Selena Gomez Wore the Trend Non–Fashion People Just Don't Understand
Is it time to break up with your steamer? The fashion industry has lately been advocating for an intentionally wrinkled look, and Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to test-drive the trend. Photographed at a Rare Beauty event in New York City this week, she wore a Maticevski dress that sparked confusion on social media, leading some users to comment negatively on the dress's wrinkled appearance. However, it's clear that Gomez and her stylist Erin Walsh knew this dress came pre-rumpled and wanted it that way. They could never make me hate you, Sel!
Another red carpet look was met with similar apprehension: Quinta Brunson's 2024 Emmys dress. At the time, I also noticed social media users commenting that her dress needed to be ironed, while those of us in the know were aware that it looked that way on purpose. Scroll down to see Selena Gomez's newest look as well as other examples of crinkled clothing.
On Selena Gomez: Maticevski dress; Tabayer jewelry
More Examples of the Intentionally Wrinkled Trend
Quinta Brunson wore an intentionally wrinkled dress to the 2024 Emmys.
Bella Hadid walked the runway for Burberry's S/S 23 show wearing a crinkled satin outfit.
Versace's S/S 23 show also featured fabric that was wrinkled on purpose.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.