The 7 TV and Film Performances We Can't Stop Talking About This Fall

Great news for our fellow film and TV aficionados: We've entered peak entertainment season! As the leaves turn and the temps start to cool over the next few months, some seriously fantastic shows and movies are rolling out for our viewing pleasure. This means it's time for the next installment of our Ones to Watch portfolio. Since it's our job to keep you in the know, we've scoured fall's cornucopia of screen offerings to bring you a curated list of the season's can't-miss performances.

We're pretty thrilled about this list. There's a little bit of horror, a little bit of action, a truly fresh psychological thriller, and a mix of buzzy new and returning TV shows. As for the seven super-talented women elevating these projects and captivating our attention, you'll find a veritable mix of franchise fresh faces, indie breakouts, and notable scene-stealers. We'd say there's something for everyone.

Keep reading to get to know this season's class of Hollywood standouts and what's on their fall shopping lists.

(Image credit: By Pip)

WHO: Mia Rodgers

WHAT: What will sophomore year hold for our favorite The Sex Lives of College Girls foursome Bela, Kimberly, Leighton, and Whitney? More wild parties, complicated relationships, and roomie bonding, of course. There will also be some exciting new faces, like Mia Rodgers (Defending the Guilty and Trauma). The UK actress arrives on Essex's prestigious New England campus as Taylor, a first-year British international student who starts off on the wrong foot with the group. Confident, loud, and sarcastic, Taylor can be a lot, but hers is a journey of self-discovery, which we love, and Rodgers plays it perfectly. Season three of The Sex Lives of College Girls premieres on November 21 on Max.

What can you tell us about your Sex Lives of College Girls character Taylor?

I loved playing Taylor. She is always on the defense, very sarcastic, and says all the things everyone is thinking but is too scared to say. She knows herself and isn't going to quiet down anytime soon. Despite having zero interest in people's opinion of her, she enters most situations expecting the worst because she presumes most people expect the worst of her. It's almost a self-fulfilling prophecy. I'm hoping people see past her harsh exterior and realize there is more there than what meets the eye. With a little time, people—and Taylor herself—may be surprised at who she really is. Taylor has a big journey of self-discovery throughout the season, and it is very relatable.

How does she play into the dynamic of the other girls?

It will be an interesting start for Taylor because she isn't exactly their favorite person. She loves to push their buttons and go against the quota, which, for me, was really fun to play. Taylor has just landed from across the pond, and she comes in hot. However, the more we learn about her, the more we come to understand that the girls may be exactly what she needs and vice versa. Friendships are so beautiful and important, and I think that is something she comes to realize.

Each of the characters on this show has a strong sense of style. What can you share about Taylor's look?

I loved Taylor's looks. Working out her style with Phoenix [Mellow], our costume designer, was one of my highlights on the show. I would say it is much grungier in comparison to the other characters in the show. Lots of band tees and dark tones. She's from a different world back in the UK, and we dress, in my opinion, quite differently to Americans. Just like every young person, she's working out her identity, and that can be seen through her wardrobe. It changes a lot!

What was your favorite moment of filming this season?

There are so many to choose from. I think a favorite would be her speed dating. It is Taylor's worst nightmare. It was hilarious to shoot. Everyone was riffing off each other and improvising lots. You didn't know what was going to happen next. It was also my first scene with Ruby [Cruz]. I was super excited to start our storyline together. I learned so much from her and feel very lucky to now call her a friend. I also got to go on a date with Kim Petras, so I was pretty happy.

What are your passions/hobbies outside of acting?

Music and fashion are two big passions in my life. They both influence each other, and the way I dress [and] the music I listen to go hand in hand. Music was big in my household and encouraged as a way to express yourself. I have been singing since I was a child. It was my first love, and I thought I was going to become a professional singer until I discovered acting. It is the classic story of your school putting you in the musical because you can sing but soon realized acting was my future. That's why getting back into the performance and writing element of music has been so exciting over the past couple of years. I have a little project I am working on at the moment and hope to show the world soon. Similarly to music, I grew up in the world of fashion through my parents' careers. From a young age, I really cared about the clothes I was wearing and why I was wearing them. My personal style means a lot to me, and I feel it is a huge part of my identity.

What is your dream next project?

I would adore to do a project based in the '60s/'70s. I am hugely influenced by these eras and think it would be so fun to live in that world through a project. If we are talking specifics, however, playing Tinker Bell has always been a dream. I would love to take on such a classic role and add my own spin to it. She's cheeky and teeny—definitely a recipe for some fun.

