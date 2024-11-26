Emma Chamberlain Just Shared 60 Epic Gift Ideas on Pinterest—Here Are My 11 Fave Items
Ever wish you could hire Emma Chamberlain as your personal shopper? Well, here's the next best thing. She just shared a ton of holiday gift ideas on her Pinterest account, single-handedly solving all of my online shopping quandaries. "From your best friend to that random cousin you have met once or twice, there's something for everyone on your list," Emma explained. "Pinterest is my go-to for discovering unique, shoppable items that make both gift-giving and holiday cooking extra special," she continued.
Emma shared a mighty long list of gift ideas, so I took the liberty of narrowing it down to only my favorite recommendations. As you might expect, items like a cat lamp reflect her quirky-cool personal style. Other selections are a bit more serious, like a steel toolbox that means business (even though it comes in a punchy orange hue). Many items are insanely practical, including a cooler, a butter dish, a cotton sweater, and a set of bath towels. Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Emma Chamberlain's gift guide, and head over to Pinterest to see her full list.
My Favorite Items From Emma Chamberlain's Pinterest Gift Guide
I'm simply obsessed with these checkerboard coasters.
Clearly, she has a thing for blue-and-white stripes. Coincidentally, so do I!
Books are always a good gift idea. This one will appeal to all art lovers.
