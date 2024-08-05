EmRata Is About to Make This Cute $30 Halter Top Sell Out

I'd imagine that Emily Ratajkowski has access to nearly every luxury brand under the sun, so you better believe I notice when she chooses to wear something affordable. Photographed in New York City, EmRata recently wore Mango's Halter Top With Buttons, which is currently marked down from $46 to $30. Now that it has Emily's stamp of approval, I have a strong feeling this cute top will sell out in no time.

As you've probably noticed, late summer is a great time to score on-sale items. For instance, Who What Wear editors have recently scoured Saks and Neiman Marcus to uncover the best designer pieces at major discounts. My colleagues also curated their favorite finds from the sale section of Aritzia, J.Crew, and Mango. But if it's a celeb-approved piece you're after, look no further than Emily Ratajkowski. Scroll down to see how she styled her $30 top and shop it for yourself.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Halter Top With Buttons ($30)

