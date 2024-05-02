Selena Gomez Wore the Trend Non–Fashion People Just Don't Understand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it time to break up with your steamer? The fashion industry has lately been advocating for an intentionally wrinkled look, and Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to test-drive the trend. Photographed at a Rare Beauty event in New York City this week, she wore a Maticevski dress that sparked confusion on social media, leading some users to comment negatively on the dress's wrinkled appearance. However, it's clear that Gomez and her stylist Erin Walsh knew this dress came pre-rumpled and wanted it that way. They could never make me hate you, Sel!

Another red carpet look was met with similar apprehension: Quinta Brunson's 2024 Emmys dress. At the time, I also noticed social media users commenting that her dress needed to be ironed, while those of us in the know were aware that it looked that way on purpose. Scroll down to see Selena Gomez's newest look as well as other examples of crinkled clothing.

On Selena Gomez: Maticevski dress; Tabayer jewelry

More Examples of the Intentionally Wrinkled Trend

Quinta Brunson wore an intentionally wrinkled dress to the 2024 Emmys.

Bella Hadid walked the runway for Burberry's S/S 23 show wearing a crinkled satin outfit.

Versace's S/S 23 show also featured fabric that was wrinkled on purpose.

Shop the Trend

