I Could Have Sworn We Left This Trend in 2009, But Shailene Woodley Just Masterfully Brought It Back

What goes around comes around. Every time I think a fashion trend has been buried for good, it ends up resurfacing at the most unexpected times. Case in point: high-low hemlines. Often paired with statement J.Crew necklaces, it's a trend that surged circa 2009. Fifteen years later, I'm suddenly interested in wearing it again thanks to Shailene Woodley.

Attending a red carpet event in New York City this week, Woodley wore a dress that was short in the front and long in the back. She finished the look with semi-sheer tights, black pumps, and pearl-drop earrings. Woodley pulled off the Y2K trend so well that it's making me question everything I thought I knew about high-low hemlines. Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop modern versions of the throwback trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop 2025 Versions of the High-Low Hemline Trend

Michael Costello x Revolve Rhiannon Gown $194 SHOP NOW Leave it to Revolve to design the coolest party dress.

Runaway The Label Vacanza Maxi Dress $103 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than it actually is.

& Other Stories Tiered High-Low Midi Dress $200 $90 SHOP NOW Hurry: This sale won't last forever.