Camila Mendes Wore the Prettiest Dress Trend for Her 30th Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Camila Mendes! The Riverdale actress just celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with the cutest backyard bash. "Let's normalize kids' parties for adults," she captioned on Instagram, and I couldn't agree more. Posing next to a bounce house, Mendes wore a charming white midi dress featuring the summer trend that just won't quit: puff sleeves. She styled her Guizio Luciana Dress ($264) with baby-pink Reformation Margarita Slingback Heels ($278), which are currently available for preorder.

White puff-sleeve dresses are simultaneously trendy and timeless, so it's never a bad time to consider investing in one. Below, I rounded up some similar styles by reader-favorite brands like Reformation, & Other Stories, For Love & Lemons, and more. Scroll down to shop my picks inspired by Camila Mendes's 30th birthday dress.

Camila Mendes wears a white midi dress with a pink bow in her hair

(Image credit: @camimendes)

On Camila Mendes: Guizio Luciana Dress ($264); Reformation Margarita Slingback Heels ($278)

Shop Similar Puff-Sleeve White Dresses

White Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie
Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

White Linen Dress With Puff Sleeves
Reformation
Marella Linen Dress

a model wears a short white dress with puff sleeves
For Love & Lemons
Jackson Mini Dress

Voluminous Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress in White
& Other Stories
Voluminous Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress

a model wears a white linen maxi dress with puff sleeves
Reformation
Cherise Linen Dress

a model wears a white midi dress with a square neckline and puff sleeves
Birds of Paradis
Marguerite Dress

Pleated Midi Dress in White
& Other Stories
Pleated Midi Dress

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

