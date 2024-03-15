Princess Eugenie Just Wore Kate Middleton's Favorite Boot Brand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One princess is shunning the spotlight, but another is ready for her close-up. Princess Eugenie attended the Cheltenham Festival in England yesterday wearing a chic outfit befitting of royalty. Specifically, she wore a Reiss Etta Double Breasted Trench Coat ($560) with an M2Malletier bag and an Emily London hat. Her shoes immediately piqued my interest because they happen to be designed by Kate Middleton's favorite boot brand, Penelope Chilvers.

Just how much does the Princess of Wales love the label, you might ask? Well, she's been wearing her beloved Penelope Chilvers Standard Tassel Knee High Boots ($695) for no less than twenty years. That's right: She wore them well before she married into royalty and still loves them to this day. The best part? They're available at Nordstrom and have rave reviews. As for Princess Eugnie's pair, she wore the Penelope Chilvers Burford Suede Boots ($495); scroll down to see how she styled them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Princess Eugenie: Reiss Etta Double Breasted Trench Coat ($560); Penelope Chilvers Burford Suede Boots ($495); Emily London hat; M2Malletier bag

Shop Princess Eugenie's Exact Coat and Boots

Reiss Etta Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat $560 SHOP NOW

Burford Suede Boots $495 SHOP NOW

More Outfits From the Cheltenham Festival

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Princess Beatrice: The Fold coat; Saint Laurent bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jade Holland Cooper: Holland Cooper Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat ($1081), Knightsbridge Blazer ($508), Hampton Waistcoat ($381), and High-Waist Straight Trousers ($381)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Princess Anne: House of Bruar boots