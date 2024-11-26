(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever wish you could hire Emma Chamberlain as your personal shopper? Well, here's the next best thing. She just shared a ton of holiday gift ideas on her Pinterest account, single-handedly solving all of my online shopping quandaries. "From your best friend to that random cousin you have met once or twice, there's something for everyone on your list," Emma explained. "Pinterest is my go-to for discovering unique, shoppable items that make both gift-giving and holiday cooking extra special," she continued.

Emma shared a mighty long list of gift ideas, so I took the liberty of narrowing it down to only my favorite recommendations. As you might expect, items like a cat lamp reflect her quirky-cool personal style. Other selections are a bit more serious, like a steel toolbox that means business (even though it comes in a punchy orange hue). Many items are insanely practical, including a cooler, a butter dish, a cotton sweater, and a set of bath towels. Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Emma Chamberlain's gift guide, and head over to Pinterest to see her full list.

My Favorite Items From Emma Chamberlain's Pinterest Gift Guide

Urban Outfitters Adelaide Cat Table Lamp $69 SHOP NOW Right now, UO Rewards members get 40% off sitewide.

Igloo Legacy 20 Qt Cooler $150 $120 SHOP NOW This is the perfect gift for the roadtripper or camper in your life.

Le Creuset European Butter Dish $50 SHOP NOW This would make an excellent addition to anyone's kitchen.

jcrew Cotton Turtleneck Sweater $98 $40 SHOP NOW Thank you, Emma, for this fantastic sweater recommendation.

West Elm Mel Table Lamp (9") $99 $60 SHOP NOW This Emma-approved lamp is currently on major sale.

Subtle Art Studios Chocolate Checkered Glass Tile Coaster $18 SHOP NOW I'm simply obsessed with these checkerboard coasters.

Sabre US White Stripe Light Blue $22 SHOP NOW The chicest bottle opener I've ever seen.

AMEICO Inc. Steel Toolbox $135 $115 SHOP NOW This tool box is equal parts stylish and functional.

Tekla Set of 3 Organic Cotton Towels $172 $138 SHOP NOW Clearly, she has a thing for blue-and-white stripes. Coincidentally, so do I!

Taschen Edward Hopper: 1882-1967: Transformation of the Real $20 $16 SHOP NOW Books are always a good gift idea. This one will appeal to all art lovers.