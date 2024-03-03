These Two Things Are So Cheap, But I See Them on the Wealthiest Women
Wanting your outfit to look expensive doesn’t mean having to blow your budget on designer items. Even the wealthiest women mix designer pieces with cheap items that look luxe. I was recently out to brunch at a trendy restaurant in SOHO, and I was surprised to see that the same women who carried Birkins and wore tweed Chanel jackets were also wearing two very affordable accessories.
Firstly, I noticed many of them styling their jeans and heels (or sometimes flats) with a pair of sheer socks or tights. As someone who has gotten one too many blisters from the rubbing of uncomfortable leather shoes, this styling choice strikes me as both practical and stylish. It’s a dressier alternative to cotton gym socks but offers more protection than just forgoing hosiery altogether.
Secondly, many of the women I was eyeing were wearing sleek baseball caps. Though this accessory is universally beloved and by no means a marker of luxury, I found it to be a smart way to make a designer-heavy look feel a bit less fussy. Worth noting: a baseball cap also offers sun protection, which is crucial for women who are spending thousands of dollars on their skincare routine, or like me, someone who applies sunscreen every morning religiously.
Ahead, find outfits featuring these two accessories for inspiration, and then shop some of my favorite options, starting at just $12, so you can achieve the luxe look no matter what your budget may be.
For fans of French-girl style, this trend has the Parisian seal of approval. A pair of dark wash boot-cut jeans gets a dressy touch via a pair of sheer socks and black pointed heels.
Tailored looks aren't just for the office. To style trousers, blouses, and structured coats in a way that feels more relaxed, try adding a baseball cap onto the ensemble. Take inspiration from luxe women who balance dressy pieces, like a designer purse, with a casual cap.
To dress up a favorite pair of jeans, rely on your accessories. Sheer tights with an anklet layered over them makes for an elegant and unexpected combination that looks so luxe.
A casual weekend look gets a touch of cool thanks to a sleek baseball hat. Even if your hair is due for a shampooing or your eyes are feeling tired from the night before, no one will be the wiser when you have this incognito hat on.
As an alternative to your usual jenans, try styling a pair of sheer tights or socks with a cropped pair of trousers for a dressy spin on the look. Finish the ensemble off with a favorite pair of black heels or flats to keep things simple.
