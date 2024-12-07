Kate Middleton and Her French Sister-in-Law Just Twinned in the Same Cutesy Trend

You already know and love Kate Middleton, but are you familiar with her French sister-in-law Alizee Thevenet? Tonight in London, Thevenet and her husband, James Middleton, attended the Princess of Wales's fourth-annual Together at Christmas carol service. Staying true to her roots, Thevenet chose to wear two French brands: Sézane and Longchamp. I particularly love how both Middleton and Thevent wore the same cutesy trend: oversized bows.

Specifically, Kate's sister-in-law wore Sézane's Christie Jacket ($225), Emilio Trousers ($160), Blanca Vest ($175), Coleta Shirt ($135), and Mélanie Mary Janes ($225). She completed the look with a Longchamp Le Roseau XS Handbag ($620). Also present at the festive event were Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Pippa Middleton, and other well-dressed members of the extended family. Scroll down to see and shop what everyone wore tonight.

The Best Outfits From Tonight's Royal Christmas Event

On Kate Middleton: Alexander McQueen coat; Emilia Wickstead skirt; Ralph Lauren boots; Mulberry Amberley Baroque Pearl Earrings ($224)

On Alizee Thevenet: Sézane Christie Jacket ($225), Emilio Trousers ($160), Blanca Vest ($175), Coleta Shirt ($135), Mélanie Mary Janes ($225); Longchamp Le Roseau XS Handbag ($620)

On Zara Tindall: Veronica Beard Ellette Velvet Jacket ($524) and Lebone Velour Pants ($498); Strathberry Crescent on a Chain Bag ($455)

On Pippa Middleton: Karen Millen coat; Emmy London bag and shoes

On Princess Beatrice: Hobbs London coat; Me + Em dress; Aspinal of London bag; Jimmy Choo shoes