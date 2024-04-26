Selena Gomez Just Wore Margot Robbie's Favorite Barbie Shoe Trend

Whether wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta dress or a $70 Victoria's Secret corset, Selena Gomez always manages to be the best dressed person in any room. Naturally, her latest outfit is no exception. For the Time100 Summit in New York City this week, Gomez's look was a stylish mix of sultry and classic elements. Her formfitting Brandon Maxwell leather corset dress and Ducie leather coat were worthy of The Matrix, and her Black Suede Studio shoes were timeless. The finishing touches were Linda Farrow sunglasses, Stephanie Gottlieb earrings, and a Completedworks bag.

Gomez's peep-toe heeled mules immediately reminded me of Margot Robbie's iconic Barbie press tour last year. Robbie wore the same shoe trend with nearly every single outfit throughout her spectacular media blitz. She wore them in a slew of different colors, including pink, white, and black. Scroll down to see how Selena Gomez styled peep-toe heeled mules and shop them for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Ducie leather coat; Brandon Maxwell dress; Linda Farrow sunglasses; Completedworks bag; Black Suede Studio Brea Mules ($298); Stephanie Gottlieb earrings

Shop Selena Gomez's Exact Shoes

Black Suede Studio Brea Mules $298 SHOP NOW

Shop More Peep-Toe Heeled Mules

MANOLO BLAHNIK Jada 70 Leather Mules $745 SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita Meeza Kitten Heel Slide Sandals $125 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Jaydin Slide Sandals $70 SHOP NOW

Schutz Dethalia Kitten Heel Slide Sandals $118 SHOP NOW

VALENTINO GARAVANI V Logo Embellished Patent-Leather Mules $970 SHOP NOW

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Jane 85 Leather Mules $895 SHOP NOW

THE ATTICO Mini Devon Patent-Leather Mules $690 SHOP NOW