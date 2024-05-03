(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we wait with bated breath for the 2024 Met Gala, I thought I'd tide you over with a little walk down memory lane. The celebrity photo agency Getty Images has a neat feature where you can sort images by "most popular," meaning photos with the highest number of downloads. I used this to find the top Met Gala red carpet look from each year of the past decade.

To no one's surprise, for instance, the most popular image from the 2022 Met Gala was Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic naked dress—a fashion moment that will go down in the history books for better or worse. Going back to the 2017 Met Gala, the most downloaded photo featured Zendaya wearing a colorful Dolce & Gabbana gown. Scroll down to revisit the most popular Met Gala red carpet looks of the past decade.

Revisit the Most Popular Look From Each Year

2023: Anne Hathaway in Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2022: Kim Kardashian in Jean Louis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2021: Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2019: Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2018: Anna Wintour in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2017: Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2016: Blake Lively in Burberry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2015: Rihanna in Guo Pei

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2014: Rihanna in Stella McCartney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2013: Kim Kardashian in Givenchy