I Asked My Colleagues Which Autumn Trends Feel “Dated” Now—These 6 Shocked Me

Of all the words and phrases we throw around in fashion terminology, the one I try to avoid the most is characterising something as being "dated", but it does have merit in some instances. Inevitably, things will date—once fresh and sparkly trends will begin to dip in popularity or general appeal and start to feel dated in comparison to the new trends that emerge. It's just a fact. Still, that doesn't mean that you should forget about these old trends entirely. In fact, if you were to peek into my wardrobe, almost everything you find in there would likely fall into the "dated" category. I dip my toe into the trends, yes, but not in a way that feels oversaturated or hard to come back from. Instead, I pick and choose the aesthetics and items I invest in, only buying things I truly love and know I'll get the wear out of. Because of this, I really don't care if something feels dated or not—if I enjoy wearing it, then I know it'll transcend whatever comes next.

That said, I am always interested to know what my colleagues think feels dated when a new season rolls around. Like anything, this point of view is always subjective and deeply personal, and I knew this season they'd have thoughts. In terms of fashion, autumn 2024 has had a big refresh—trends that have clung on for the past couple of years have been, not replaced but challenged, by genuinely new-feeling looks that many editors I know are excited by. So, I thought I'd find out, direct from them, which pieces they personally won't be buying new iterations of this autumn and the fresher items they have their eye on instead. And let me just say that some of their answers were rather unexpected! Scroll on to see if you agree with any of them.

Pausing: Cargo Trousers

Wearing: Leopard Print Trousers

"Cargo trousers definitely aren't over, but I am seeing less and less of them on the market and, personally, I don't see myself buying a new pair any time soon. Leopard print trousers, however? Now there's a statement-making piece that I'm missing from my wardrobe!"—Remy Farrell, fashion editor

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Leopard-Print Wideleg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW

GANNI Leopard Betzy Cropped Jeans £235 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Straight Cargo Jeans £99 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Hiker Boots

Wearing: Moto Boots

"I already own a pair of hiking boots and know I'll turn to them when the weather really takes a turn this winter. However, lace-up styles aren't where my 2024 interest lies—instead, I'm taken with the chunky, moto-inspired pull-on boot trend that Miu Miu kickstarted and is now everywhere."—Brittany Davy, editorial assistant

Shop the Trend:

H&M Suede Biker Boots £140 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Brown Leather Buckled Long Boots £199 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Shackets

Wearing: Barn Jackets

"Personally I've never been a fan of shackets—while I quite like them on other people, they've always felt too casual and unconsidered for my tastes. That's why even I'm surprised to find how drawn to the barn jacket I currently am. They're similar on paper but the canvas or waxed material and jaunty contrast collar give the refinement I've felt the felt shacket has generally lacked."—Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief

Shop the Trend:

We The Free We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket £268 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Betty Relaxed Quilted Coat £189 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Canvas Jacket £450 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Micro Bags

Wearing: Suede Totes

"I have always carried bags on the smaller side, but micro bags, cute as they might be, are just to impractical to find themselves in my wardrobe. Now, my tastes are changing, and I'm starting to see the appeal of bigger tote bags that can carry all of my essentials in (without the need for a second canvas tote for spillovers). In new-season suede, totes have never looked chicer in my opinion."—Poppy Nash, managing editor

Shop the Trend:

AESTHER EKME Midi Suede Tote £545 SHOP NOW

Arket Suede Tote Bag £249 SHOP NOW

MÉTIER Incognito Cabas Small Suede Tote £1890 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Slip Skirts

Wearing: Box-Pleat Skirt

"Admittedly I don't wear a tonne of skirts day to day but the spring/summer 2025 might convert me! So many box-pleat midis were shown on the London Fashion Week runways, and I've just spotted several in Milan, too. They have a chic, preppy vibe which I'm into and fits way more with my aesthetic than, say, more formal-looking slip skirts do."—Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor, branded content

Shop the Trend:

Albaray Grey Flannel Pleat Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Pleated Woven Midi Skirt £2070 SHOP NOW

Arket Pleated Wool Blend Skirt - Dark Grey - Arket Gb £139 SHOP NOW

Pausing: Bright Red

Wearing: Burgundy

"I'm a fan of bright pops of colour, but I probably invested too heavily in the red colour trend that's dominated the past few season. While I won't turn my back on it, I do need some deeper, richer tones to balance out my palette. Naturally I'm turning to one of 2024's most expensive-looking colour trends, burgundy, to get the balance right."—Natalie Munro, news writer

Shop the Trend:

CHLOÉ Marcie Embellished Crinkled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats £570 SHOP NOW