This Specific Shoe Trend Is a Front-Row Fixture in New York, London, *and* Milan
We've just arrived in Italy at the third stop of this season's worldwide fashion tour. So far, we've been treated to stellar street style and adventurous runway trends—and there's plenty more where that came from. I've been paying close attention to the celebrity-filled front rows in each city, observing what VIP attendees wear for the highly publicized events. One specific shoe trend I picked up on is flat black leather loafers. Celebrities have been wearing them in New York, London, and Milan, proving that they're extremely versatile and universally chic.
Shailene Woodley, for instance, just styled them in a low-key way during Milan Fashion Week. She wore a couple of casual pieces—classic straight-leg jeans and a baseball hat—with a polished blazer, creating a perfectly balanced look. Scroll down to see how celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Doechii, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw styled black loafers during this season's fashion weeks in London and New York.
Loafers Spotted at Milan Fashion Week
On Shailene Woodley: Fendi Peekaboo Soft Bag
Loafers Spotted at London Fashion Week
On Gugu Mbatha-Raw: Erdem suit
On Ella Eyre: Marques'Almeida dress
Loafers Spotted at New York Fashion Week
On Doechii: Tommy Hilfiger outfit
On Kendall Jenner: The Row blazer and loafers; Hermès bag
Shop My Favorite Loafers
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.