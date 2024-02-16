8 Trends Celebrities Are Wearing in the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

By Sierra Mayhew
published

This season, among all the elegant glamour that is New York Fashion Week, the front row was truly a sight to see. From A-list celebrities (Beyoncé, was that you?) to New York’s regularly sighted fashion icons (Julia Fox, we meet again), everyone was decked out in the trendiest threads, giving us a glimpse into what's hot right now in the world of style. As I accidentally collided with the stars, while finding my seat I couldn't help but notice the trends that were dominating the front-row scene.

From the Westerncore aesthetic to exquisite suiting, you most certainly won’t regret adding these trends to your collection. Below, shop the trends that some of the best-dressed celebrities and fashion icons chose to wear this season.

The Leather Trench

Anna Wintour is often overlooked in the celebrity department but she’s truly a style icon to watch and lives in the front row. This fashion week, she made it clear that in a landscape of a lot of solid, neutral, colors, she’s a fan of the printed dress. More importantly, though, is how she’s styling it. A leather trench coat has never looked better and after seeing Gisele wear it with nothing underneath, I’ve decided I need a new one.

Faux Leather Trench Coat
Topshop
Faux Leather Trench Coat

It’s on sale, so act now.

Faux Leather Trench Coat
BLANKNYC
Faux Leather Trench Coat

Just the right amount of oversize.

100% leather trench coat - Women
Mango
100% Leather Trench Coat

It’s giving Saint Laurent.

The Westerncore Aesthetic

It’s incredibly rare to spot Beyoncé at a fashion show, but she stepped out for Luar and looked incredible doing it. She’s had a great influence on the fashion community's love for Westerncore, and with a cowboy hat in tow, she made that clear.

Duke Concho Belt
Free People
Duke Concho Belt

This belt just sums it up.

denim shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Sera Denim Bodysuit

I wore a denim shirt for a day filled with fashion week and Super Bowl activities and felt incredible.

Porter Western Boot
Paige
Porter Western Boot

Western boots aren’t going anywhere—they’re just getting a more polished look.

The Sheer Trend

Sheer may seem scary, but if Katie Holmes can do it, so can you. Styling a sheer maxi with an oversize blazer is the way to go. This is a look I want to copy for my next night out.

Sheer Organza Top
Endless Rose
Sheer Organza Top

The perfect starter piece if you’ve been afraid to try the sheer trend.

fwrd
Christopher Esber
Veiled Top

Bookmarking this for my next vacation.

Graysen Knit Two Piece
Reformation
Graysen Knit Two Piece

Breathtaking.

The Sparkly Shoe

What makes a look comprised of mostly activewear even better? In Paloma Elsesser’s case, it’s a sparkly pair of shoes. She wore a trend everyone’s loving right now, capris, with a glittery pointed-toe slingback that rivals Dorothy’s gold slippers.

Modellerie 75MM Crystal-Embellished Mules
Prada
Modellerie 75MM Crystal-Embellished Mules

I’d be strutting if I had these on my feet.

Michaela Gem Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Gem Flats

A personal favorite at the Who What Wear office.

Seduction 105 embellished PVC pumps
Aquazzura
Seduction 105 Embellished PVC Pumps

Party pumps.

The Oversize Leather Jacket

Oversize leather jackets have been another must-have among the fashion crowd lately, and Kelly Rutherford sure knows how to style this Tanya Taylor one. The plaid skirt, turtleneck, and loafers feel so effortless yet pulled together.

BDG Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket
BDG
Sasha Faux Leather Car Jacket

I’m in love.

mango
Mango
Oversized Worn-Effect Leather Jacket

I’d wear this with literally everything I own.

Faux Leather Hoodie & Bomber Combination Jacket
Topshop
Faux Leather Hoodie & Bomber Combination Jacket

Such a cool-girl jacket.

The Tweed Separates

When Chanel hosts a beauty event, a lot of tweed will be seen on the partygoers, and Lori Harvey embraced it. With the old-money aesthetic still raging, buying into any sort of tweed separates is a no-brainer.

Chanel, 1997 Tweed Jacket & Skirt Set
Chanel
1997 Tweed Jacket & Skirt Set

The dream.

Maeve Sleeveless Tweed Blazer Mini Dress
Maeve
Sleeveless Tweed Blazer Mini Dress

Try layering it with a good white button-down shirt.

Trista Jacket
Reformation
Trista Jacket

It’s the silver details for me.

The Red Tights

If you know what’s going on in fashion right now, you’re probably also clued in on everyone’s love for a good pair of red tights. Even though you just get a glimpse of them, Alexa Chung’s stocking of choice makes quite the statement.

calzedonia
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

This is a true pop of red.

falke
Falke
Pure Matte 50 Semisheer Tights

Dark red tights are up next.

wolford tights
Wolford
Merino Wool Blend Tights

These look incredibly warm.

The Exquisite Suit

Something that never fails us is a well-tailored, elegant, suit. And Tory Burch would agree with that statement. Corduroy is on the rise, and she wore it well, convincing me that I need to invest in this category of my wardrobe.

Lapels houndstooth suit blazer - Women
Mango
Lapels Houndstooth Suit Blazer

An incredible blazer that I want to wear everywhere.

sezane

Tory would approve of this blazer.

Denim Blazer
Tory Burch
Denim Blazer

A denim suit is such a cool girl move.

