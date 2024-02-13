Margot Robbie's Cute Sequin Mini Skirt Is About to Go Viral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's safe to say the Barbie red carpet press tour was one for the ages. I mean, it's even getting its own coffee table book! But the fun isn't over yet. We're still in the middle of award season, with the SAG Awards coming up on February 24 and the Oscars on March 10. In the meantime, nominees like Margot Robbie have fully booked social calendars with plenty of smaller events leading up to Hollywood's biggest night.

To wit: Robbie attended a dinner in Los Angeles this week and looked impeccably chic in a matching set from Moschino's spring 2015 collection—does that count as vintage? She completed the look with her signature Barbie heels: Christian Louboutin's Me Dolly Mules ($795). Anytime Margot Robbie leaves the house, she's bound to garner some attention, but this sequin miniskirt outfit has all the makings of a viral hit. Scroll down to see her newest outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Margot Robbie: Moschino S/S 15 top and skirt; Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Mules ($795)

Shop Miniskirts

Reformation Marie Two Piece $248 SHOP NOW This Reformation set is a dead ringer for Margot Robbie's Moschino outfit.

Sequin Dizzy Skirt in Black $395 SHOP NOW Fashion editors are obsessed with Simon Miller.

Reformation Robbie Linen Two Piece $248 SHOP NOW Another super cute set by Reformation.

16ARLINGTON Haile Paillette-Embellished Satin Mini Skirt $745 SHOP NOW For your next girls' night out.

Superdown Sonya Mini Skirt $68 SHOP NOW The styling options are endless.

Reformation Flounce Skirt $98 SHOP NOW You can dress this up or down with a simple change of accessories.

ASTR The Label Remi Sequin Mini Skirt $118 SHOP NOW I love everything about this look.

MAJORELLE Cory Skirt $135 SHOP NOW You can always count on Revolve to stock sequins aplenty.

Reformation Margot Skirt $98 SHOP NOW I love this side slit.

BALMAIN Crystal-Embellished Sequined Tweed Mini Skirt $1990 SHOP NOW In case you're ready for a designer splurge.