Kerry Washington Wore an Unexpected Color Combo That's So Fresh for Summer
Without a doubt, I get the most mileage out of the neutral pieces in my closet. Simple colors like black, white, and beige go with everything and can be styled in a million different ways. However, I also love color and enjoy experimenting with different hues, particularly in the summer. It just feels right to wear something cheerful when the sun's out. If you're ready to expand your horizons and try an unexpected color combo this season, Kerry Washington has a fantastic idea for you.
Photographed at Ralph Lauren's fall/holiday 2024 collection event in New York City this week, Washington wore two colors I hadn't thought of combining: emerald green and deep purple. Thanks to Kerry, I'm officially looking to add these hues to my wardrobe this year. Scroll down to see her spectacular Ralph Lauren outfit and shop pieces to re-create the look.
On Kerry Washington: Ralph Lauren shirt and skirt
Shop Kerry Washington's Exact Pieces
Shop the Color Combo
