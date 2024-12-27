Something fun about pants is that they can take on a completely different look depending on what shoes you wear with them. One pair of pants can look like a completely different pair of pants if you wear them with sneakers vs. heels, for example. This brings me to an outfit Elle Fanning recently wore in Los Angeles.



For the outing, Fanning wore a pair of pull-on pants (which happened to be chocolate brown satin, in a trend-forward move). The shoes she opted to wear with them were flat loafers, which made the somewhat casual pants look even more chic and elegant (and yes, “rich”). Loafers add polish to just about anything they’re paired with, so if you want to elevate casual pull-on pants without wearing heels, do as Fanning did and wear a pair of loafers.

Keep scrolling to shop chic pull-on pants and loafers to wear with them.

(Image credit: Astro/Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Celine sunglasses; The Row bag

Shop Pull-On Pants

Reformation Olina Knit Pant $128 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Twill Everywhere Pants $295 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Stratus Pant in Textured Satin $148 SHOP NOW

Splendid Supersoft Wide Leg Pants $138 $69 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Menswear Pull-On Pants $80 $48 SHOP NOW

Shop Loafers

MANGO Leather Loafers $140 $100 SHOP NOW

Coach Jocelyn Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Aviator Leather Penny Loafers $1020 SHOP NOW

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafers $268 SHOP NOW