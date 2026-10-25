Sophisticated, Easy and Cool—Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Two-Tone Colour Trend All Winter

I keep spotting chic dressers ditching black and white for this elevated alternative. Read on to discover the unfussy pairing taking off right now.

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Miranda Kerr walks down the street wearing a grey knit with a grey coat, white skirt and black pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I know all too well how tempting it is to fall back on a rotation of black and charcoal grey as the dark days of winter take hold. Comfortable in an edited palette of chic neutrals myself, I'm not here to tell you to abandon this approach. However, I would like to put you on to a new colour combination that feels a little brighter, but just as wearable.

Suddenly, I've spotted some of the chicest dressers reaching for the grey and white colour combination.

Miranda Kerr walks down the street wearing a grey knit with a grey coat, white skirt and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not quite sure why it hasn't occurred to me sooner, Miranda Kerr made a case for the colour combination this week, pairing a pale grey jumper and tonal grey coat with a white, knee-grazing pencil skirt that brought a welcome hit of lightness to her winter look.

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Alexa Chung also embraced the trend this week, styling a slate-grey strapless dress with a pair of white pointed-toe heels. While her look took a dressier approach, it felt just as elegant, rendered in the pared-back palette.

Alexa Chung poses for a photo wearing a grey minidress with white heels.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Despite being made up of two understated neutrals, grey and white offer a freshness that I don't always find in other classic colour pairings. Sophisticated without feeling stuffy, the combination is an easy way to bring a little energy into your winter wardrobe without having to reach for brighter, more exuberant shades.

And now that some of the most stylish women around are on board, I can see this easy pairing taking off. Inspired? Read on to shop the grey-and-white colour combination below.

Shop the Grey and White Colour Trend

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.