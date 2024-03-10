Kirsten Dunst Just Wore a Wedding Dress–Worthy Gown on the Oscars Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The day of the 96th Academy Awards has finally arrived and we feel like this one will go down in history. Whether you're a movie lover or just here for the fashion, the red carpet is something worth taking a look at. With this event being the pinnacle of red carpet season, designers and celebrities have put their best foot forward with these looks, and all I have to say is keep them coming.

An ensemble that completely took our breath away was worn by Kirsten Dunst as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Jesse Plemons. Gucci created a dress that's the definition of '90s minimalism for the occasion—a dress so good, we think it's worthy of walking down the aisle in.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minimalism was the theme of the jewelry look as well with Dunst leaving behind the typical diamond necklace and bracelets. She kept it simple with a pair of Fred Leighton earrings. Dunst's skin prep included Danucera's multipurpose Cerabalm, so her glowy skin comes as no surprise.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most people save a long white dress for their wedding day, that's not to say that you can't wear the simple yet striking color to much more than that. Whether it be a celebratory event or casual gathering, Dunst has us convinced that white looks good for (almost) all of life's occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)