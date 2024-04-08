My Vibe RN Is Summer in Europe—7 Luxe Outfit Formulas on My Packing List

Right now, my vibe is all about channeling the essence of summer in Europe, which happens to be the place that my mind goes every time I drift off. I wish I could be there right now. While I currently have no plans to actually summer in Europe this year, I've begun to plan my summer aesthetic, and I can't imagine a better place to look than the fashion set that travels to the sun-kissed Amalfi Coast every summer. I've been spending my free time carefully curating a Pinterest board of sorts that includes luxe outfit formulas. If I need to dress the part from home, so be it.

On my packing list, you'll find a carefully crafted selection of pieces that blend comfort with style, reflecting the effortlessly chic vibe that is synonymous with European summers. Whether it's a tailored linen blazer paired with flowy trousers for an afternoon of exploring quaint villages or a breezy sundress accessorized with statement jewelry for discovering new cuisine, each outfit formula I've sourced captures the essence of sophistication that I'm after. Below, shop the seven looks you need to see ahead of summer.

You probably didn't expect this look in a vacation-outfit roundup, but sometimes, the simple things make the biggest statement. While many "fast-fashion style" travelers might be wearing multiple statement looks on the daily, the true luxury lovers will often opt for timeless wardrobe staples, and exploring a new city in nothing but a tank top and jeans is a total vibe.

TOTEME Rib Stretch Organic Cotton Tank $120 SHOP NOW

Closed Gillan Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans $380 SHOP NOW

Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Necklace $250 SHOP NOW

A touch of gold is such a vibe. Last year as the weather warmed up in Paris, I wore a tweed jacket with this gold medallion skirt, and it's an outfit I loved so much that I've repeated it often. Adding a minimal designer It bag is the best move from here, and I have so much love for the Gucci Jackie.

L'AGENCE Milann Midi Skirt $425 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag $3030 SHOP NOW

Sheer is always a head-turner, and while it may come off as a revealing thing to wear, there's a way to style it elegantly. Pairing it with a classic T-shirt is a great way to dress it down for a more casual night out. Dancing the night away during a European summer is my kind of vibe.

Another Tomorrow Fitted Tee $120 SHOP NOW

Jason Wu Embroidered Lace Tulle Combo Mermaid Skirt $495 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW

A lot of people don't think about wearing a suit in the summer, but if you style it with crochet flats, you'll find a way to pull it off the European way. Long shorts are going to be really big this summer, and pairing them with a blazer is a no-brainer.

PAIGE Shania Peak Lapel Blazer $399 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Noemi Linen Blend Shorts $348 SHOP NOW

JW ANDERSON Crocheted Cotton Slides $475 SHOP NOW

Red has been huge this year, so don't expect to see it go away any time soon. A little red cutout dress can be worn in a modest way that feels elevated. I'm thinking of styling it with a basket bag and cute heels.

Jacquemus La Mini Robe Pralu Long Sleeve Sweater Dress $735 SHOP NOW

Chloé X Mifuko Large Woody Basket Tote $890 SHOP NOW

Vince Venice Slingback Flat $330 SHOP NOW

When you don't know what to wear, you simply have to have a breezy maxi dress on hand. Bonus points if it comes in a neutral colorway. This summer, expect luxury lovers to be buying the Oran sandals once again.

Asceno The Lisbon Linen Tunic Maxi Dress $580 SHOP NOW

Hermès Epsom Oran Sandals 38 Etoupe $831 SHOP NOW

Le Specs Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW

Wearing all white is always a move I make during the summertime, and the way this outfit is styled is perfect. A knit polo is something that instantly comes to mind when I think about European summer. Expect to see a lot of maxi skirts from me in the next few months as well.

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Piqué Polo $110 SHOP NOW

Róhe Satin Maxi Skirt $400 SHOP NOW