Ever wish you could hire Emma Chamberlain as your personal shopper? Well, here's the next best thing. She just shared a ton of holiday gift ideas on her Pinterest account, single-handedly solving all of my online shopping quandaries. "From your best friend to that random cousin you have met once or twice, there's something for everyone on your list," Emma explained. "Pinterest is my go-to for discovering unique, shoppable items that make both gift-giving and holiday cooking extra special," she continued.

Emma shared a mighty long list of gift ideas, so I took the liberty of narrowing it down to only my favorite recommendations. As you might expect, items like a cat lamp reflect her quirky-cool personal style. Other selections are a bit more serious, like a steel toolbox that means business (even though it comes in a punchy orange hue). Many items are insanely practical, including a cooler, a butter dish, a cotton sweater, and a set of bath towels. Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Emma Chamberlain's gift guide, and head over to Pinterest to see her full list.

My Favorite Items From Emma Chamberlain's Pinterest Gift Guide

Adelaide Cat Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters
Adelaide Cat Table Lamp

Right now, UO Rewards members get 40% off sitewide.

Legacy 20 Qt Cooler
Igloo
Legacy 20 Qt Cooler

This is the perfect gift for the roadtripper or camper in your life.

European Butter Dish
Le Creuset
European Butter Dish

This would make an excellent addition to anyone's kitchen.

Cotton Turtleneck Sweater
jcrew
Cotton Turtleneck Sweater

Thank you, Emma, for this fantastic sweater recommendation.

Mel Table Lamp (9
West Elm
Mel Table Lamp (9")

This Emma-approved lamp is currently on major sale.

Subtle Art Studios Chocolate Checkered Glass Tile Coaster
Subtle Art Studios
Chocolate Checkered Glass Tile Coaster

I'm simply obsessed with these checkerboard coasters.

White Stripe, Light Blue
Sabre US
White Stripe Light Blue

The chicest bottle opener I've ever seen.

Orange Steel Toolbox
AMEICO Inc.
Steel Toolbox

This tool box is equal parts stylish and functional.

Set of 3 Organic Cotton Towels - Tekla - Home | Luisaviaroma
Tekla
Set of 3 Organic Cotton Towels

Clearly, she has a thing for blue-and-white stripes. Coincidentally, so do I!

Edward Hopper: 1882-1967: Transformation of the Real
Taschen
Edward Hopper: 1882-1967: Transformation of the Real

Books are always a good gift idea. This one will appeal to all art lovers.

Chamberlain Coffee Square Cold Brew Mason Jar
Chamberlain Coffee
Square Cold Brew Mason Jar

I'm not mad at a little bit of self promotion on Emma's part.

