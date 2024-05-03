The Most Popular Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of the Past Decade
While we wait with bated breath for the 2024 Met Gala, I thought I'd tide you over with a little walk down memory lane. The celebrity photo agency Getty Images has a neat feature where you can sort images by "most popular," meaning photos with the highest number of downloads. I used this to find the top Met Gala red carpet look from each year of the past decade.
To no one's surprise, for instance, the most popular image from the 2022 Met Gala was Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic naked dress—a fashion moment that will go down in the history books for better or worse. Going back to the 2017 Met Gala, the most downloaded photo featured Zendaya wearing a colorful Dolce & Gabbana gown. Scroll down to revisit the most popular Met Gala red carpet looks of the past decade.
Revisit the Most Popular Look From Each Year
2023: Anne Hathaway in Versace
2022: Kim Kardashian in Jean Louis
2021: Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta
2019: Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell
2018: Anna Wintour in Chanel
2017: Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana
2016: Blake Lively in Burberry
2015: Rihanna in Guo Pei
2014: Rihanna in Stella McCartney
2013: Kim Kardashian in Givenchy
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.