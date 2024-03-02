Every Must-See Celebrity Look From the BRIT Awards 2024 Red Carpet
Whilst I love the glamour of awards season and will tune in to every event that I can, I'll admit that the BRIT Awards has always has a special place in my heart. Honouring the music industry's top talent from the UK and beyond, the night is reliably packed with extravagant evening wear, world-class entertainment, and a guest list brimming with my favourite celebrities.
With performances from Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue serving as just a portion of the event's highlights, tonight's award ceremony is set to be marked as one of the most memorable of the season. Whilst I'm ready for a night of artist-appreciation, I would be lying if I told you that I was here for anything beyond the fashion. So, naturally I'm going to showcase the most jaw-dropping looks from the event.
Keep scrolling for the evening's best celebrity outfits straight from the BRIT Awards 2024 red carpet.
THE BEST CELEBRITY OUTFITS FROM THE BRIT AWARDS 2024 RED CARPET
WHO: Raye
WEAR: Fendi
WHO: Olivia Dean
WHO: Dua Lipa
WHO: Ellie Goulding
WHO: Kylie Minogue
WHO: Charli XCX
WHO: Maya Jama
WHO: Griff
WHO: Laura Whitmore
WHO: Marisa Abela
WHO: Mollie King
WHO: Jess Glynne
WHO: Clara Amfo
WHO: Eve
WHO: Little Simz
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
