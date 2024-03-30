I Helped My 55-Year-Old Aunt Overhaul Her Closet—Here's What We Tossed and Kept

(Image credit: @jamieapearce)

As I've mentioned before, my aunt is one of my style icons. She's worked in the fashion and interior design worlds for as long as I can remember and has probably cultivated a stronger sense of style than anyone I know. Every time I see her, whether we're hanging at her pool in the summer or dressed up for a holiday, she's incredibly put-together and I don't think I've ever seen her in anything that didn't have some kind of color coordination, interesting layering, or eye-catching jewelry. And don't even get me started on her closet—or should I say closets, plural— which are color coordinated with custom hangers and the whole nine yards.

But as anyone with a great sense of style, she also tends to shop a lot, and therefore cultivate a very full closet. Last week, we sat down over FaceTime to go through her closet and make some much-needed edits. My aunt is starting a new job soon and is generally in spring-cleaning mode, so we had our work cut out for us. After a few hours of cycling through her collection of pants, shirts, jackets, shoes, and bags, I'm pleased to say that we removed a healthy amount of items that were not longer serving her and merely filling up prime real estate in her closet. We tossed things like like the frilly boho blouses that now feel outdated or a the leather pants she hasn't touched in years.

I weighed in on which pieces were holding her back from honing in on her style and which pieces felt worthy of keeping. Get all the details about our joint closet clean out ahead.

Tossed: Oversized Sweaters

Kept: Jacket-Style Cardigans

The first thing my aunt was ready to remove from her closet was a pile of big oversized sweaters. "I realized all of them were making me feel kind of frumpy and not doing anything for my overall silhouette." Instead, she's been reaching for cardigans that have more of a boxy jacket shape to them and loves the way they show off her waist when styled with high-waist trousers.

J.Crew Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe $138 $110 SHOP NOW

English Factory Crop Knit Cardigan $110 SHOP NOW

Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket $195 SHOP NOW

Mango Striped Cardigan With Jewel Buttons $60 SHOP NOW

Tossed: Leather Pants

Kept: Wide-Leg Trousers

Now that the winter months are behind us, we tackled her section of cold-weather items to remove what she didn't wear at all this year and leather pants were the first on the list. While she'll keep one or two pairs on hand that have a more relaxed fit, we removed the others with skinnier fits that she hadn't worn at all recently. "Anything in the realm of a leather jean—they've got to go," she insisted, and based on the way trends are going, I couldn't agree more. Instead, wide-leg trousers are the go-to pants she's wearing the most right now.

Nordstrom Double Pleat Wide Leg Pants $119 SHOP NOW

Aritzia The Effortless Pant $148 SHOP NOW

Scoop Trouser Pants $28 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason High Waist Wide Leg Pants $178 SHOP NOW

Tossed: Block-Heel Pumps

Kept: Skinny-Heel Pumps

She loves a good pair of heels, but some of hers were starting to feel more dated than others. Block heels with a rounded toe is one such style we both agreed didn't feel as "now". "I’m craving something with a slimmer heel,” she told me and showed me a pair of the Tony Bianco suede point-toe mules she recently bought.

Tony Bianco Shae Mule $160 SHOP NOW

Vagabond Shoemakers Lykke Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $175 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule $278 SHOP NOW

Tossed: Moto Jackets

Kept: Lady Jackets

“While I do think everyone should have a moto jacket, I’ve come to terms with the fact that I'll just never been that girl," she admitted. So with that, we removed an excess of the edgy jackets from her coat closet. "I’m so glad these lady jackets are trending because it’s more true to my personal style," she continued, sharing a recent J.Crew jacket purchase that she's been living in.

Babaton Courtship Jacket $198 SHOP NOW

Mango Pocket Tweed Jacket $130 SHOP NOW

Nili Lotan Paige Cotton Blend Tweed Jacket $1150 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket $268 SHOP NOW

Tossed: Crossbody Bags

Kept: Top-Handle Bags

While we didn't remove every single crossbody bag in her closet, we did agree that we should only keep the more everyday styles on hand and remove any bags that veered too evening because as far as going-out bags are concerned, she's much more interested in carrying a polished top-handle bag out to dinner or an event.

Savette Symmetry Pochette Leather Clutch $1190 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Mini Leather Swing Crossbody Bag $398 SHOP NOW

Reformation Monica Crossbody $448 SHOP NOW

Zara Metallic Handle Mini Bucket Bag $50 SHOP NOW

Tossed: Boho-Style Tops

Kept: Classic Poplin Shirting

Mid-way through our call, she pulled out a series of boho blouses that I personally hadn't seen in years. They featured bright floral prints with ruffle sleeve and just had an overall dated feel to them that I honestly couldn't see my aunt wearing today. We kept her classic poplin and silk button-down shirts that she loves to wear with jeans on more casual days.

Nordstrom Poplin Button-Up Shirt $99.5 SHOP NOW

Velvet Rachel Shirt $198 SHOP NOW

BLVB Oversized Shirt $20 $6 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Oversize Stripe Straight Hem Signature Poplin Shirt $88 SHOP NOW

Tossed: Tangerine Orange

Kept: Cherry Red

“It's all about red right now," she proclaimed, " and I'm loving it through a shoe or a sweater for a pop of color." I couldn't agree more with the scarlet hue being trendier than ever right now, and she pointed to several orange pieces in the very back of her close that we ended up removing to make way for a few red additions.

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina $395 SHOP NOW

Zara Fitted Crop Blazer $70 SHOP NOW