How would you describe your personal style?

My style is usually more classic than modern. I mainly wear vintage because it is a way for you to be more individual with your style, and the cut and quality is so much better. When I wake up, I always ask what version of myself I want to be that day, and my clothes hugely represent that. More often or not, what I wear falls under three different vibes: mod tailoring, '70s Western, and glam rock.

What are your fall '24 fashion essentials?

Vivienne Westwood Boxer Denim Jacket $264 SHOP NOW "I am shamelessly obsessed with denim on denim on denim, and I wear mine constantly. A staple denim jacket is a must. I have different shapes, shades, and jackets from various decades for every possible occasion. My most worn is from Vivienne Westwood. It's a classic. If it isn't broken, don't fix it."

Millie Savage Sealed With Love Ring $104 SHOP NOW "I am a silver-jewelry girly, but some of my rings have gold accents. When I saw this ring, I knew it was the last piece of the puzzle to my everyday ring rotation. My best friend Mia (another Mia lol) showed me the designer, and this ring is now our matching friendship ring."

Ballerette Black Leather Ballet Flats With Heel $225 SHOP NOW "I love the French-girl, Jane Birkin look—timeless, chic items that can be worn casually or dressed up. I wear mine practically every day with low-rise vintage Levi's."

(Image credit: Lauren Withrow)

WHO: Reina Hardesty

WHAT: What's in the box?! What's in the box?! Well, technically, it's a briefcase, and inside of it is a new party game that allows you to swap bodies with another person in the room. Sounds totally safe and fun, right? The Netflix psychological thriller It's What's Inside might have you thinking otherwise. Outside of a truly mind-bending plot that is wonderfully fresh and fun, the film features a fantastic ensemble cast of young Hollywood talent—including Reina Hardesty, who immediately caught our attention as the larger-than-life artist of the group, Brooke. It's What's Inside is now streaming on Netflix.

It's What's Inside is a trippy original concept for a film. What were your initial thoughts when you read the script for the first time?

It was such a fun read. I gasped and laughed out loud multiple times. I tore through it so quickly. I knew it would be something special. Greg's personality shines through so strongly in the writing. It's funny, fresh, and so tonally specific—it helped put me into a playful mindset to get prepared for the audition.

What did you enjoy most about playing Brooke?

Brooke is such a vibrant person. It's so much fun to be encouraged to take risks through a character. Her style is so far from mine, and putting that bold wig on made it easy to slip into a different persona. I feel like Brooke is always bouncing off the walls. She always felt like her tempo was going about twice the speed of everyone else's, which was a fun and buzzy energy to contain. She has such a childlike eagerness to her that she tries to contain in order to feel more acceptable to the people around her. Deep down, she just wants to be seen for who she is and loved. I honestly felt very in touch with my elementary school self when playing her, and that was a freeing, if not confronting, experience.

If you could play this game with any of your co-stars in real life, who would you want to swap with, and why?

Devon. He's physically the most different from me, and it would be so fascinating to experience the world through his eyes and his height.

What are your passions/hobbies outside of acting?

I'm a fiend for escape rooms. I've done 80+ and counting. I love the high intensity and immersive experience of it and working together with friends toward a common goal. It's so satisfying. I also absolutely love scuba diving. I got certified in Cozumel last year!

What is your dream next project?

I love indie filmmaking and am always eager to be a part of it. It always feels like such a pure and thrilling experience. I love being a part of something that started as a dream—a dare—and riding that wave and taking a chance with a group of passionate risk-takers. It's so beyond rewarding and fills my cup. I always hope to film in a cool city that I've never been to before.

How would you describe your personal style?

Who will she be today? My style seems to drastically change depending on what season of life I'm in. I recently spent six months filming in South Korea and was so inspired by the fashion over there. I have a newfound love for skirts and can't stop buying them as someone who used to be a tomboyish, "pants only" type. I like classic pieces with a twist in the details—asymmetry, texture, and mixing them with vintage pieces. Rosalía is a huge style icon for me.

What are your fall '24 fashion essentials?

Geel Prima Skirt $150 SHOP NOW "I love this piece and have it in both black and olive. I love how versatile it is—it's easy to dress down with a fun vintage tee and sneakers or dress up in an elegant top and slingbacks."

