I can confidently trace my interest in fashion back to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. I started paying attention to their outfits circa 2004, which led me to browse The Fashion Spot message board and then purchase my first fashion magazine. And the rest, as they say, is history. As a fan of the Olsens during the early 2000s, it's no surprise that I coveted one of their signature accessories: the Balenciaga Motorcycle City Bag.

Relaunched in April 2024 as the Le City Bag, the top-handle purse has been enjoying quite the renaissance this year. For proof, look no further than Kaia Gerber's outfit. Photographed in Los Angeles, Gerber styled the bag the Olsens made famous with Leset Yoko Pocket Pants ($180) and a red cardigan. The fashion industry is famously cyclical, so the Y2K bag was bound to come roaring back into style at some point. Scroll down to see how Kaia Gerber styled it.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Balenciaga Le City Medium Tote Bag ($2850); Leset Yoko Pocket Pants ($180)

Shop Kaia Gerber's Exact Bag and Pants

Balenciaga Medium Le City Leather Handbag $2850 SHOP NOW This bag has cemented its place in fashion history.

Leset Yoko Pocket Pants $180 SHOP NOW Now that Kaia has worn these pants, they're bound to sell out.

Shop Kaia's Bag in Other Colors

Balenciaga Le City Mini Bag $1990 SHOP NOW Hurry: This silver hue is limited-edition.

Balenciaga Le City Mini Bag $1890 SHOP NOW I'd style this bag with all-white pieces for a monochrome look.

Balenciaga Le City Medium Tote Bag $2900 SHOP NOW This beige color is super versatile.

Balenciaga Le City Small Tote Bag $2390 SHOP NOW Pretty in pink.

Balenciaga Le City Medium Tote Bag $2900 SHOP NOW How can I possibly choose my favorite color?