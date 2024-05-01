Kerry Washington Wore an Unexpected Color Combo That's So Fresh for Summer

Without a doubt, I get the most mileage out of the neutral pieces in my closet. Simple colors like black, white, and beige go with everything and can be styled in a million different ways. However, I also love color and enjoy experimenting with different hues, particularly in the summer. It just feels right to wear something cheerful when the sun's out. If you're ready to expand your horizons and try an unexpected color combo this season, Kerry Washington has a fantastic idea for you.

Photographed at Ralph Lauren's fall/holiday 2024 collection event in New York City this week, Washington wore two colors I hadn't thought of combining: emerald green and deep purple. Thanks to Kerry, I'm officially looking to add these hues to my wardrobe this year. Scroll down to see her spectacular Ralph Lauren outfit and shop pieces to re-create the look.

Kerry Washington wears a bright green blouse tucked into a purple maxi skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kerry Washington: Ralph Lauren shirt and skirt

Shop Kerry Washington's Exact Pieces

silky button-down collared shirt in bright green
Ralph Lauren
Roslin Washed Stretch Charmeuse Shirt

purple maxi skirt
Ralph Lauren
Embellished Jersey Sarong Maxiskirt

Shop the Color Combo

Satin Finish Flowy Shirt in green
mango
Satin Finish Flowy Shirt

smocked waist skirt in purple
MIKOH
Delia Skirt

cotton-voile collared button-down shirt with a tied waist in green
MARANT Etoile
Nath Cotton-Voile Shirt

Smock-Waist A-Line Midi Skirt in purple
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

Slim-Fit Collared Button-Down Shirt in green
mango
Slim-Fit Shirt

purple wrap midi skirt
Acne Studios
Wrap Skirt

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