Miista Apple Black Ankle Boots $560 SHOP NOW "I find myself buying a new pair of Miistas every year. I currently have my eye on these."

Patrick Ta Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette $70 SHOP NOW "A classic, essential palette. I like transitioning to more smoky and matte looks for the fall."

(Image credit: Heather Gildroy)

WHO: Autumn Best

WHAT: As if navigating the dating market wasn't terrifying enough, imagine going on a TV show to meet your perfect match, only to find out that he's a serial killer. I'm afraid this isn't just the plot of the chilling new Netflix film Woman of the Hour—it's a true event that took place in 1978. In her directorial debut, Anna Kendrick explores the real-life story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on The Dating Game who picked serial killer Rodney Alcala as her winner. Starring alongside Kendrick in the role of Bradshaw is a cast of notable fresh faces, including Autumn Best (4400). The Utah native is a standout as Amy, whose bravery plays an instrumental role in bringing justice for Alcala's victims. Woman of the Hour premieres on Netflix on October 18.

Woman of the Hour is based on a true story, the events of which are pretty terrifying. What elements of the story/script really gripped you early on?

I was really interested in all of the things being communicated between the dialogue. There's a lot of reading between the lines, and it felt so disturbingly realistic.

It's your film debut and Anna Kendrick's directorial debut. Tell us about that dynamic and working together during these big career firsts.

Because Anna is such a seasoned actor, I felt very taken care of physically and emotionally by her. She cared enough to explain things to me that wouldn't normally be explained and made sure I wasn't freezing to death in the Vancouver weather. She taught me so much on set about both acting and filmmaking. She even let me follow her around when I wasn't working just to watch her direct. She was so confident in herself, and it really inspired me to let go of my imposter syndrome and trust the work that I was doing.

You have a pivotal role in the film playing Amy. What parts of her really resonated with you?

Amy is so intelligent and brave. Those are the two parts of her that I held the closest while filming, and I hope it comes through when you see the film.

What and/or who were some of your biggest influences in wanting to pursue a career in acting?

I'm a little bit obsessed with Natasha Lyonne. Emma Stone is also someone I've always looked up to and been a massive fan of. They both just seem so authentic and passionate in everything they do.

What are your passions/hobbies outside of acting?

I love music, and I love to sing. New York is such an amazing place for enjoying music as a hobby. I am always looking for an open mic or a jazz show.

What is your dream next project?

Well, if you had asked me six months ago, I would've said my next dream project would be an early 2000s comedy, but that's what I'm working on now. Looking ahead, I would love to be in something romantic! I love a good romance.

How would you describe your personal style?

I would have to describe my style as gothic Adam Sandler. I'm usually wearing big T-shirts and shorts, and they're always black. I like to imagine that I'm your older sister's boyfriend who's in a Bauhaus cover band.

What are your fall '24 fashion essentials?

Levi's '90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket $128 SHOP NOW "A '90s-style Levi's jacket is an absolute essential for me. I have a black one and a blue one, and I think it's always the right move."

Dr. Martens Vegan Heart Shaped Backpack $130 SHOP NOW "I've really turned into a purse girl after NYFW this year. I'm currently obsessing over this heart-shaped bag from Dr. Martens."

Save the Duck Romina Hooded Vest in Black $228 SHOP NOW "Save the Duck is such an awesome place to get cruelty-free essentials for cold weather. I love a statement vest."

(Image credit: Thomas Kirk)

WHO: Raven Goodwin

WHAT: There are four new Ryan Murphy shows on right now, but let's focus on Grotesquerie—it is spooky season, after all. In true Murphy fashion, the show has all the makings of a deliciously audacious horror drama: a string of sinister murders in a small community, an unlikely team-up between a weary police detective and a nun, Travis Kelce, a mysterious culprit, and complex family dynamics. Speaking of the latter, the highlight of the series so far is definitely the complicated mother-daughter relationship between Niecy Nash-Betts's Lois Tryon and Raven Goodwin's Merritt Tryon. It's great to see Goodwin back in a Murphy project—lest you forget she starred in Glee—in a performance that shows just how damn good she is on-screen. New episodes of Grotesquerie premiere Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

Your first Ryan Murphy project was Glee in 2011, and now, you are starring in his latest series Grotesquerie. What do you love about RM productions?

Being part of a Ryan Murphy production is a great experience! He has the best of the best on his team, the best crew and cast. Showing up as your best is easy to do when you're surrounded by passionate and talented artists.

