Kaia Gerber Just Resurrected the It Bag Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made Famous
I can confidently trace my interest in fashion back to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. I started paying attention to their outfits circa 2004, which led me to browse The Fashion Spot message board and then purchase my first fashion magazine. And the rest, as they say, is history. As a fan of the Olsens during the early 2000s, it's no surprise that I coveted one of their signature accessories: the Balenciaga Motorcycle City Bag.
Relaunched in April 2024 as the Le City Bag, the top-handle purse has been enjoying quite the renaissance this year. For proof, look no further than Kaia Gerber's outfit. Photographed in Los Angeles, Gerber styled the bag the Olsens made famous with Leset Yoko Pocket Pants ($180) and a red cardigan. The fashion industry is famously cyclical, so the Y2K bag was bound to come roaring back into style at some point. Scroll down to see how Kaia Gerber styled it.
On Kaia Gerber: Balenciaga Le City Medium Tote Bag ($2850); Leset Yoko Pocket Pants ($180)
Shop Kaia Gerber's Exact Bag and Pants
Shop Kaia's Bag in Other Colors
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.