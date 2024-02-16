8 Trends Celebrities Are Wearing in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week
This season, among all the elegant glamour that is New York Fashion Week, the front row was truly a sight to see. From A-list celebrities (Beyoncé, was that you?) to New York’s regularly sighted fashion icons (Julia Fox, we meet again), everyone was decked out in the trendiest threads, giving us a glimpse into what's hot right now in the world of style. As I accidentally collided with the stars, while finding my seat I couldn't help but notice the trends that were dominating the front-row scene.
From the Westerncore aesthetic to exquisite suiting, you most certainly won’t regret adding these trends to your collection. Below, shop the trends that some of the best-dressed celebrities and fashion icons chose to wear this season.
The Leather Trench
Anna Wintour is often overlooked in the celebrity department but she’s truly a style icon to watch and lives in the front row. This fashion week, she made it clear that in a landscape of a lot of solid, neutral, colors, she’s a fan of the printed dress. More importantly, though, is how she’s styling it. A leather trench coat has never looked better and after seeing Gisele wear it with nothing underneath, I’ve decided I need a new one.
The Westerncore Aesthetic
It’s incredibly rare to spot Beyoncé at a fashion show, but she stepped out for Luar and looked incredible doing it. She’s had a great influence on the fashion community's love for Westerncore, and with a cowboy hat in tow, she made that clear.
I wore a denim shirt for a day filled with fashion week and Super Bowl activities and felt incredible.
Western boots aren’t going anywhere—they’re just getting a more polished look.
The Sheer Trend
Sheer may seem scary, but if Katie Holmes can do it, so can you. Styling a sheer maxi with an oversize blazer is the way to go. This is a look I want to copy for my next night out.
The perfect starter piece if you’ve been afraid to try the sheer trend.
The Sparkly Shoe
What makes a look comprised of mostly activewear even better? In Paloma Elsesser’s case, it’s a sparkly pair of shoes. She wore a trend everyone’s loving right now, capris, with a glittery pointed-toe slingback that rivals Dorothy’s gold slippers.
The Oversize Leather Jacket
Oversize leather jackets have been another must-have among the fashion crowd lately, and Kelly Rutherford sure knows how to style this Tanya Taylor one. The plaid skirt, turtleneck, and loafers feel so effortless yet pulled together.
The Tweed Separates
When Chanel hosts a beauty event, a lot of tweed will be seen on the partygoers, and Lori Harvey embraced it. With the old-money aesthetic still raging, buying into any sort of tweed separates is a no-brainer.
The Red Tights
If you know what’s going on in fashion right now, you’re probably also clued in on everyone’s love for a good pair of red tights. Even though you just get a glimpse of them, Alexa Chung’s stocking of choice makes quite the statement.
The Exquisite Suit
Something that never fails us is a well-tailored, elegant, suit. And Tory Burch would agree with that statement. Corduroy is on the rise, and she wore it well, convincing me that I need to invest in this category of my wardrobe.