What can Ryan Murphy fans expect from Grotesquerie?

They can expect a conversation—there is so much to dissect in this series! Who is Grotesquerie?! The series is indeed a think piece, and I'm excited for audiences to openly have a conversation about family, complex relationships, and morality.

What can you tell us about your character Merritt Tryon?

Merritt Tryon is fighting against her own potential. She's the loving and clever daughter of Lois and Marshall. Although she struggles with an eating disorder and grapples with her own flaws, she is Lois's rock. Her love and adoration for her mother never wavers. Merritt is fighting against her potential. She wants to be on a reality show called Half Ton Trauma.

You star alongside Niecy Nash-Betts in the series. What are some of your favorite memories working together?

Niecy Nash-Betts is a special talent. She has an iconic range that is highlighted in this series. She's fun to work with and the ideal scene partner.

What are your passions/hobbies outside of acting?

I love cooking, and I'm passionate about home décor. I'm in the process of writing a recipe, lifestyle book. I enjoy curating experiences for myself and my family at dinner time. It's one of my favorite things to do on the planet.

What is your dream next project?

I'm open! I just love a good story and great writing. I look forward to telling the story of Hattie McDaniel—the first Black woman to be awarded an Oscar for her role as Mammy in Gone With the Wind. I would also love to hit Broadway and, of course, get my hands in producing and directing. There are many stories that I would love to tell across multiple genres—comedy, drama, and certainly sci-fi.

How would you describe your personal style?

I'm just fly! Honestly, my personal style depends on my mood, but I love putting different styles, textures, and colors together that are flattering to my body. I love black! I love high-quality pieces that are timeless and that I can wear throughout the seasons.

What are your fall '24 fashion essentials?

Eloquii Cropped Collared Shirt $41 SHOP NOW "I love a collared shirt, trench, and trouser … paired with a cute loafer! It's my mom uniform! Durable, practical, and cute. From the carpool line to meetings and back home, it just works for me, and I love not thinking about it."

Eloquii Pleat Detail Trouser With Long Belt $54 SHOP NOW "I love the look of a cropped shirt with a wide-leg trouser!"

Stuart Weitzman Soho Loafer $495 SHOP NOW "A high-quality loafer is comfy and classic."

(Image credit: Francesco Ormando)

WHO: Matilda De Angelis

WHAT: The Citadel universe is about to get much bigger thanks to not one but two international spin-off series this fall, starting with the Italy-set Citadel: Diana. Set in 2030 Milan, it follows undercover agent Diana Cavalieri as she embarks on a mission that puts her behind enemy lines as a mole in the powerful rival syndicate Manticore. As spy thrillers go, this one certainly packs a punch (pun intended), and Matilda De Angelis delivers a fierce and multifaceted performance as the titular character. Following in Priyanka Chopra's footsteps—she helmed the original Citadel series—is no easy feat, but De Angelis proves to be a major star in her own right. Citadel: Diana is now streaming on Prime Video.

In joining the Citadel franchise in the Italian installment Citadel: Diana, you are following in the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra, who fronted the original series. What excited you most about getting to play in this world?

I wanted to challenge myself differently. In Italy, we don't have the opportunity to play such physically complex roles often, so I felt it could be an opportunity for me to grow. I'm a big fan of the Russo brothers and [their production company] Agbo, and I enjoyed the idea of being able to take part in a world created by them and being able to expand it.

What elements of your character Diana really resonated with you?

I like Diana's determination. I like the fact that she is neither essentially good nor essentially bad. She is human and incredibly multifaceted.

This is a very physical role. What was the most challenging part of your preparation for filming?

I did four months of stunt preparation and wanted to be able to do most of my own action scenes. I did 10 years of artistic gymnastics, and I felt I could take that part of my life and use it to grow as an actor. I trained a lot, and I was proud of the path I took. It was challenging but also one of the most beautiful and fun things I've ever done.

Up next, you have Luc Besson's Dracula: A Love Tale. What can you tell us about your role in the film?

I can't talk about the role and the movie now, but it was for sure a wonderful experience.

What are your passions/hobbies outside of acting?

I like to sing. I sang in a band for many years when I was a teenager. I love walking for hours with my dog, and I love cooking!

What is your dream next project?

I have learned to be careful about what I dream because it often comes true! I shall keep it to myself for now…

How would you describe your personal style?

