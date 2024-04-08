My Vibe RN Is Summer in Europe—7 Luxe Outfit Formulas on My Packing List

By Sierra Mayhew
Right now, my vibe is all about channeling the essence of summer in Europe, which happens to be the place that my mind goes every time I drift off. I wish I could be there right now. While I currently have no plans to actually summer in Europe this year, I've begun to plan my summer aesthetic, and I can't imagine a better place to look than the fashion set that travels to the sun-kissed Amalfi Coast every summer. I've been spending my free time carefully curating a Pinterest board of sorts that includes luxe outfit formulas. If I need to dress the part from home, so be it.

On my packing list, you'll find a carefully crafted selection of pieces that blend comfort with style, reflecting the effortlessly chic vibe that is synonymous with European summers. Whether it's a tailored linen blazer paired with flowy trousers for an afternoon of exploring quaint villages or a breezy sundress accessorized with statement jewelry for discovering new cuisine, each outfit formula I've sourced captures the essence of sophistication that I'm after. Below, shop the seven looks you need to see ahead of summer.

euro outfits

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

You probably didn't expect this look in a vacation-outfit roundup, but sometimes, the simple things make the biggest statement. While many "fast-fashion style" travelers might be wearing multiple statement looks on the daily, the true luxury lovers will often opt for timeless wardrobe staples, and exploring a new city in nothing but a tank top and jeans is a total vibe.

Women's Rib Stretch Organic Cotton Tank
TOTEME
Rib Stretch Organic Cotton Tank

Gillan Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans
Closed
Gillan Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans

Essential Diamond Necklace
Monica Vinader
Essential Diamond Necklace

euro outfits

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

A touch of gold is such a vibe. Last year as the weather warmed up in Paris, I wore a tweed jacket with this gold medallion skirt, and it's an outfit I loved so much that I've repeated it often. Adding a minimal designer It bag is the best move from here, and I have so much love for the Gucci Jackie.

Meredith Jacket
ba&sh
Meredith Jacket

Milann Midi Skirt
L'AGENCE
Milann Midi Skirt

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Jackie Small Shoulder Bag

euro outfits

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Sheer is always a head-turner, and while it may come off as a revealing thing to wear, there's a way to style it elegantly. Pairing it with a classic T-shirt is a great way to dress it down for a more casual night out. Dancing the night away during a European summer is my kind of vibe.

Fitted Tee
Another Tomorrow
Fitted Tee

Embroidered Lace Tulle Combo Mermaid Skirt
Jason Wu
Embroidered Lace Tulle Combo Mermaid Skirt

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

euro outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

A lot of people don't think about wearing a suit in the summer, but if you style it with crochet flats, you'll find a way to pull it off the European way. Long shorts are going to be really big this summer, and pairing them with a blazer is a no-brainer.

Shania Peak Lapel Blazer
PAIGE
Shania Peak Lapel Blazer

Noemi Linen Blend Shorts
Veronica Beard
Noemi Linen Blend Shorts

Crocheted Cotton Slides
JW ANDERSON
Crocheted Cotton Slides

euro outfits

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Red has been huge this year, so don't expect to see it go away any time soon. A little red cutout dress can be worn in a modest way that feels elevated. I'm thinking of styling it with a basket bag and cute heels.

red dress
Jacquemus
La Mini Robe Pralu Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

X Mifuko Large Woody Basket Tote
Chloé X Mifuko
Large Woody Basket Tote

Venice Slingback Flat
Vince
Venice Slingback Flat

euro outfits

(Image credit: @natashandlovu)

When you don't know what to wear, you simply have to have a breezy maxi dress on hand. Bonus points if it comes in a neutral colorway. This summer, expect luxury lovers to be buying the Oran sandals once again.

The Lisbon Linen Tunic Maxi Dress
Asceno
The Lisbon Linen Tunic Maxi Dress

hermes oran sandals
Hermès
Epsom Oran Sandals 38 Etoupe

Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses

euro outfits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Wearing all white is always a move I make during the summertime, and the way this outfit is styled is perfect. A knit polo is something that instantly comes to mind when I think about European summer. Expect to see a lot of maxi skirts from me in the next few months as well.

Classic Fit Piqué Polo
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Piqué Polo

Satin Maxi Skirt
Róhe
Satin Maxi Skirt

Welington Leather Belt
Ralph Lauren Purple Label
Welington Leather Belt

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

