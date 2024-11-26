Elle Fanning's Daring Neckline and Leather Gloves Turned a Simple Black Dress Into a Fashion Moment
Elle Fanning didn't intend to be the center of attention at the 2024 Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles to honor costume designer Arianne Phillips, but that didn't stop her from serving a spectacularly eye-catching look on the red carpet. Can you blame her? I, too, would take every excuse to dress up in designer pieces if I could!
Fanning chose a black Dior dress and Cartier jewelry for the event hosted by 132-year-old Swiss watch brand Hamilton. The ceremony, which was also attended by Ryan Reynolds and Pamela Anderson, honored the film industry's unsung heroes, including makeup artists, production designers, sound mixers, and others.
Fanning was on hand to present Phillips with an award for her costumes in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, in which Fanning plays Dylan's girlfriend and muse, Sylvie Russo. Fanning's plunging neckline and leather gloves took an otherwise simple black dress and brought it into fashion-with-a-capital-F territory. Scroll down to see the photos from the starry Hollywood evening.
What Everyone Wore to the 2024 Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards
On Elle Fanning: Dior dress; Cartier jewelry
On Kristin Wiig: Moschino dress
On Pamela Anderson: The Row skirt
On Gia Coppola: Chanel skirt suit, bag, and shoes
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.