I Could Have Sworn We Left This Trend in 2009, But Shailene Woodley Just Masterfully Brought It Back
What goes around comes around. Every time I think a fashion trend has been buried for good, it ends up resurfacing at the most unexpected times. Case in point: high-low hemlines. Often paired with statement J.Crew necklaces, it's a trend that surged circa 2009. Fifteen years later, I'm suddenly interested in wearing it again thanks to Shailene Woodley.
Attending a red carpet event in New York City this week, Woodley wore a dress that was short in the front and long in the back. She finished the look with semi-sheer tights, black pumps, and pearl-drop earrings. Woodley pulled off the Y2K trend so well that it's making me question everything I thought I knew about high-low hemlines. Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop modern versions of the throwback trend for yourself.
Shop 2025 Versions of the High-Low Hemline Trend
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.