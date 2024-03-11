Kylie Jenner Told Me the #1 Shoe Trend to Wear With Spring Dresses

Hot off the heels of last night's Oscars after-party appearance, Kylie Jenner has some big news to share: She's now the ambassador of everyone's favorite shoe brand, Sam Edelman. As part of her new role, Jenner shot a stunning black-and-white campaign that will make you want to buy every single pair of shoes she wears. To get the scoop on the partnership, I went straight to the source and interviewed Jenner herself. I officially have spring on the brain now that the calendar has flipped over to March, so I had to ask Jenner about her favorite shoes to wear with spring dresses. "I am loving Mary Janes and the Sam Edelman Michaela Flats are so chic​!" she replied.

I also asked Jenner how she would describe her current style. "A lot of my fashion choices are based on how something makes me feel—I love trying new looks and being experimental," Jenner told Who What Wear. "Fashion should be about having fun and taking risks!" Now that's something we can all agree on. As for the partnership with Sam Edelman, Jenner told me that it was a no-brainer. "Sam is an icon in the footwear industry," she said. "I love how ​h​e speaks to so many people. No matter your style or age, Sam’s shoes appeal to anyone at any age." Scroll down to see Kylie Jenner's new campaign and shop the featured shoes.

(Image credit: Sam Edelman)

(Image credit: Sam Edelman)

(Image credit: Sam Edelman)