The fashion industry is still recovering from the quiet luxury movement, and while some people are pivoting toward loud maximalism, many people have made their way to a new movement that's all about understated glamour. Slightly bolder than minimalism, this is an opportunity to make everyday pieces feel dressed up and luxe, and I'm here for it.
Fall 2025 is going to be about understated glamour, where the vibe isn't about peacocking. Rather, it's all about looking elegant in a soft, unfussy way. Think tonal looks, rich textures, and just the right accessory that doesn't try too hard. It's a mood I've been gravitating toward naturally, and I have a feeling I'm not the only one. Ahead, I'm sharing the items I think fashion people will actually buy this season—pieces that feel special but also endlessly wearable.
Cowl-Neck and Cape Tops
These romantic, '90s inspired necklines are making a quiet comeback, and this silhouette fits right into the softer side of fall dressing. It adds movement and draping in a way that still feels so 2025.
aritzia
Nominee Satin Blouse
ZARA
Halter Satin Effect Top
COS
Asymmetric Double-Knit Wool Cape
Floor-Sweeping Trench Coats
There's something undeniably cinematic about a long trench that brushes the ankles that always brings me back to Saint Laurent S/S 23. It's a power move that I didn't see coming at the time. Now, it feels like every glamorous person I know owns a floor-sweeping coat.
LIONESS
Trencherous Coat
Helsa
Classic Oversized Trench
The Frankie Shop
Astoria Cutout Trench Coat
Minimalist Footwear
Sleek flats, sculptural heels, and simple boots are grounding every outfit right now. They're the kind of shoes that whisper elegance and make everything else you're wearing look more elevated.
Jamie Haller
Penny Leather Loafers
Free People
Easy Morning Mules
Sézane
Paulette Low Boots
Intentional Pendants
Jewelry this season isn't just a finishing touch—it is thoughtful, symbolic, and deeply personal. Whether it's an artful pendant, an heirloom piece, or a powerful crystal with decades of significance, good jewelry adds impact without screaming for attention.
JIA JIA
Happy Buddha Gold, Moonstone and Amethyst Necklace
MÉGA
Exclusive Disc Enameled 14k Gold Vermeil Necklace
Valentino
Le Chat de la Maison Necklace
Effortless Layering
The understated-glamour vibe thrives on tonal layers and fluid proportions. Think cool knits over crisp shirts and slouchy blazers styled with contrasting tees. If your layering feels strategic, you're on to something.
j.crew
Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt
Wilfred
Basque Sweater Vest
maje
Short Cape-Effect Trench Coat
Blazer Dresses
Structured but not stiff, a blazer dress is a chic one-and-done piece that combines polish with ease. It's the perfect example of looking dressed without trying too hard.
