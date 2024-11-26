(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning didn't intend to be the center of attention at the 2024 Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles to honor costume designer Arianne Phillips, but that didn't stop her from serving a spectacularly eye-catching look on the red carpet. Can you blame her? I, too, would take every excuse to dress up in designer pieces if I could!

Fanning chose a black Dior dress and Cartier jewelry for the event hosted by 132-year-old Swiss watch brand Hamilton. The ceremony, which was also attended by Ryan Reynolds and Pamela Anderson, honored the film industry's unsung heroes, including makeup artists, production designers, sound mixers, and others.

Fanning was on hand to present Phillips with an award for her costumes in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, in which Fanning plays Dylan's girlfriend and muse, Sylvie Russo. Fanning's plunging neckline and leather gloves took an otherwise simple black dress and brought it into fashion-with-a-capital-F territory. Scroll down to see the photos from the starry Hollywood evening.

What Everyone Wore to the 2024 Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

On Elle Fanning: Dior dress; Cartier jewelry

On Kristin Wiig: Moschino dress

On Pamela Anderson: The Row skirt

On Gia Coppola: Chanel skirt suit, bag, and shoes