Margot Robbie's Cute Sequin Mini Skirt Is About to Go Viral
It's safe to say the Barbie red carpet press tour was one for the ages. I mean, it's even getting its own coffee table book! But the fun isn't over yet. We're still in the middle of award season, with the SAG Awards coming up on February 24 and the Oscars on March 10. In the meantime, nominees like Margot Robbie have fully booked social calendars with plenty of smaller events leading up to Hollywood's biggest night.
To wit: Robbie attended a dinner in Los Angeles this week and looked impeccably chic in a matching set from Moschino's spring 2015 collection—does that count as vintage? She completed the look with her signature Barbie heels: Christian Louboutin's Me Dolly Mules ($795). Anytime Margot Robbie leaves the house, she's bound to garner some attention, but this sequin miniskirt outfit has all the makings of a viral hit. Scroll down to see her newest outfit.
On Margot Robbie: Moschino S/S 15 top and skirt; Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Mules ($795)
Shop Miniskirts
This Reformation set is a dead ringer for Margot Robbie's Moschino outfit.
