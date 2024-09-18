This Specific Shoe Trend Is a Front-Row Fixture in New York, London, *and* Milan

We've just arrived in Italy at the third stop of this season's worldwide fashion tour. So far, we've been treated to stellar street style and adventurous runway trends—and there's plenty more where that came from. I've been paying close attention to the celebrity-filled front rows in each city, observing what VIP attendees wear for the highly publicized events. One specific shoe trend I picked up on is flat black leather loafers. Celebrities have been wearing them in New York, London, and Milan, proving that they're extremely versatile and universally chic.

Shailene Woodley, for instance, just styled them in a low-key way during Milan Fashion Week. She wore a couple of casual pieces—classic straight-leg jeans and a baseball hat—with a polished blazer, creating a perfectly balanced look. Scroll down to see how celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Doechii, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw styled black loafers during this season's fashion weeks in London and New York.

Loafers Spotted at Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Shailene Woodley: Fendi Peekaboo Soft Bag

Loafers Spotted at London Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Gugu Mbatha-Raw: Erdem suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Ella Eyre: Marques'Almeida dress

Loafers Spotted at New York Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Doechii: Tommy Hilfiger outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row blazer and loafers; Hermès bag

Shop My Favorite Loafers

Madewell The Vernon Loafers $158 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Rachel Leather Loafers $325 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Classic Lug Loafers $348 SHOP NOW

Schutz Christie Casual Loafers $158 SHOP NOW

Freda Salvador Tash D'Orsay Loafers $375 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Denis Leather Loafers $150 SHOP NOW