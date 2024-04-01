Gigi Hadid Wore Brand-New Ugg Shoes With Rave Nordstrom Reviews

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but I dread the day the weather gets too hot for my favorite Ugg boots. Nothing beats the shearling interior on a cold day, so I wear them all winter long. However, this year I won't be dwelling on it too much because Ugg has served up a new obsession just in time for spring: the Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes ($150). Oh, and did I mention that Gigi Hadid is already a fan?

Photographed in New York City, Hadid wore the new platforms with a quintessential model-off-duty outfit comprised of a leather jacket, basic tank top, and low-slung, baggy jeans. Nordstrom shoppers are raving about the shoes, which have earned five stars from 80% of reviewers. Customers particularly love how comfortable and supportive the shoes are. Scroll down to see how Gigi Hadid styled them and shop them for yourself in three different colorways.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Ugg Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes ($150)

UGG Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes $150 Gigi Hadid's exact pair is bound to sell quickly.

UGG Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes $150 This version is also incredibly cool.

UGG Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes $150 If you're feeling bold, these neon green iterations are an excellent choice.

Shop Other Ugg Shoes

UGG Tazz Platform Slippers $130 These platform slippers have a cult following in Hollywood.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots $160 A classic.