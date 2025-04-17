All the Cool L.A. Girls Are Wearing This Sneaker Color Trend for Hikes and Trips to Erewhon
Hailey Bieber smoothie, anyone?
If you've ever spent time in L.A., you've likely noticed that Angelenos are always in athleisure. It makes sense—this is a city where you want to be in activewear so you can hike Runyon Canyon before breakfast, power walk the aisles of Erewhon by lunch, and make it to the beach in time for sunset. While L.A. fashion people rotate through activewear brands like Alo Yoga, Splits59, and Set Active, they have all settled on one sneaker trend: black and gray sneakers.
Yes, really. This understated color combination has quietly become the go-to choice for the city’s most stylish, including none other than Dakota Johnson. The actress was recently spotted in Malibu wearing a baseball cap—a favorite accessory among L.A. fashion girls—paired with black leggings, a graphic long-sleeve tee, and the cult-favorite Nike V2K Run sneakers in the black and gray colorway.
On Dakota Johnson: Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($108)
So what exactly is it about these two-toned kicks that has fashion people trading in their all-black or all-gray options? Simple: dimension. All-black sneakers can sometimes fall flat, while all-gray pairs may feel too muted. The contrast between the two shades together adds just the right amount of depth, creating visual interest without veering into "trying too hard" territory. The gray softens the black, making them feel lighter, fresher, and perfect for sunny days.
Feeling inspired to add the shoe trend dominating L.A. to your lineup? Continue scrolling to shop the best black and gray sneakers on the market.
Shop the Nike V2K Run Sneakers
Shop the Black and Gray Sneaker Trend
New Balance sneakers are not only incredibly chic but also exceptionally comfortable.
These may be designed for trails, but they would also work for city streets.
Celebrities are currently fixated on Salomon sneakers. I couldn't even begin to count how many of them own these shoes; there are simply too many.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
