARA Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag £90 SHOP NOW Love the shape of this one.

GANNI Leopard Small Ganni Bou Bag £395 SHOP NOW A bag so good, Ganni made it in 16 other colours and prints.

Topshop Gima Leather Grab Bag in Leopard Print £48 SHOP NOW I still have a leopard print bag from Topshop's Oxford Street store (RIP).

3. Top-handle Tote

(Image credit: getty)

Style Notes: CPHFW was pretty must a love letter to the bag charm. And if you want to know who started it (aside from Miu Miu for 2024), then look to Naomi Campbell. A plastic watch around her Hermès Kelly bag in 1992 is iconic. Copy and paste the aesthetic by adding any kind of key rings to your favourite top-handle tote.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede £580 SHOP NOW This will be the hero bag of the season, and it's firmly on my wish list.

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Bag £2850 SHOP NOW Add charms to get the full Miu Miu runway look.

DeMellier The Midi New York Olive Suede £445 SHOP NOW Can you tell suede is the bag style of the season?

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bowling Bag £448 SHOP NOW I would style this with a top-to-toe burgundy outfit.

4. Satin

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: We all know model Kaia Gerber, but of course she got her style credentials from her mum Cindy Crawford. I love how she wore so many baggy suits, but I'm also a huge fan of the supermodel's evening outfits. Satin bags were the order of the day in 1997 (as seen on Cindy), and everyone including Mango, & Other Stories and Neous has iterations as we step closer to party season.

& Other Stories Large Satin Shoulder Bag £75 SHOP NOW This is way bigger than it looks.

MANGO Satin Bag With Metal Ring £26 SHOP NOW I'm imagining this with a slip dress and kitten heels.

NEOUS Dorado 1.0 Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag £565 SHOP NOW So very chic.

Whistles Hai Esme Bag £148 SHOP NOW Ticking off two '90s trends in one with this satin shoulder bag.

5. Micro Mini

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Giant carry-everything-including-the-sink bags have been key for quite some time, thanks to the likes of Loewe putting them on the catwalks. Now, it's time for the juxtaposed micro mini to take over. They may only be able to fit a pack of gum and a bank card, but A-listers like Halle Berre––who wore them the first time round in 1998––will be pleased to know they're back.

Celine Mini Chain Claude Bag £1150 SHOP NOW Adorable.

MANGO Chain Mini Bag £26 SHOP NOW Ready for any wedding.

Polène Numéro Un Micro Textured Taupe £160 SHOP NOW Practical? Not at all. Cute? Absolutely.

COS Quilted Micro Bag £35 SHOP NOW The supersized Cos bag everyone has loved for summer has shrunk for autumn.

6. Clutch

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Hands up who wouldn't have left the house without a clutch bag for a night out out in the early '00s? Well, the box bag was actually a '90s favourite, too. Model Claudia Schiffer wore the not-so-practical box clutch back in 1995, and I'm seeing them everywhere at the moment. And let's face it, fashion is rarely functional.

JACQUEMUS La Petite Pochette Rond Metallic Faux-Leather Clutch Bag £710 SHOP NOW I'm drawn to this like a magpie.

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Clutch £820 SHOP NOW For the minimalists.

ZARA Sparkly Mirrored MinaudiÈre £50 SHOP NOW I blast from the past.