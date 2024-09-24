I Asked My Colleagues Which Autumn Trends Feel “Dated” Now—These 6 Shocked Me
Of all the words and phrases we throw around in fashion terminology, the one I try to avoid the most is characterising something as being "dated", but it does have merit in some instances. Inevitably, things will date—once fresh and sparkly trends will begin to dip in popularity or general appeal and start to feel dated in comparison to the new trends that emerge. It's just a fact. Still, that doesn't mean that you should forget about these old trends entirely. In fact, if you were to peek into my wardrobe, almost everything you find in there would likely fall into the "dated" category. I dip my toe into the trends, yes, but not in a way that feels oversaturated or hard to come back from. Instead, I pick and choose the aesthetics and items I invest in, only buying things I truly love and know I'll get the wear out of. Because of this, I really don't care if something feels dated or not—if I enjoy wearing it, then I know it'll transcend whatever comes next.
That said, I am always interested to know what my colleagues think feels dated when a new season rolls around. Like anything, this point of view is always subjective and deeply personal, and I knew this season they'd have thoughts. In terms of fashion, autumn 2024 has had a big refresh—trends that have clung on for the past couple of years have been, not replaced but challenged, by genuinely new-feeling looks that many editors I know are excited by. So, I thought I'd find out, direct from them, which pieces they personally won't be buying new iterations of this autumn and the fresher items they have their eye on instead. And let me just say that some of their answers were rather unexpected! Scroll on to see if you agree with any of them.
6 "Dated" Autumn Trends for 2024 (and 6 That Feel Much Fresher)
Pausing: Cargo Trousers
Wearing: Leopard Print Trousers
"Cargo trousers definitely aren't over, but I am seeing less and less of them on the market and, personally, I don't see myself buying a new pair any time soon. Leopard print trousers, however? Now there's a statement-making piece that I'm missing from my wardrobe!"—Remy Farrell, fashion editor
Pausing: Hiker Boots
Wearing: Moto Boots
"I already own a pair of hiking boots and know I'll turn to them when the weather really takes a turn this winter. However, lace-up styles aren't where my 2024 interest lies—instead, I'm taken with the chunky, moto-inspired pull-on boot trend that Miu Miu kickstarted and is now everywhere."—Brittany Davy, editorial assistant
Pausing: Shackets
Wearing: Barn Jackets
"Personally I've never been a fan of shackets—while I quite like them on other people, they've always felt too casual and unconsidered for my tastes. That's why even I'm surprised to find how drawn to the barn jacket I currently am. They're similar on paper but the canvas or waxed material and jaunty contrast collar give the refinement I've felt the felt shacket has generally lacked."—Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief
Pausing: Micro Bags
Wearing: Suede Totes
"I have always carried bags on the smaller side, but micro bags, cute as they might be, are just to impractical to find themselves in my wardrobe. Now, my tastes are changing, and I'm starting to see the appeal of bigger tote bags that can carry all of my essentials in (without the need for a second canvas tote for spillovers). In new-season suede, totes have never looked chicer in my opinion."—Poppy Nash, managing editor
Pausing: Slip Skirts
Wearing: Box-Pleat Skirt
"Admittedly I don't wear a tonne of skirts day to day but the spring/summer 2025 might convert me! So many box-pleat midis were shown on the London Fashion Week runways, and I've just spotted several in Milan, too. They have a chic, preppy vibe which I'm into and fits way more with my aesthetic than, say, more formal-looking slip skirts do."—Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor, branded content
Pausing: Bright Red
Wearing: Burgundy
"I'm a fan of bright pops of colour, but I probably invested too heavily in the red colour trend that's dominated the past few season. While I won't turn my back on it, I do need some deeper, richer tones to balance out my palette. Naturally I'm turning to one of 2024's most expensive-looking colour trends, burgundy, to get the balance right."—Natalie Munro, news writer
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.