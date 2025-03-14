I've Never Owned the Skirt Trend Nicole Kidman Just Wore, But Now, I'm Scrambling to Find One
As soon as I saw what Nicole Kidman wore to SXSW in Austin this week, I started thinking about my skirt collection. Turns out, it's not very extensive. I have a couple of minis, a midi satin slip skirt, a leather skirt, a denim knee-length version, and a flouncy maxi. You know what I don't own? A trumpet skirt like Kidman's. While promoting her upcoming film Holland, Kidman wore a Jacquemus Agave Skirt ($1490) from the French designer's La Croisière collection presented in January 2025.
If you're serious about buying Kidman's exact skirt, it's currently available for preorder with an estimated ship date of April 15, but if you're like me and the quadruple-digit price tag is out of your budget, I found some worthy options. (One day, I'll find you on the resale market, Jacquemus skirt!) Scroll down to see how Kidman styled her trumpet skirt and browse my selection of alternatives to get the look.
On Nicole Kidman: Jacquemus Agave Skirt ($1590)
Shop Nicole Kidman's Exact Skirt
Shop Other Trumpet Skirts
