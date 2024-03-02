Every Must-See Celebrity Look From the BRIT Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Whilst I love the glamour of awards season and will tune in to every event that I can, I'll admit that the BRIT Awards has always has a special place in my heart. Honouring the music industry's top talent from the UK and beyond, the night is reliably packed with extravagant evening wear, world-class entertainment, and a guest list brimming with my favourite celebrities.

With performances from Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue serving as just a portion of the event's highlights, tonight's award ceremony is set to be marked as one of the most memorable of the season. Whilst I'm ready for a night of artist-appreciation, I would be lying if I told you that I was here for anything beyond the fashion. So, naturally I'm going to showcase the most jaw-dropping looks from the event.

Keep scrolling for the evening's best celebrity outfits straight from the BRIT Awards 2024 red carpet.

THE BEST CELEBRITY OUTFITS FROM THE BRIT AWARDS 2024 RED CARPET

WHO: Raye

WEAR: Fendi

WHO: Olivia Dean

WHO: Dua Lipa

WHO: Ellie Goulding

WHO: Kylie Minogue

WHO: Charli XCX

WHO: Maya Jama

WHO: Griff

WHO: Laura Whitmore

WHO: Marisa Abela

WHO: Mollie King

WHO: Jess Glynne

WHO: Clara Amfo

WHO: Eve

WHO: Little Simz