Growing up, I understood that I don't really have a specific style. I wake up different every day and feel different about myself. A bit like in my work, there are many different women in me. :)

What are your fall '24 fashion essentials?

Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo in Black $8000 SHOP NOW "I love the Bottega Veneta maxi bags for casual and chic outfits. I think they are contemporary and perfect for the modern woman. You can carry everything you want and need and still look cool and chic—even if you wear it with sweatpants."

Saint Laurent Jacket in Silk Crepe $4290 SHOP NOW "[I like] oversize jackets, shirts, and coats because I think it's very cool to wear something that looks like you stole it from your boyfriend. It makes you look super sexy. I like them with boyish pants but also over a super-tight and feminine dress."

Fendi Fendi Show Black Leather High-Heeled Boots $1980 SHOP NOW "[I like] Fendi's thigh-high or cuissarde boots worn with a sweaterdress or the shorter version worn over jeans with a nice shirt. I also like their new capsule-edition boots . They will be out later in autumn, but I've had the pleasure of wearing them already. The new ones have a vintage flavor [and] a small heel to wear night and day. I love the idea of an elegant look with small heels too."

(Image credit: Emily Sandifer)

WHO: Megan Stott

WHAT: Not since 2007's Into the Wild have we seen a coming-of-age story quite like Penelope. The eight-episode drama—which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year before landing on Netflix—was created by Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn and follows its titular character, a 16-year-old girl, as she makes a new life for herself off the grid in a national forest. Bringing new meaning to the act of unplugging, this tale of survival and self-discovery is as thought-provoking as it is cinematically beautiful. Its star Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere) really shines. Despite the sparse dialogue—she is alone in the wilderness, after all—Stott delivers an outstanding physical performance that is not to be missed. Penelope is now streaming on Netflix.

What about the Penelope script and project really appealed to you?

When I was reading the script, what stood out to me was how intimate it was—the quest for reflection and finding value in slowing the pace to pause and breathe to find her peace. Mark and Mel perfectly captured the unique qualities of a 16-year-old girl in a phase of discovery. Penelope is in the process of trying to unravel things and quiet a soul that feels surrounded by noise. She is separating the threads of her life, and in doing so, her journey begins to be woven.

In what ways could you relate to Penelope?

I was able to understand Penelope because I feel that stress of everyday life, of being young and trying to find where I fit in and at times overwhelmed by the outside noise. We are so focused sometimes on our struggles, relationships, and outside influences that we forget to find real connections and focus on the inward journey.

There isn't a lot of dialogue in the film, as Penelope spends most of her time alone in the woods. How was that for you as an actor?

I enjoyed being in nature and feeling so vulnerable. The show presents a lot of isolation and is set in the wilderness, so there were both physical and mental challenges. Being alone allowed me to focus my acting more on my physical aspects by portraying emotions as the primary vehicle for expression. I found it refreshing and freeing. I talked to myself out loud sometimes to fill the silence, but there is growth in embracing that quiet and finding that bond to something bigger than ourselves. I have always been comfortable in nature and was eager to disconnect from everyday life. It was exciting to get to see the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest and be a part of such an amazing experience.

Has working on this project influenced your feelings about unplugging?

In all things, there needs to be balance. The internet is extremely useful, and social media can be useful and fun, but it can also carry negatives. I feel we need to ensure that we are well-rounded and able to find alternative ways to interact. We need to find equilibrium. There is something so authentic about making meaningful connections, having a conversation in person with someone for hours. We learn so much about each other and ourselves when we are unplugged from the noise and distractions dissipate. We start to spend time in simple reflection and are able to hear and open up to the possibilities we may not have heard otherwise. I think that is essential to our mental health and, in turn, our physical health.

What are your passions/hobbies outside of acting?

I love spending my time writing lyrics [and] melodies, singing, and playing my guitar. I am passionate about reading and weaving my own stories and poems. I also enjoy doing my own nails. It is a lot of fun, and it feels really creative.

What is your dream next project?

I'd like to do something in the romantic-comedy arena. Ultimately, though, I want to bring to the table characters that make people feel something and bring out an emotional response, whatever that may be.

How would you describe your personal style?

I am all over the place with my style. I would describe it as eclectic. I change what I prefer every few days. I love thrifting, but I also love high fashion. Having a great pair of heels that are unique and different but feel fun feels amazing, yet some days, I want elegant. I love big hoodies with leggings, but I also want to wear the most amazing dresses.

What are your fall '24 fashion essentials?

