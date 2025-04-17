All the Cool L.A. Girls Are Wearing This Sneaker Color Trend for Hikes and Trips to Erewhon

If you've ever spent time in L.A., you've likely noticed that Angelenos are always in athleisure. It makes sense—this is a city where you want to be in activewear so you can hike Runyon Canyon before breakfast, power walk the aisles of Erewhon by lunch, and make it to the beach in time for sunset. While L.A. fashion people rotate through activewear brands like Alo Yoga, Splits59, and Set Active, they have all settled on one sneaker trend: black and gray sneakers.

Yes, really. This understated color combination has quietly become the go-to choice for the city’s most stylish, including none other than Dakota Johnson. The actress was recently spotted in Malibu wearing a baseball cap—a favorite accessory among L.A. fashion girls—paired with black leggings, a graphic long-sleeve tee, and the cult-favorite Nike V2K Run sneakers in the black and gray colorway.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($108)

So what exactly is it about these two-toned kicks that has fashion people trading in their all-black or all-gray options? Simple: dimension. All-black sneakers can sometimes fall flat, while all-gray pairs may feel too muted. The contrast between the two shades together adds just the right amount of depth, creating visual interest without veering into "trying too hard" territory. The gray softens the black, making them feel lighter, fresher, and perfect for sunny days.

Feeling inspired to add the shoe trend dominating L.A. to your lineup? Continue scrolling to shop the best black and gray sneakers on the market.

Shop the Nike V2K Run Sneakers

Nike V2k Run Sneakers $99 SHOP NOW Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber are also fans of this sneaker style.

Shop the Black and Gray Sneaker Trend

New Balance 1906r Sneakers $124 SHOP NOW New Balance sneakers are not only incredibly chic but also exceptionally comfortable.

Salomon Xt-6 Gore-Tex Sneakers $200 SHOP NOW The It sneakers of 2025—trust me.

adidas Samba Og Shoes $100 SHOP NOW No, we're still not over Sambas.

New Balance 9060 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW You can never have too many pairs of New Balance sneakers.

on Cloudsurfer Trail Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW These may be designed for trails, but they would also work for city streets.

Salomon Xt Pathway 2 Sneakers $135 SHOP NOW Celebrities are currently fixated on Salomon sneakers. I couldn't even begin to count how many of them own these shoes; there are simply too many.