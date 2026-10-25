I know all too well how tempting it is to fall back on a rotation of black and charcoal grey as the dark days of winter take hold. Comfortable in an edited palette of chic neutrals myself, I'm not here to tell you to abandon this approach. However, I would like to put you on to a new colour combination that feels a little brighter, but just as wearable.
Suddenly, I've spotted some of the chicest dressers reaching for the grey and white colour combination.
Not quite sure why it hasn't occurred to me sooner, Miranda Kerr made a case for the colour combination this week, pairing a pale grey jumper and tonal grey coat with a white, knee-grazing pencil skirt that brought a welcome hit of lightness to her winter look.
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Alexa Chung also embraced the trend this week, styling a slate-grey strapless dress with a pair of white pointed-toe heels. While her look took a dressier approach, it felt just as elegant, rendered in the pared-back palette.
Despite being made up of two understated neutrals, grey and white offer a freshness that I don't always find in other classic colour pairings. Sophisticated without feeling stuffy, the combination is an easy way to bring a little energy into your winter wardrobe without having to reach for brighter, more exuberant shades.
And now that some of the most stylish women around are on board, I can see this easy pairing taking off. Inspired? Read on to shop the grey-and-white colour combination below.
Shop the Grey and White Colour Trend
Navygrey
The Relaxed Jumper
Navygrey's jumpers are some of my all-time favourites.
FLORE FLORE
Marie Organic Cotton-Jersey Knee-Length Skirt
Be quick! This wont stay in stock for long.
H&M
Oversized Wool Jumper
Every great autumn wardrobe starts with the perfect slouchy knit.
Jimmy Choo
Love Sling Back 85
The satin composition gives these such a polished feel.
Massimo Dutti
Wide-Leg Pinstripe Pants
These classic trousers also come in black and white.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
This also comes in 16 other shades,
Zara
Elongated Shoulder Bag
This is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.
ZARA
Belted Peplum Jacket
The peplum jack trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Jacket With Voluminous Sleeves
Layer this over a white tee for an easy and polished autumn look.
DeMellier
The Stockholm Shoulder
DeMellier's bags are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.