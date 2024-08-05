EmRata Is About to Make This Cute $30 Halter Top Sell Out
I'd imagine that Emily Ratajkowski has access to nearly every luxury brand under the sun, so you better believe I notice when she chooses to wear something affordable. Photographed in New York City, EmRata recently wore Mango's Halter Top With Buttons, which is currently marked down from $46 to $30. Now that it has Emily's stamp of approval, I have a strong feeling this cute top will sell out in no time.
As you've probably noticed, late summer is a great time to score on-sale items. For instance, Who What Wear editors have recently scoured Saks and Neiman Marcus to uncover the best designer pieces at major discounts. My colleagues also curated their favorite finds from the sale section of Aritzia, J.Crew, and Mango. But if it's a celeb-approved piece you're after, look no further than Emily Ratajkowski. Scroll down to see how she styled her $30 top and shop it for yourself.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Halter Top With Buttons ($30)
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.