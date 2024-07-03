Camila Mendes Wore the Prettiest Dress Trend for Her 30th Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Camila Mendes! The Riverdale actress just celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with the cutest backyard bash. "Let's normalize kids' parties for adults," she captioned on Instagram, and I couldn't agree more. Posing next to a bounce house, Mendes wore a charming white midi dress featuring the summer trend that just won't quit: puff sleeves. She styled her Guizio Luciana Dress ($264) with baby-pink Reformation Margarita Slingback Heels ($278), which are currently available for preorder.

White puff-sleeve dresses are simultaneously trendy and timeless, so it's never a bad time to consider investing in one. Below, I rounded up some similar styles by reader-favorite brands like Reformation, & Other Stories, For Love & Lemons, and more. Scroll down to shop my picks inspired by Camila Mendes's 30th birthday dress.

On Camila Mendes: Guizio Luciana Dress ($264); Reformation Margarita Slingback Heels ($278)

Shop Similar Puff-Sleeve White Dresses

Abercrombie Emerson Linen-Blend Puff Sleeve Midi Dress $120 $72 SHOP NOW Hurry: This sale won't last forever.

Reformation Marella Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW Reformation never gets it wrong.

For Love & Lemons Jackson Mini Dress $194 SHOP NOW This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

& Other Stories Voluminous Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress $60 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite summer frock.

Reformation Cherise Linen Dress $298 SHOP NOW Linen is perfect for summer because it's lightweight and breathable.

Birds of Paradis Marguerite Dress $398 SHOP NOW This dress can be styled in a million ways.