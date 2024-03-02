Every Must-See Celebrity Look From the BRIT Awards 2024 Red Carpet

By Natalie Munro
published

Whilst I love the glamour of awards season and will tune in to every event that I can, I'll admit that the BRIT Awards has always has a special place in my heart. Honouring the music industry's top talent from the UK and beyond, the night is reliably packed with extravagant evening wear, world-class entertainment, and a guest list brimming with my favourite celebrities.

With performances from Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue serving as just a portion of the event's highlights, tonight's award ceremony is set to be marked as one of the most memorable of the season. Whilst I'm ready for a night of artist-appreciation, I would be lying if I told you that I was here for anything beyond the fashion. So, naturally I'm going to showcase the most jaw-dropping looks from the event.

THE BEST CELEBRITY OUTFITS FROM THE BRIT AWARDS 2024 RED CARPET

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Raye

WEAR: Fendi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Olivia Dean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ellie Goulding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kylie Minogue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Charli XCX

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Maya Jama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Griff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Laura Whitmore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Marisa Abela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Mollie King

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jess Glynne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Clara Amfo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Eve

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Little Simz

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

