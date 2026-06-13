Having worked in fashion for years, I've developed an understanding of which trainer trends work with jeans—and which don't. Whilst some combinations feel easy and chic, others can fall flat, with loose denim pooling awkwardly over chunky trainers and diminishing the appeal of both pieces. Because of this, I've built up a mental catalogue of jean-and-trainer pairings that never fail, and this week, Cara Delevingne stepped out in one of my all-time favourites.
Starting with a sleek denim foundation, Cara opted for a pair of high-waisted straight-leg jeans. Neither skin-tight nor overly baggy, the subtly slouchy silhouette lent an ease to her off-duty look.
Had she reached for a predictable pair of Sambas, the outfit would have felt immediately tied to this particular fashion moment. As popular as they remain, Sambas have become so ubiquitous that they now carry a distinctly time-stamped quality. Plus, their gum soles add a certain heft that, in my opinion, never looks quite right peeking out from beneath stovepipe jeans.
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Instead, Cara chose a trainer style that feels to me, genuinely timeless. Swapping Sambas for classic Converse, she grounded her look with a pair of black high-tops that complemented the relaxed shape of her jeans. Rather than bunching heavily at the ankle, the denim draped neatly over the trainers' slim profile, creating a cleaner, more streamlined finish. The dark black colourway also added depth and polish, giving the entire outfit a more elevated feel.
Versatile, timeless and cool, they're the trainer style I'm backing for 2025. If you're on board too, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best Converse trainers below.
Shop Converse Trainers:
Converse
All Star Hi in Black & White
Shop the shoes Cara loves.
Converse
All Star Ox in White
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of white trainers.
Converse
All Star Ox in Black
These low-profile shoes are perfect for daily styling.
Converse
All Star Hi in Burgundy
The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Converse
All Star Ox in Off-White Multi
In a pale beige shade, these are easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Converse
All Star Hi in Black
Black trainers are an off-duty wardrobe non-negotiable.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.