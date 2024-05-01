Kerry Washington Wore an Unexpected Color Combo That's So Fresh for Summer

Without a doubt, I get the most mileage out of the neutral pieces in my closet. Simple colors like black, white, and beige go with everything and can be styled in a million different ways. However, I also love color and enjoy experimenting with different hues, particularly in the summer. It just feels right to wear something cheerful when the sun's out. If you're ready to expand your horizons and try an unexpected color combo this season, Kerry Washington has a fantastic idea for you.

Photographed at Ralph Lauren's fall/holiday 2024 collection event in New York City this week, Washington wore two colors I hadn't thought of combining: emerald green and deep purple. Thanks to Kerry, I'm officially looking to add these hues to my wardrobe this year. Scroll down to see her spectacular Ralph Lauren outfit and shop pieces to re-create the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kerry Washington: Ralph Lauren shirt and skirt

Shop Kerry Washington's Exact Pieces

Ralph Lauren Roslin Washed Stretch Charmeuse Shirt $1290 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Embellished Jersey Sarong Maxiskirt $3490 SHOP NOW

Shop the Color Combo

mango Satin Finish Flowy Shirt $50 $40 SHOP NOW

MIKOH Delia Skirt $184 SHOP NOW

MARANT Etoile Nath Cotton-Voile Shirt $295 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt $129 SHOP NOW