These Two Things Are So Cheap, But I See Them on the Wealthiest Women

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Wanting your outfit to look expensive doesn’t mean having to blow your budget on designer items. Even the wealthiest women mix designer pieces with cheap items that look luxe. I was recently out to brunch at a trendy restaurant in SOHO, and I was surprised to see that the same women who carried Birkins and wore tweed Chanel jackets were also wearing two very affordable accessories.

Firstly, I noticed many of them styling their jeans and heels (or sometimes flats) with a pair of sheer socks or tights. As someone who has gotten one too many blisters from the rubbing of uncomfortable leather shoes, this styling choice strikes me as both practical and stylish. It’s a dressier alternative to cotton gym socks but offers more protection than just forgoing hosiery altogether.

Secondly, many of the women I was eyeing were wearing sleek baseball caps. Though this accessory is universally beloved and by no means a marker of luxury, I found it to be a smart way to make a designer-heavy look feel a bit less fussy. Worth noting: a baseball cap also offers sun protection, which is crucial for women who are spending thousands of dollars on their skincare routine, or like me, someone who applies sunscreen every morning religiously.

Ahead, find outfits featuring these two accessories for inspiration, and then shop some of my favorite options, starting at just $12, so you can achieve the luxe look no matter what your budget may be.

a woman in jeans and tights

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

For fans of French-girl style, this trend has the Parisian seal of approval. A pair of dark wash boot-cut jeans gets a dressy touch via a pair of sheer socks and black pointed heels.

sheer socks
shopbop

A simple polka dot option.

Sheer Tights With Stretch Control
Stems
Sheer Tights With Stretch Control

Sheer tights that won't slip.

falke socks

Falke
Sheer Socks

How about a pop of pink?

5 Pairs Women's Ankle High Sheer Socks (black)
Pioni
5 Pairs Women's Ankle High Sheer Socks

You can't beat $12 for five pairs.

a woman in a baseball cap

(Image credit: @eggcanvas)

Tailored looks aren't just for the office. To style trousers, blouses, and structured coats in a way that feels more relaxed, try adding a baseball cap onto the ensemble. Take inspiration from luxe women who balance dressy pieces, like a designer purse, with a casual cap.

Baseball Hat
Clare V.
Baseball Hat

For a future Italian getaway.

Jeremy Baseball Cap
Anine Bing
Jeremy Baseball Cap

Wear with neutrals.

H&M, Twill Cap With Text Motif
H&M
Twill Cap With Text Motif

Cool with jeans or troursers.

Logo-Embroidered Organic-Cotton Baseball Cap
Ganni
Logo-Embroidered Organic-Cotton Baseball Cap

For fans of Scandi style.

a woman in heels and tights

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

To dress up a favorite pair of jeans, rely on your accessories. Sheer tights with an anklet layered over them makes for an elegant and unexpected combination that looks so luxe.

Floral Net Tights
Commando
Floral Net Tights

Not your usual sheer tights.

Shimmery Long Socks
ZARA
Shimmery Long Socks

These tall socks won't slip.

Monogrammed Crystal-Embellished Tights
Saint Laurent
Monogrammed Crystal-Embellished Tights

Tights with a luxe touch.

Lace Cutout Tights
Natori
Lace Cutout Tights

Let lace peek through from underneath your jeans.

Curvy Silky Sheer Tights
MeMoi
Curvy Silky Sheer Tights

For the fan of classic black.

a woman in a baseball cap

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

A casual weekend look gets a touch of cool thanks to a sleek baseball hat. Even if your hair is due for a shampooing or your eyes are feeling tired from the night before, no one will be the wiser when you have this incognito hat on.

Men's '47 Navy New York Yankees Sure Shot Classic Franchise Fitted Hat
'47
Navy New York Yankees Hat

Not just for New Yorkers.

Embroidered Graphic Baselball Hat
Lacoste
Embroidered Graphic Baselball Hat

For tennis enthusiasts and trendsetters.

Chino Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Cap

Classic, with a preppy touch.

Madewell, Baseball Cap
Madewell
Baseball Cap

A comfy hat for those who prefer no logos.

J.crew™ Baseball Hat
J.crew™ Baseball Hat

You'll look cool in this J.Crew hat.

a woman in pants and tights

(Image credit: @christietyler)

As an alternative to your usual jenans, try styling a pair of sheer tights or socks with a cropped pair of trousers for a dressy spin on the look. Finish the ensemble off with a favorite pair of black heels or flats to keep things simple.

mango, Lace Socks - Women
mango
Lace Socks - Women

These socks are a cool alternative to classic white.

3-Pack Sheer Knee High Socks
Nordstrom
3-Pack Sheer Knee High Socks

Wear with pants or skirts.

Sheer Swiss-Dot Socks Three-Pack
J.Crew
Sheer Swiss-Dot Socks Three-Pack

Try styling these socks with your favorite loafers.

Trellis Fishnet Socks
Stems
Trellis Fishnet Socks

Feeling fancy? These lace socks are ideal.

Butterfly Lace Socks
Ganni
Butterfly Lace Socks

A butterfly pattern is a subtle surprise.

