This Is the Summer of Freaky Flip-Flops

There is nothing more freaky than a little pair of flip-flops. Why? Because you're basically wearing floss between your toes. You're showing skin, but it's not the same as wearing a dress that shows a bit of clavicle or shorts so short they expose your upper thighs.

Showing all your toes is honestly even more forbidden, especially if you live in a city like New York, where the wearing of flip-flops, in general, is considered controversial. The city streets have seen a lot, and putting on a thin pair of sandals doesn't put much between you and the elements.

But this was bound to happen. Showing your toes was destined to be popular after a couple of years of Margiela tabis going mainstream. And then, at the spring/summer 2025 runways, brands like Tory Burch showed peep-toe pumps with small cutouts at the tips for the explicit purpose of exposing toes. It felt like an unexplored frontier.

So, flip-flops started trending as a result—but not just Havaianas (which remain as popular as ever, especially when styled almost ironically with high-end pieces and formalwear, à la the Olsen twins). These days, you'll find flip-flops with the word sublime printed on the straps, some made entirely of baby-blue, jelly-like rubber, and others featuring little heels or cheeky PVC straps. Flip-flops are no longer flopping, so to speak. The days of simply slipping them on for the pool are long gone—they're now a way to add a bit of intrigue to your summer look.

That being said, there are lots of ways to participate in the fun this season. Below, see our guide for finding out which freaky flip-flop style you should go for.

If You Loved the Way Ryan Gosling Said "Sublime" in the Barbie Movie

One of Tory Burch's favorite words is "sublime," which she decided to embroider on the nylon straps of her aptly named flip-flops. The word is followed by swimmers who appear to be going from your feet to your ankles. The flip-flops are also elevated with sexy wedges, making them unlike any sandals I've ever seen before. It might also be the only pair of flip-flops on the market that make people do a double-take and wonder, What does that say?

tory burch Sublime Wedge Flip-Flop in Misc $328 SHOP NOW

If Your Preferred Party Beverage Is a Jello Shot

How much jelly is too much jelly? Apparently, the boho revival says you can never have too much. Chloé has reimagined flip-flops as thong sandals made of jelly-like rubber with shell-shaped heels. This is what a modern-day mermaid would wear if she magically gained her land legs for the day—with a flowing chiffon top with billowing sleeves, of course.

CHLOÉ Jelly Tpu Sandals $590 SHOP NOW

If You Enjoy Stirring the Pot

When The Row released its Dune flip-flops, the brand went viral for the price tag. (They'll set you back over $690.) But what other option out there is guaranteed to be both well-crafted and conversational?

THE ROW Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals $690 SHOP NOW

If You Don't Think Brat Summer Is Ever Really Over

Grommets and studs are a Charli XCX signature at this point. Her messy, imperfect look is the closest we have to anything that feels remotely punk in 2025. But wearing flip-flops is often more associated with tourists than Brats. That is, until Mango released a pair covered in the kind of embellishments you see throughout the crowd at a sold-out Charli show.

MANGO Suede Sandals With Eyelet Straps $90 SHOP NOW

…and If Brat Green Is Still Your Favorite Color

Flip-flops don't have to be neutral. They can also make you feel fuzzy inside, or be green and fuzzy. When you're thinking about adding texture to an outfit, you don't normally think about adding it through shoes, but you could, and you should!

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal $128 SHOP NOW

If You Want to Bring Attention to Your Summer Pedicure

Ancient Greek Sandals has a way of making shoes that perfectly encapsulate the energy of a dreamy vacation. Looking at these Saionara jelly PVC flip-flops, I can just smell the sandy beach and salty ocean off the coast of Milos, Greece. These flip-flops will also add a nice pop of ocean blue to any outfit and instantly draw attention to a fresh pedicure you want everyone to notice.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops $205 SHOP NOW

If You Want to Tie the Knot

Tying the knot doesn't have to be matrimonial. It can just be wearing a pair of knotted Emme Parsons Knot Pool Slides. (Although we'd understand if you wanted to commit entirely to these and forget about all your other summer sandals.)