Selena Gomez Wore the Trend Non–Fashion People Just Don't Understand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it time to break up with your steamer? The fashion industry has lately been advocating for an intentionally wrinkled look, and Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to test-drive the trend. Photographed at a Rare Beauty event in New York City this week, she wore a Maticevski dress that sparked confusion on social media, leading some users to comment negatively on the dress's wrinkled appearance. However, it's clear that Gomez and her stylist Erin Walsh knew this dress came pre-rumpled and wanted it that way. They could never make me hate you, Sel!

Another red carpet look was met with similar apprehension: Quinta Brunson's 2024 Emmys dress. At the time, I also noticed social media users commenting that her dress needed to be ironed, while those of us in the know were aware that it looked that way on purpose. Scroll down to see Selena Gomez's newest look as well as other examples of crinkled clothing.

Selena Gomez wearing an intentionally wrinkled white dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Maticevski dress; Tabayer jewelry

More Examples of the Intentionally Wrinkled Trend

Quinta Brunson wears an intentionally wrinkled magenta dress at the 2024 Emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson wore an intentionally wrinkled dress to the 2024 Emmys.

Bella Hadid walks the runway for Burberry wearing a light-blue outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid walked the runway for Burberry's S/S 23 show wearing a crinkled satin outfit.

a model walks the runway wearing a wrinkled purple dress and a veil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace's S/S 23 show also featured fabric that was wrinkled on purpose.

Shop the Trend

Crinkled-Shell Maxi Dress in gold
ACNE STUDIOS
Crinkled-Shell Maxi Dress

intentionally wrinkled leather blazer in dusty rose pink
Zadig & Voltaire
Very Crinkled Leather Blazer

Crinkled-Georgette Long-Sleeve Top in olive green with a mock neck
ACNE STUDIOS
Crinkled-Georgette Top

Crinkled-Satin Spaghetti-Strap Midi Dress in green
GANNI
Crinkled-Satin Midi Dress

+ Net Sustain Luster Bias Crinkled-Satin Maxi Dress
LAUREN MANOOGIAN
+ Net Sustain Luster Bias Crinkled-Satin Maxi Dress

Crinkled-Satin Midi Skirt in sage green
MAX MARA
Leisure Alessio Crinkled-Satin Midi Skirt

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

