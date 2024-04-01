Gigi Hadid Wore Brand-New Ugg Shoes With Rave Nordstrom Reviews
I don't know about you, but I dread the day the weather gets too hot for my favorite Ugg boots. Nothing beats the shearling interior on a cold day, so I wear them all winter long. However, this year I won't be dwelling on it too much because Ugg has served up a new obsession just in time for spring: the Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes ($150). Oh, and did I mention that Gigi Hadid is already a fan?
Photographed in New York City, Hadid wore the new platforms with a quintessential model-off-duty outfit comprised of a leather jacket, basic tank top, and low-slung, baggy jeans. Nordstrom shoppers are raving about the shoes, which have earned five stars from 80% of reviewers. Customers particularly love how comfortable and supportive the shoes are. Scroll down to see how Gigi Hadid styled them and shop them for yourself in three different colorways.
On Gigi Hadid: Ugg Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes ($150)
If you're feeling bold, these neon green iterations are an excellent choice.
Shop Other Ugg Shoes
