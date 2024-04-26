Selena Gomez Just Wore Margot Robbie's Favorite Barbie Shoe Trend
Whether wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta dress or a $70 Victoria's Secret corset, Selena Gomez always manages to be the best dressed person in any room. Naturally, her latest outfit is no exception. For the Time100 Summit in New York City this week, Gomez's look was a stylish mix of sultry and classic elements. Her formfitting Brandon Maxwell leather corset dress and Ducie leather coat were worthy of The Matrix, and her Black Suede Studio shoes were timeless. The finishing touches were Linda Farrow sunglasses, Stephanie Gottlieb earrings, and a Completedworks bag.
Gomez's peep-toe heeled mules immediately reminded me of Margot Robbie's iconic Barbie press tour last year. Robbie wore the same shoe trend with nearly every single outfit throughout her spectacular media blitz. She wore them in a slew of different colors, including pink, white, and black. Scroll down to see how Selena Gomez styled peep-toe heeled mules and shop them for yourself.
On Selena Gomez: Ducie leather coat; Brandon Maxwell dress; Linda Farrow sunglasses; Completedworks bag; Black Suede Studio Brea Mules ($298); Stephanie Gottlieb earrings