ENewton Everyday Stack of 4 in Pearl $225 SHOP NOW "These dainty bracelets go with almost anything that I pair them with. They fit perfectly and look great with a dressier outfit, but you can also just dress it down with jeans and a great tee."

Golden Goose Super-Star With Silver Heel Tab and Metal Stud Lettering $565 SHOP NOW "I love these shoes because they are so versatile and comfortable. What is unique about these sneakers is that every single pair is different, and they have a distressed look. Although, you can buy them non-distressed if you aren't ready yet to embrace that look. They have designers available in the store so that you can embellish any pair to your liking or add whatever art that interests you. I wear these with everything casual."

Alice + Olivia Brian Clean Front Wide Leg Jean $330 SHOP NOW "These are loose fitting and mid-rise, which is perfect for my frame. I pair these with baby tees, loose sweaters that hang off my shoulder, and warm, soft hoodies. I love to wear these to school and/or for rehearsals or anything everyday. These can also be dressed up a bit with a short heel and nice top."

(Image credit: Shelby Goldstein)

WHO: Kayla Wallace

WHAT: We're pretty sure writer, producer, and director Taylor Sheridan has the Midas touch at this point, so when it was announced he was behind the new Paramount+ series Landman, we were immediately seated. Based on the podcast Boomtown, it takes place in West Texas in the booming oil industry, where billionaires go against the roughneck working class in this timely, high-stakes drama. The show is full of iconic faces—Demi Moore, Billy Bob Thornton, John Hamm, and Ali Larter—but we're taking note of Kayla Wallace, who plays the whip-smart Rebecca. Word on the street is Wallace auditioned for another role, but Sheridan saw something in her and personally called her to offer the role of Rebecca on the spot and even rewrote the character entirely to her. Now, that's a performance we need to see. Landman premieres on Paramount+ on November 17.

Taylor Sheridan is behind some of the biggest shows on television—Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1923, and now Landman. What do you like about his approach to storytelling and filmmaking?

Through his storytelling, Taylor Sheridan has this ability to make you fall in love with all the characters he creates—even the seemingly villainous—by showcasing their humanity. I love how he puts his characters in these thrilling, often moral dilemmas and how his approach to filming a series is like filming one big feature. Storylines and arcs are so carefully thought-out and executed. His writing is truly a gift as an actor.

We heard you originally auditioned for a different role, but Sheridan personally called you to offer you the part of Rebecca. What excited you about the prospect of playing this woman?

I was so thrilled. From what I knew about the character at the time, I was so excited to play a strong, whip-smart woman who is extremely successful in a man's world. She's feisty, and of course, I knew the wardrobe would be killer.

There are so many incredible actors in the show, and you share a lot of your scenes with Billy Bob Thornton. How was it working with him as a screen partner?

Billy Bob is such a wonderful scene partner. He is an incredibly kind and grounded person, and that really comes through in scenes. He'd throw me a curveball from time to time by adding a line or changing something up in the moment, so it was always exciting!

Did anything surprise you about the oil industry while working on this project?

I learned so much about a world I knew very little of before Landman. How incredibly dangerous it is to work in the oil fields was probably the most surprising aspect. The physical labor that people in that industry have to endure is wild.

What are your passions/hobbies outside of acting?

I'm usually singing, and I love to play piano. Music is such a big part of my life, and I can thank my grandmother for my love of shopping, makeup, and fashion.

What is your dream next project?

Landman has been a dream! I recently worked on a comedy called Wingman with Harland Williams and basically spent the whole time laughing. It was so fun, and I would love to do more of that.

How would you describe your personal style?

My style icon has always been Rachel Green from Friends. Thirteen-year-old me wore high-waisted trousers and turtlenecks to high school. I keep things pretty classic, and I love incorporating contrasting styles into one look. I try to make sure there's at least one interesting aspect in each outfit—a pop of red, a graphic tee, or maybe a hat from one of my favorite coffee shops.

What are your fall '24 fashion essentials?

Mackage Carmela Leather Trench With Belt $2590 SHOP NOW "I'm a big fan of the rich burgundy trend that is everywhere this fall. This jacket reminds me of a leather trench my mom had when I was a kid. This color is just delicious. I'd throw this on over an all-black look."

Frame Shrunken Cashmere Cardi $458 SHOP NOW "I love cashmere in the Canadian cooler seasons. I'd pair this sweater with some wide-leg denim and a fun trucker hat."