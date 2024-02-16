8 Trends Celebrities Are Wearing in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This season, among all the elegant glamour that is New York Fashion Week, the front row was truly a sight to see. From A-list celebrities (Beyoncé, was that you?) to New York’s regularly sighted fashion icons (Julia Fox, we meet again), everyone was decked out in the trendiest threads, giving us a glimpse into what's hot right now in the world of style. As I accidentally collided with the stars, while finding my seat I couldn't help but notice the trends that were dominating the front-row scene.

From the Westerncore aesthetic to exquisite suiting, you most certainly won’t regret adding these trends to your collection. Below, shop the trends that some of the best-dressed celebrities and fashion icons chose to wear this season.

The Leather Trench

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Wintour is often overlooked in the celebrity department but she’s truly a style icon to watch and lives in the front row. This fashion week, she made it clear that in a landscape of a lot of solid, neutral, colors, she’s a fan of the printed dress. More importantly, though, is how she’s styling it. A leather trench coat has never looked better and after seeing Gisele wear it with nothing underneath, I’ve decided I need a new one.

Topshop Faux Leather Trench Coat $119 SHOP NOW It’s on sale, so act now.

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Trench Coat $188 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of oversize.

Mango 100% Leather Trench Coat $649 SHOP NOW It’s giving Saint Laurent.

The Westerncore Aesthetic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s incredibly rare to spot Beyoncé at a fashion show, but she stepped out for Luar and looked incredible doing it. She’s had a great influence on the fashion community's love for Westerncore, and with a cowboy hat in tow, she made that clear.

Free People Duke Concho Belt $38 SHOP NOW This belt just sums it up.

Citizens of Humanity Sera Denim Bodysuit $278 SHOP NOW I wore a denim shirt for a day filled with fashion week and Super Bowl activities and felt incredible.

Paige Porter Western Boot $149 SHOP NOW Western boots aren’t going anywhere—they’re just getting a more polished look.

The Sheer Trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheer may seem scary, but if Katie Holmes can do it, so can you. Styling a sheer maxi with an oversize blazer is the way to go. This is a look I want to copy for my next night out.

Endless Rose Sheer Organza Top $90 SHOP NOW The perfect starter piece if you’ve been afraid to try the sheer trend.

Christopher Esber Veiled Top $595 SHOP NOW Bookmarking this for my next vacation.

Reformation Graysen Knit Two Piece $218 SHOP NOW Breathtaking.

The Sparkly Shoe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes a look comprised of mostly activewear even better? In Paloma Elsesser’s case, it’s a sparkly pair of shoes. She wore a trend everyone’s loving right now, capris, with a glittery pointed-toe slingback that rivals Dorothy’s gold slippers.

Prada Modellerie 75MM Crystal-Embellished Mules $1650 SHOP NOW I’d be strutting if I had these on my feet.

Sam Edelman Michaela Gem Flats $160 SHOP NOW A personal favorite at the Who What Wear office.

Aquazzura Seduction 105 Embellished PVC Pumps $1072 $750 SHOP NOW Party pumps.

The Oversize Leather Jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oversize leather jackets have been another must-have among the fashion crowd lately, and Kelly Rutherford sure knows how to style this Tanya Taylor one. The plaid skirt, turtleneck, and loafers feel so effortless yet pulled together.

BDG Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket $99 SHOP NOW I’m in love.

Mango Oversized Worn-Effect Leather Jacket $599 $229 SHOP NOW I’d wear this with literally everything I own.

Topshop Faux Leather Hoodie & Bomber Combination Jacket $119 SHOP NOW Such a cool-girl jacket.

The Tweed Separates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Chanel hosts a beauty event, a lot of tweed will be seen on the partygoers, and Lori Harvey embraced it. With the old-money aesthetic still raging, buying into any sort of tweed separates is a no-brainer.

Chanel 1997 Tweed Jacket & Skirt Set $3550 SHOP NOW The dream.

Maeve Sleeveless Tweed Blazer Mini Dress $168 SHOP NOW Try layering it with a good white button-down shirt.

Reformation Trista Jacket $298 SHOP NOW It’s the silver details for me.

The Red Tights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you know what’s going on in fashion right now, you’re probably also clued in on everyone’s love for a good pair of red tights. Even though you just get a glimpse of them, Alexa Chung’s stocking of choice makes quite the statement.

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights $15 SHOP NOW This is a true pop of red.

Falke Pure Matte 50 Semisheer Tights $40 SHOP NOW Dark red tights are up next.

Wolford Merino Wool Blend Tights $95 SHOP NOW These look incredibly warm.

The Exquisite Suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Something that never fails us is a well-tailored, elegant, suit. And Tory Burch would agree with that statement. Corduroy is on the rise, and she wore it well, convincing me that I need to invest in this category of my wardrobe.

Mango Lapels Houndstooth Suit Blazer $139 $68 SHOP NOW An incredible blazer that I want to wear everywhere.

$230 SHOP NOW Tory would approve of this blazer.